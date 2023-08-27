Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: Warren Buffett And WTI Crude To The Rescue (Rating Upgrade)

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • It is apparent that the OXY stock remains well-supported at H1'23 floor of $56s, nearing Berkshire Hathaway's average purchase price of $57s.
  • The recent rally is also attributed to the recovery in WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas spot prices, potentially boosting the producer's average realized prices in H2'23.
  • This is an important development indeed, since OXY's last quarter production capacity is split evenly between Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
  • Combined with the intensified redemption of Berkshire's $10B investment and common share repurchases, shareholder returns have been more than decent as well.
  • Due to its relative undervaluation at Enterprise Value to Proven Reserve ratio of 21.88x compared to its peers, we are finally following Warren Buffett' cue for OXY.

We Are Still Not Too Late To The OXY Investment Thesis

We previously covered Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in June 2023, discussing the stock's uncertain prospects attributed to the decline in the crude oil spot

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Limestone Cowboy
Today, 10:47 AM
Oil on water numbers are headed precipitously lower. OPEC has a singular mission: get inventories down, and get the Brent price at least in the mid-80s to finance MBS' vanity projects. US shale will struggle here, as tier 1 inventories deplete, and the functional cost of capital rises. Nobody standing around the country club in Connecticut wants to brag about financing more hydrocarbons. To be fair, the industry has been a poor capital steward in the past decade.

Oxy is a fine cashflow play, but it's important to note that you're getting the carbon tech for free. Another massive federally funded grant for the DAC hub in South Texas. As soon as it's up and running, you may get some stupid money buying in at prices that would make all the shareholders cheer.

Hard to go wrong with selling $58 puts on weakness, and stacking premiums on 5.5% money market accounts.
ephud
Today, 10:23 AM
Writing Puts on OXY month after month. Buying shares with the premium.

Thank you WB.
castleman
Today, 10:21 AM
Not sure how the current share price of $62 should signal a Buy rating, if you view current Fair Value of $50.85. I view my shares as a Hold for now.
