Introduction

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) formulates and markets a variety of specialty products. The company also owns one of the most prominent renewable diesel manufacturing facilities in North America. Calumet’s main business is through the following segments: Specialty Products and Solutions, Montana Renewables, Performance Brands, and Corporate. In this thorough article, I analyzed Calumet’s business and financials during the second quarter of 2023.

CLMT’s business outlook

The Specialty Products business provides a range of raw materials including waxes, lubricating oils, white oils, gels, esters, and so on. In their Performance Brands segment, they blend, package, and market high-performance products. Ultimately, their Montana Renewables segment is divided into two facilities: renewable fuels and specialty asphalt. At Montana Renewables facility, they process geographically advantaged renewable feedstocks into renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and so on. Finally, at Montana's specialty asphalt facility, they process Canadian crude oil into conventional gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and specialty grades of asphalt.

It is worth mentioning that during the second quarter of 2023, Montana Renewables has taken considerable steps towards increasing its production of SAF. Recently, the company announced that it received its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation certificate. As a result, Montana Renewables has become the most prominent producer of SAF in North America, and this certificate was a paramount milestone for the company to continue on the path to reducing its carbon footprint. It is worth noting that Montana Renewables is producing 30 million gallons of SAF per year, and the management plans to expand its production to reach approximately 250 million gallons by the end of 2025.

To shed some light on SAF and its benefits, SAF is an alternative fuel that is made from non-petroleum feedstocks, thereby reducing emissions from air transportation to a great extent. Depending on the feedstocks and the fuel production process, SAF can be blended at different levels of 10% to 50%. The international aviation industry has set a goal to reach net zero carbon by 2050. In this regard, SAF is the best near-term opportunity to meet this target.

CLMT’s financial outlook

In the second quarter of 2023, the company’s productions faced some limitations from tornadoes and extreme weather. That geographical issue adversely affected their production and EBITDA generation. As a result, they generated $67.7 million of EBITDA at the end of the quarter, which was $10 million lower than year over year 2Q 2022. It is worth noting that circa 90% of the EBITDA, $61 million, was directly from Specialty Products and Solutions. Thankfully, the weather-driven disruptions of the previous quarter have passed, and the company is prepared to fulfill the third quarter with its assets at the highest rates. It is expected that the company’s EBITDA level is likely to be doubled by 2025 if the company can reach its Maximum SAF expansion. This is because SAF is a voluntary market now and is likely to see encouraging prices in the long term. Also, Montana Renewables’ new partnership with Shell will cater to higher values for the company.

Calumet’s new achievements and developments in its several business fields have expanded its opportunities to generate profits for its investors. Apart from SAF development, the company has made improvements in renewable naphtha and diesel fractions, which can bring a brighter future to its Specialty platform. The second quarter was almost the best demand quarter for the company’s fuel products because “both the spring weather and planning seasons coincide.” as the management mentioned. As a result, the cash generation illustrates this higher demand as the company could more than double its cash generation of only $11 million at the end of 1Q 2023 to $36 million in 2Q 2023. Moreover, the management has strengthened the balance sheet to some extent by issuing unsecured debt, thus eliminating secured debt. However, their negative consecutive equity levels are red flags for the investors as they show that the company’s liabilities are far higher than its assets (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 – CLMT’s capital structure (in millions)

Furthermore, analyzing Calumet’s cash structure indicates that the company generated negative operating cash flows during the last three quarters consequently. However, the management expects the second half of 2023 will generate positive cash flows as Montana Renewables is currently running full construction. Meanwhile, free cash outflows increase the concerns regarding the company’s capability for deleveraging or providing returns for shareholders. Overall, Calumet’s major concern is related to its high debt levels that need monetization for deleveraging. The management is optimistic about improving its leverage condition by Montana Renewables and Specialties business operations over time. It is worth mentioning that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) provides grant opportunities for businesses like Calumet to support their missions. In this regard, the management expects to fulfill its deleveraging process with the assistance of DOE as a source of funds and receive solid cash flow from operations in the future (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 – CLMT’s cash structure (in millions)

CLMT stock valuation

Analyzing CLMT’s return during the last 10 years indicates that the company’s return has been far lower than the S&P 500 returns. As a matter of fact, during the last 10 years, CLMT’s return has become more divergent from the S&P 500 benchmark price return. Also, it is illustrated that Calumet has had negative returns continuously during the last decade (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 – CLMT’s return vs. S&P 500

Furthermore, the stock valuation metrics demonstrate the company’s weak financials in comparison with its peers in the sector. In minutia, CLMT’s forwarded P/E ratio is over 50x, which is approximately 5 times the sector. Also, their EV-to-EBITDA ratio in TTM sat at 12.8x, which is far higher than the sector (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 – CLMT valuation metrics

Risks related to Calumet business

As I mentioned earlier, the company’s high-leverage condition is the most crucial concern related to Calumet’s operations. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that the company relies on borrowings and credit facilities to purchase feedstocks. These borrowings are determined weekly or monthly, and thus reductions in the value of their inventories due to lower crude oil prices may lead to a reduction in their borrowing base and financial resources.

In addition, the Specialty Products' margins rely on the price of the feedstocks, many of which are commodities. In other words, Calumet’s margins are impacted by crude oil prices, which make their margins very volatile. For instance, high crude oil prices led to higher feedstock costs and thus adversely affected their Performance Brands segment in 2022. Although the management uses derivative financial instruments to hedge their exposure to the future price of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products, these derivatives cover a portion of their purchases and sales. As a result, I believe that CLMT’s financial statements are not strong enough to be able to battle with volatile commodity prices.

Conclusion

In this thorough analysis, I investigated Calumet’s business segments and financials during the second quarter of 2023. The company has achieved several milestones recently, including its recent Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation certificate that will lead to higher SAF production by Montana Renewables. However, the company’s high leverage aligned with negative equity levels and operating cash flows are red flags for investors. Albeit the company expects monetizing from DOE, I recommend investors to wait and watch how they improve their balance sheet in the following quarters.