Quick Thoughts: Jackson Hole - Limited Visibility, Bumpy Landing

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.17K Followers

Summary

  • In this year’s speech at the Fed’s gathering in Jackson Hole, Chairman Jerome Powell said a lot about the economy and inflation, but he obscured a great deal about future Fed policy.
  • Equity and bond prices bounced around immediately after the speech, but diverged somewhat by the close, as stocks finished higher while bond yields rose.
  • Parsing his other remarks, it seems the Fed is sticking to the view that the achievement of its 2% inflation objective requires “slack” in the economy.

Wooden blocks with interest rate percent of bank with US dollars, financial world economy crisis design concept.

insjoy

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist, Franklin Templeton Institute

In the wake of the Federal Reserve’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Stephen Dover, Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, conveys one clear message: interest rates aren’t coming down anytime soon.

This article was written by

