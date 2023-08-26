SweetBunFactory

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) continues to be one of the leaders in OSAT companies. On the surface, ASX seems like it's a strong fundamental company that could be undervalued. However, my analysis has challenged this thesis and shows that the fundamentals and value of ASX have been significantly affected by the pandemic.

The pandemic brought about a wave of consumer electronic purchases leading to growth for ASE Technology. Increased reliance on producing electronic components did lead to a chip shortage for automakers. So, while customers may have been seeing the increased car prices, ASE was seeing an abundance of orders to fulfill its customers. There is also the anticipation of another great boom due to the artificial intelligence industry growth providing another stream of potential sales for ASE and other OSAT companies. That boom has not yet been realized and the timeline is open for debate.

The most recent Q2 results show that ASE Technology reported earnings of $252.1 million. As a result, shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year, and it's up 43% over the last 12 months.

However, recent trends have shown that consumer spending shifts are impacting ASE and other OSAT manufacturers' top and bottom lines. Chipset inventory backlogs have led ASE to adjust its inventory guidance in 2023. Current guidance is for a recovery in the year 2024 as well. Another possible headwind for ASE is the geopolitical environment surrounding Taiwan and China. Further deterioration of the relationship between the United States and China could lead to the unpredictability of the future for ASE Technology. China's economy has also seen a decline in recent quarters which has impacted ASE's sales.

ASE can continue to mitigate some of these headwinds through its investment in cost reductions in its manufacturing and supply chain. This will help to provide resiliency during economic downturns and create barriers to entry for competitors. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to counter the declining revenue in the recent quarters.

When considering these current stories about ASE Technology, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. Chipsets will continue to be needed as technology requires more functionality in the future. This should generate growth long term for all OSAT including ASE. Artificial intelligence continues to be a growing industry but also an unknown industry. Growth of chipset requirements is expected, but when that gain will be realized is currently unknown. ASE currently faces challenges related to its geo-political environment and consumer shifts toward more necessity purchases due to the fear of recession. ASE has taken steps to remove its reliance on Chinese supply chains through capital investment into factories in Europe and the United States. Short-term headwinds will pose challenges, but ASE seems to have initiated plans that can remove these in the future. Long term the growth expected for ASE and many OSATS continues to be forecasted.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if ASE Technology is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. ASE Technology shows a good rating, a score of 73.4 out of 100. In summary, ASE Technology has decent fundamentals, but there is still lots of room for improvement.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Fundamentals

The share price saw stability until an initial shock during pandemic-related shutdowns. After the shock, share price rose from the pandemic causing an electronic consumer spending boom leading to additional chipset production. The last two years show competing trends. One seems to outline the consumer purchase shifts during the potential recession, while 2023 shows a resurgence back to previous highs. This rise comes from analyst and guidance forecasts of growth in 2024 and beyond. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 84.5% over the past 10 years, or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.32%. This return is not impressive for this time period.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Earnings

Prior to the COVID pandemic, earnings were mostly stable, but not consistently increasing. Earnings shot up during the pandemic and have continued to rise. The gross margin has continued to improve after the pandemic as ASE continues to focus on reducing costs in its manufacturing process. Additionally, the chip shortage allowed ASE to operate with better utilization of its facilities which improves its unit costs to manufacture. ASE's recent guidance does specify a pullback in sales due to consumer spending shifts. This could start to erode EPS in the next few quarters and follow a decline after the flatline seen in the graph. If the growth is realized in 2024, the EPS should regain some of its recent levels.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity rose during the pandemic, then declined in 2022. ROE saw a large rise during the pandemic from utilization and cost reductions in manufacturing. A change in consumer sentiment has seemed to have an impact on the 2022 return on equity. I am not too concerned about this initial drop, although, with the recent headwinds forecasting reduced revenue, the ROE should continue to be watched to see if a trend is developing. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, ASE Technology technically meets this requirement due to some skewing from pandemic-level returns, but in normal years prior to the pandemic, the ROE levels have been sub-par.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 30 semiconductor companies is 22.77%.

Therefore, ASE Technology's 5-year average of 16.6% is below its industry peers.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital again looks to match the ROE trend. Capital expenditure has risen steadily in each of the last three years. The high equipment needs of semiconductor manufacturing with increased tightening of tolerancing criteria leads to this need for equipment. Semiconductor manufacturing is capital intensive, making for a low ROIC understandable. With the potential reduction in profit in the short term, I expect a further reduction in ROIC. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, ASE Technology did not pass this test.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percentage (GMP) has continued to rise. As stated before, ASE has seen substantial growth in the previous two years since the pandemic started. The company has also maintained high utilization due to the high chip demand. Additionally, ASE has reduced costs to try and initiate a competitive advantage in an industry where cost reductions are key to maintaining price advantage. However, it has yet to develop a strong competitive advantage.

I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, ASE Technology does not make the cut.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Financial Stability

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a positive indicator, telling us that the company can afford its long-term obligations.

ASE Technology's Current Ratio of 1.2 indicates it can pay off short-term debt with its current assets.

Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so ASE Technology exceeds this amount.

ASE Technology is in safe financial health. ASE tends to finance its growth with additional leverage from short and long-term debt. Overall, ASE does pay off its obligations yearly and continues to issue new debt to continue growing. If ASE sees a long-term sales decline, the overall debt could become an issue in the future. As of now, I am not concerned with the current leverage of the company.

ASE Technology does pay a regular dividend.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

The company's Price-Earnings Ratio of 9.3 indicates that ASE Technology might be underpriced when comparing ASE Technology PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15.

The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of TREX has typically been 13.15 and 13.1, respectively. This indicates that TREX could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to its average historical PE Ratio range.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

The Estimated Value of the Stock is $7.05, versus the current stock price of $7.41. This indicates that ASE Technology is currently selling above its value.

For more detailed valuation purposes, I will be using a normalized pre-Covid diluted EPS of 0.80. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club BTMA Wealth Builders Club

According to this valuation, based on Pre-Covid Normalized Levels, the stock is undervalued. I base this valuation on the pre-Covid levels because the pandemic skewed earnings and would produce a lofty valuation.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $8.99 per share versus its current price of about $7.64, this would indicate that ASX is slightly undervalued.

Summarizing the Fundamentals

After analyzing the fundamentals for ASE Technology, I can see that this company has had lame fundamentals until Covid boosted earnings. Speculating investors could hope that the post-Covid earnings will somewhat maintain with new demand for AI applications. But I have to base my investment decision more on facts.

Consolidation continues to happen in the industry to meet economies of scale cost reduction. The company does have headwinds in terms of the geopolitical environment and reduced consumer spending. The geopolitical environment with Taiwan and China adds concern.

In terms of valuation, my analysis based on pre-Covid levels shows that the stock is slightly undervalued.

ASE Technology Vs. The S&P 500

Now, let's see how ASE Technology compares versus the US stock market benchmark S&P 500 over the past 10 years. From the chart below, we can see that ASE Technology somewhat follows along with the S&P 500. However, there is more volatility with ASX; it produces more pronounced peaks and valleys than the benchmark.

In summary, investing in ASX could provide a somewhat similar return to the S&P 500, but with more volatility, less diversification, and increased risk.

Morningstar

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of -3.7%.

In addition, the average one-year price target for this stock is $7.7, which is about a 3.9% increase in a year.

The Expected Annual Compounding Rate of Return is 10.69%.

Does ASE Technology Pass My Checklist?

Company Rating 70+ out of 100? Yes (73.4) Share Price Compound Annual Growth Rate > 12%? No (6.32%) Earnings history mostly increasing? No ROE (5-year average 16% or greater)? Yes (16.6%) ROIC (5-year average 16% or greater)? No (9.6%) Gross Margin % (5-year average > 30%)? No (17.6%) Debt-to-Equity (less than 1)? Yes Current Ratio (greater than 1)? Yes Outperformed S&P 500 during most of the past 10 years? Yes Do I think this company will continue to successfully sell their same main product/service for the next 10 years? Yes

ASE Technology scored 6/10 or 60%. Therefore, ASE Technology shows potential, but not enough conviction to be a strong investment choice.

Is ASE Technology Currently Selling at a Bargain Price?

Price Earnings less than 16? Yes (9.3) Estimated Value greater than the Current Stock Price? No (Value $7.05 > $7.41 Stock Price). In addition, pre-Covid valuation shows ASX to be slightly undervalued. Again, there is not enough conviction to be confident in ASX being undervalued.

ASE Technology may be positioned to capitalize on the possibility of AI's large growth potential in 2024 and beyond. ASE shows some effort in cost reduction and investment into new facilities within new regions to continue expanding.

My biggest concern is that the stock's fundamentals are lofty as a result of Covid effects. Prior to Covid, the stock had sub-par fundamentals that didn't show consistent improvement.

Overall, ASX may provide a similar return as the S&P 500 benchmark, but with more volatility, less diversification, and more risk. It doesn't make sense for me to invest in a company that I'm not confident in, and one which offers similar upside as the safer S&P 500 benchmark, with the added downside risks.