Investment Thesis

Graco Inc.'s (NYSE:GGG) stock is up ~18% since my previous coverage. Looking forward, the company has good growth prospects given the solid backlog and demand drivers in Industrial and Process segment. While the contractor segment has seen some headwinds in the recent quarters, inventory destocking ending should help its growth in the coming quarters. Further, the company also has a solid balance sheet and can do M&As to drive growth. The company's margin performance has been impressive with ~75% incremental margins last quarter. The valuation is also reasonable with the stock trading below historical averages. I believe the stock can give good returns in the long term and continue to have a buy rating on it.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Graco has seen good growth over the last couple of years benefiting from strong demand and price increases. The company posted 20% Y/Y growth in FY21 and 7.8%.Y/Y growth in FY22.

However the company's growth rate slowed to 2.0% Y/Y in Q2FY23. The main culprit behind this slowdown in growth in the second quarter was the company's contractor segment which saw a sales decline of 3.8% Y/Y. The slower construction markets in the Americas and Asia Pacific along with decline in the home center and pro paint channels impacted the segment sales. There was also destocking in the channel as home centers and dealers recalibrated to the new demand environment.

The Industrial and the Process segment continued to be strong with Industrial segment sales growing 3.3%. Y/Y, while the process segment grew 12.9 % Y/Y. The Industrial segment sales were driven by robust activity in the key end markets such as alternative energy, electronics, and batteries, particularly in the Americas and EMEA, partially offset by continued softer demand in Powder Finishing business, especially in Asia Pacific. The Process segment reported the strongest growth among all three segments driven by significant growth in vehicle service, automatic lubrication and semiconductor product application. Overall, on an organic basis, the company's sales grew 3% Y/Y which was partially offset by 1% FX translation impact, resulting in 2% Y/Y net growth for the second quarter.

GGG’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I expect the growth rate in the contractor segment to improve. One of the major headwinds this segment has seen in the recent quarter was inventory destocking at home centers and dealers. The good news is the destocking headwind is now almost over and the channel inventory now is closely aligned with sell through. Answering a question about the destocking on the last earnings call, the company's CEO Mark W. Sheahan commented,

,.. I think when we talk to the teams that actually are in the field and they're looking at what inventories are in the stores, they feel like, right now, they're in a good spot given the level of activity that they're seeing in foot traffic and activity within the stores. So you never really know, Deane, right? I mean, things can change. But at least for now, we think that the major home centers are at an inventory level that's acceptable, given what they're seeing.”

So, inventory destocking ending is one less headwind for the company and should help sales growth moving forward. The company also faced some tough comps in its Pro-paint channels as last year’s sales benefited as supply chain constraints started easing in Q2 2022 and the company was able to fill a lot of back orders that quarter. So, easing comps in this business especially in Q4 2023 should help sales.

The other two segments are doing well and I expect the trend to continue given the healthy backlogs in these segments. The process segment has a good exposure to semiconductor end markets, and given all the investment that is getting attracted in this end market due to the U.S. government’s CHIPS and Science Act which is incentivising reshoring of manufacturing in the U.S, the outlook for this end market appears solid. According to management, the company is also gaining market share in the $1bn industrial lubrication market by expanding product range and service level and there is a good amount of runway for growth there.

The company should also benefit from M&As. Graco had cash and cash equivalents of $520.6mn at the end of the last quarter, while its long term debt was ~$75mn. With $677mn in trailing twelve month EBITDA, the company has enough firepower to do opportunistic acquisitions to drive growth.

Graco's long term growth algorithm (Investor presentation)

If we look at the company's long term growth algorithm (see chart above), management is targeting 5-7% organic growth and 3-4% inorganic growth for the company, giving a targeted revenue CAGR of 9-10%.

For the current year, the company’s growth rate is expected to be lower than the targeted range due to slow down in the contractor segment. However, I expect the growth rate to improve over the coming quarters as inventory destocking related temporary headwinds in contractor segment fade. Further, interest rates are likely near the peak and, once the cycle reverses, there should be further acceleration in growth as construction market improves. So, I am optimistic about the medium to long term revenue growth outlook for the company.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the second quarter of 2023, the company’s gross margin increased 310 bps YoY to 52.1%, driven by strong price realization and favorable product and channel mix, partially offset by the higher product costs. An improvement in gross margin resulted in a 100 bps YoY increase in operating margin to 28.1%, which outweighed the increased operating expenses and unfavorable impact of currency translation rates.

GGG Historical Gross margin and Operating margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I expect the continued price increases coupled with moderating inflationary pressure to help the company's margins. In addition, the company posted a solid ~75% incremental margin last quarter and should continue to benefit from operative leverage due to higher revenues. The company is also taking initiatives to optimize inventory given the improvement in supply chain dynamics and component availability. In addition to saving costs, it will also improve cash flow for the company. Overall, I am optimistic about the company’s growth prospects.

Valuation and Conclusion

Graco is currently trading at ~25.44x FY23 consensus EPS estimates of $2.99 and ~24.15x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. This is a discount versus the company’s 5-year average forward P/E of 28x.

Graco is a high quality company with a good track record of growth and shareholder returns. While investors are worried about slow growth in the current year and this is the likely reason behind them assigning the company a lower than historical P/E multiple, I believe this temporary period of slow growth provide a good opportunity for long term investors to buy this quality stock at a reasonable valuation. As the headwinds from inventory destocking in contractor business fade, the segment should return to growth in the coming quarters and the growth should further accelerate once the economic cycle turns. I believe medium to long term investors who are willing to look at the other side of this economic cycle can consider buying the stock at the current valuation.