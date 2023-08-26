Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares have declined quite heavily since Hagerty Inc (NYSE:HGTY) entered the market via a SPAC back in 2021. The craze for new companies entering the market was at a peak back then and many companies entered with their valuations sky-high and far above where they actually should have been. It seems that was the case for HGTY and the only way now is downwards unfortunately as the price continues to be very expensive. The risk of massive amounts of share dilution still lingers over the company and I think it's warranted to say that it's a sell right now.

Company Structure

HGTY operates as a global provider of comprehensive insurance agency services. The company specializes in offering a range of insurance products tailored to motor vehicles and boats, ensuring that enthusiasts can safeguard their prized possessions against unforeseen events. Alongside its insurance offerings, HGTY also provides reinsurance products, catering to a diverse clientele seeking risk management solutions in various sectors.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

HGTY's commitment to serving its clientele goes beyond insurance. The company has ventured into the realm of content creation through its Hagerty Media division. Through platforms such as the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and an engaging presence on social media channels, Hagerty actively connects with its audience of automotive enthusiasts. This content strategy not only fosters a sense of community but also provides valuable insights, news, and stories within the world of vehicles and boats.

Q2 Highlights (Earnings Presentation)

For the last report, the top line grew quite decently at a 27% YoY rate and perhaps the only reasonable valuation metric for the company is the p/s right now as it is below 1 and 67% below where the rest of the sector is usually valued at. Looking at the bottom line though, we continue to see a lot of struggles as HGTY isn't quite able to raise it as quickly as the top line. The net income for the last quarter was just $1 million and the retention rate was 88%. I think we need to see a higher retention rate for the next quarter and better margins if HGTY is ever going to have a chance and make a significant profit and be considered a buy in the future.

Earnings Transcript

I have been rather pessimistic about the performance of HGTY so I think it's only fair we get some viewpoints from the management as well to balance this out. In the most recent earnings call the CEO McKeel Hagerty said the following:

"In our risk taking entity, Hagerty Reinsurance's first half earned premium jumped 34% due to the growth in written premium and our increased level of quota share to 80%. We have continued to assume more of the risk and premium associated with our strong and stable underwriting capabilities".

Momentum in the reinsurance and earned premiums is very assuring to investors in the company and a 34% increase is quite impressive as well. But I want to see this maintained as well and not be just a one-off thing. If HGTY can further translate this into more earnings and margin expansion then the company will be looking more attractive in my opinion.

"Our team is executing well on our profitable growth ambitions, and we are positioned to deliver on our 2023 key initiatives shown on Slide 6. As a reminder, they include: first, delivering high rates of revenue growth powered by a sustained double-digit written premium gains as well as incremental revenue from membership and marketplace. Given the strong first half results and continued business momentum, we are increasing full year revenue growth expectations to 23% to 27%, fueled by written premium growth of 13% to 15%".

The performance in the last quarter seemed to have warranted a very optimistic outlook for the management as they raised their guidance for the year. This has however not had a massive impact on the share price as it continues to trend downwards and by a fair bit as well. If premium growth is persistent into 2024 as well I think more investors could be flocking to the stock in hopes of it eventually translating quickly into margin expansion. I tend to be more careful and will stand by my sell rating of the company.

Risk Associated

Investors must pay close attention to the information provided in the second box, which outlines the weighted average shares outstanding. This particular aspect underscores the significance of being mindful of the potential substantial dilution that could impact existing shareholders due to the presence of Class V shares and the existence of outstanding warrants.

Shares Outstanding (tradingeconomics)

The inclusion of Class V shares and outstanding warrants introduces a layer of complexity to the equity structure, potentially leading to variations in ownership dynamics among different shareholder classes. This dynamic can be particularly relevant in cases where the exercise of warrants or the conversion of Class V shares could significantly increase the total number of shares outstanding, thereby diluting the ownership stake of existing shareholders.

EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Besides this, the sheer valuation of the company should also come into question as the earnings multiple is sky-high currently, far above where anyone would consider it a good buy based on fundamentals. The volumes for the stock are also quite low so a lot of volatility in the share price should be expected and for investors seeking a more stable addition, I don't think HGTY is a very good choice right now. Looking at margins, the FCF margin is negative by over 11% and net margins are barely above positive too. Earnings forecasts are very positive for the company but I don't think it's certain by any means that HGTY will be able to achieve the bottom-line growth being projected. They need to raise the premiums in order to generate more earnings. Being one of the biggest providers of coverage in the industry, I think raising rates too quickly could make them lose market share. This creates a somewhat tricky situation in my opinion as growth seems muted to a certain degree. The TAM that HGTY has access to though is massive, but I think we are still some years out from them being able to properly leverage their position into earnings. Worldwide there are 500 million car enthusiasts that HGTY could have as customers. But that creates a highly competitive market where HGTY right now doesn't have the largest share and setting lower rates to achieve it I think will only do harm for investors instead. What HGTY has done well though is maintain a strong partnership with the 10 largest auto insurers in the US which has enabled them to at least have recurring revenues somewhat. As for the projected CAGR of the industry, it's currently around 7.1% from now up until 2028. I think given the position HGTY is in they should be able to at least display similar top-line growth, but I am not as sure about the bottom line given then competitiveness of the industry.

Investor Takeaway

The valuation of HGTY right now is quite honestly absurd and I wouldn't be paying for it, even if the future growth is coming true like analysts are hoping. Paying such a high premium is not worth it and I think that investors are better off selling their stake in the company as the downside still seems quite intimidating and could result in substantial negative ROI. I am therefore issuing a sell rating for HGTY.