Investment Summary

Sometimes investing directly in oil companies is not the most sufficient way or most profitable to get exposure to the industry. Sometimes going with a service and completion company is a better way as they experience demand when oil goes up but are also able to maintain margins quite well. They aren't as directly exposed to volatile commodity prices and for investors that prefer their portfolio to have less volatility then I think NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) looks good. But if oil prices go up, demand for new projects generally goes up and then it follows for NEX to. But in downturns services that NEX has are still necessary to keep up operations, which sort of hedges them to the downside.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions seems to be such an option as the company is at an appealing value and also driving a lot of shareholder value through significant buybacks. They repurchased shares for $17.9 million in the last quarter alone. Practices like these are what make me able to rate NEX a buy right now and be confident that they will be able to deliver significant returns for shareholders for many years to come. The oil industry will continue to do well as a large portion of our energy is coming from that way, which ultimately translates to more demand for NEX as well. Rating NEX a buy as a result.

Strong Shareholder Returns Though The Cycle

One of the main appeals of NEX right now is the fact that they are driving a lot of shareholder value through its buyback program. The company is allocating around 50% of all FCF to buying back shares.

Cash Flows (Earnings Presentation)

The company is also ensuring that they are in a strong financial position as well even with these buybacks. The company is striving to reach zero debts in 2023 which would be yet another reason for a higher valuation in my opinion as the stability and quality of the business is solid. In 2023 the company is expected to generate $500 million in FCF and dedicate or allocate $250 million towards buying back shares. That would be around 10% of the total outstanding shares for the company, and a fantastic move to benefit shareholders and investors.

As for reaching zero net debt the company still has some ways to go as it sits on $141 million right now but it also means that the task is not impossible when they are generating so much FCF.

Stock Dilution (Earnings Presentation)

Historically there has been some dilution of shares but the company is now in a better position financially for this to be necessary. It was certainly not uncommon for a lot of companies to dilute shares during the pandemic to maintain operations and raise capital. For NEX some of the reasons included the retention of employees as stock-based compensations were utilized. Right now, I don't see this as an issue. It was a difficult time to get through and NEX is looking better than ever even after these moves.

As for the focus on the business and what drives growth for NEX it comes from an increase in activity in the oil industry. The company provides well-completion and production services on various active and demanding bases across the US. In the completion services segment of the company, they have hydraulic fracturing services to enhance and make for stronger oil and gas production. These offerings are highly valued by customers resulting in NEX being able to grow steadily and pass on a lot of earnings to shareholders.

Quarterly Results

As for the last report by the company, I think the results were solid. A sequential increase of 1% was reported for revenues which landed at $945 million. This means that NEX isn't necessarily trading at a very high p/s, just 0.73 right now actually. EPS took a slight hit and came in at $0.64 but some form of seasonality should be expected I think and the long-term outlook remains solid.

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

As for guidance, the company didn't provide any concrete ones in terms of where they see EPS and revenues going but did reiterate that they see themselves reaching zero net debt in either the third or the fourth quarter of 2023. A factor and achievement that I think should be rewarded with a higher multiple. Stability is something that the market usually is positive towards in a volatile market but seeing as a lot of growth companies are in the spotlight right now instead, it might be some time until we see a p/e or p/s closer to the sector for NEX.

Risks

The underlying concern lies not in NEX alone, but rather in the potential repercussions of a broader market sell-off propelled by macroeconomic factors, such as those affecting the technology sector. Such a scenario could precipitate a market-wide decline, potentially leading to further compression of valuation multiples. This interconnectedness within the market fabric highlights the susceptibility of even strong performers like NEX to external market forces. But given that NEX is already trading at a p/e of just around 5 I think the downside is still limited if we experience a broader market selloff in the near term.

Financial Results (Investor Presentation)

However, amidst this potential volatility, NEX and its counterparts have demonstrated notable resilience attributed to their robust stance on opportunistic buybacks. These buyback strategies, with their ability to absorb excess market supply and enhance shareholder value, could act as a buffer against prolonged market downturns. The company's proactive approach to utilizing its financial strength for these buybacks positions it to swiftly respond to and capitalize on market fluctuations. Perhaps the buybacks that the company is doing are a result of the lower valuation. A shift towards more capital being deployed to expand the business might make the market view NEX as a growth opportunity and a higher multiple would be applied. In any of those cases, I think there is the potential for shareholder returns nonetheless.

Valuation & Wrap Up

The valuation of NEX is very appealing right now and what ultimately makes me rate it a buy. The p/e is around the 5 mark which offers investors a discount of about 51% to the sector. That limits the downside quite a lot in my opinion and is a big reason for NEX being such a solid buy right now.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Demand from the oil industry continues and the services that NEX provides are highly sought after. Risks for NEX mostly involve fewer incentives over the long term from governments as they aim to shift towards green energy. But I think that is right now not a massive risk. We still heavily rely on oil and gas for energy, and that won't change for the coming several decades. As for NEX themselves, I think they could achieve some inorganic growth through acquisitions in the coming years which further adds to the investment case. In comparison to a similar-sized company, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the valuation of NEX looks far better. The p/e of XPRO for example is over 25 on a FWD basis and p/FCF of 25. That's too much to pay, as the premium to the sector implies a little margin of safety. Something you are getting with NEX at least. The company may not have a dividend right now, but is instead allocating significant amounts of FCF to buying back shares. With 2023 set to be a year where nearly 10% of shares are rebought, I think investors should be having NEX either in their portfolio or definitely on a watchlist. As for me, I am rating NEX a buy right now.