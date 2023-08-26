thexfilephoto

Investment thesis

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) has demonstrated stellar financial performance over the past decade, with revenue compounding double-digits and profitability metrics expanding notably. A stellar free cash flow margin lets the company prioritize shareholder returns with a solid dividend payout history and share buybacks. My valuation analysis suggests the stock has about 80% upside potential, and it substantially outweighs the risks. Moreover, the stock offers an impressive 8.3% forward dividend yield. All in all, I assign HESM a "Buy" rating.

Company information

Hess Midstream is an energy infrastructure company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires diverse midstream assets and provides fee-based services to Hess Corporation (HES) and third-party customers.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. HESM conducts business through three operating segments: Gathering, Processing & Storage [P&S], and Terminaling & Export [T&E]. According to the latest 10-K report, Gathering represents more than half of the company's total revenue.

Financials

The company's financial performance has been solid over the past decade, with revenue compounding at about 19% per annum. Profitability metrics are also expanding, with the operating margin at a stellar 62% in the latest fiscal year. The company has generated a massive free cash flow [FCF] margin in the last two fiscal years.

Having strong profitability metrics enables the company to sustain a shareholder-friendly capital allocation approach with consistent dividend payouts and share buybacks. On the other hand, I cannot say that the balance sheet is strong. Financial leverage is substantial, and liquidity metrics are lower than one, the level which is considered to indicate a solid liquidity position.

The latest quarter's earnings were released on July 26, when the company topped consensus estimates on revenue and EPS. Revenue grew 3.4% YoY, and the adjusted EPS was flat at $0.50. Despite revenue growth, profitability metrics shrank slightly. During the latest earnings call, the management expressed their confidence in the company's near-term prospects and upgraded full-year guidance.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for October 27. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $345 million, indicating slightly below 3% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to be flat at $0.53.

I like the dynamic of HESM's financial performance. The business demonstrates solid revenue growth and stellar profitability metrics. Dividend increases and substantial share buybacks are also suitable for investors. I consider the company's approach to financial leverage as risky, but the company has a strong track record of success and business expansion with substantial indebtedness in recent years. According to the company's latest 10-K report, HESM has long-term agreements with its affiliate, HES, with clauses including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and fee recalculation mechanisms. I think all these agreements' terms are favorable for HESM and will provide the company with cash flow stability, growth, and downside risk protection. Since HESM is a related party to HES, the company does not face competition for the volumes from its sole customer. That said, to understand HESM's future growth prospects, we need to look at what consensus estimates forecasts for the customer's revenue for the next decade.

As we see above, consensus estimates forecast HES's revenue to double over the next decade. I think this assumption is fair, given the area where HES operates. North Dakota is the U.S.'s third-largest oil production state, after Texas and New Mexico. The state also has almost 2% of U.S. natural gas resources, which is massive. It is important to emphasize that HES and HESM operate in the relatively young and promising Bakken formation in the Williston Basin. As we see from the latest EIA's Bakken region drilling productivity report, we see that per-rig production volumes continue to grow and there is still room for improvement to pre-pandemic levels. That said, I expect volumes for HESM to continue growth in the next several years. Given the nature of HESM's favorable terms with HES related to inflation and fee upward adjustments, maintaining HESM's productivity capacity becomes the cornerstone for the company's future success. As the oil formation itself is still young and expanding production levels, I think that the trend is favorable for HESM. That said, the company needs to focus on addressing the highly likely increase in demand for its services with the planned expansion of the operating capacity. The management understands this and takes steps to improve the company's operating capacity. The company has a capital investment program through 2025 focused on well connects, targeted gas compression, and system optimization. Given the company's historical dynamic of Capex expenditure compared to revenue growth, I consider the management very efficient in the capacity expansion. Over the next two years, the management expects CAPEX to be stable as well. With stable Capex, increasing volumes and fees with downside protection, HESM's management plans to expand non-GAAP EBITDA and the adjusted FCF by 10% each year in the next two years. Considering all the tailwinds above and the management's strong track record, I consider the dividend growth safe.

Valuation

This year, the stock significantly underperformed the broad market with a 2.6% share price decline. HESM has a decent "B+" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, though some of the multiples look substantially high.

HESM has a solid dividend payout history. Therefore, I continue my valuation analysis with the dividend discount model [DDM]. Valueinvesting.io suggests the company's WACC is 8%. Dividend consensus estimates forecast a $2.59 payout in FY 2024. I use a conservative 3% dividend growth assumption.

Author's calculations

From the DDM perspective, the stock's fair price is about $52. The stock looks massively undervalued, with almost 80% upside potential. Let me move on to the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. I will use the same 8% WACC as a discount rate. I have revenue consensus estimates for the upcoming three fiscal years and project a 3% revenue CAGR for the years beyond. I implemented a fixed 17.8% FCF margin, the last five years' average.

Author's calculations

According to the DCF simulation, HESM is also attractively valued with a 71% upside potential, even with net debt eliminated. To sum up, the stock looks attractively valued.

Risks to consider

Hess Midstream faces significant concentration risks because revenue is generated from its sole customer, the affiliated entity Hess Corporation. Any disruptions experienced by Hess Corporation could lead to a decline in revenue for HESM. Commercial agreements with Hess Corporation include provisions that permit Hess to suspend or terminate its obligations under the applicable agreement if certain events occur. HES has the ability to make such decisions, notwithstanding the fact that they may significantly and adversely affect HESM.

Another major risk for the company is its significant indebtedness, meaning that a substantial portion of its profit is dedicated to servicing debt obligations. This restricts HESM's financial flexibility and limits its ability to invest in growth opportunities. A high level of indebtedness also might adversely affect the company's credit rating, potentially limiting access to capital markets or raising future borrowing costs.

Midstream business is inherently capital intensive, meaning the company has to invest substantial amounts in capex. These investments are necessary to maintain and upgrade the company's operating capacity. The need to allocate substantial resources to servicing debt and capex can limit available funds to distribute to shareholders or pursue growth opportunities. Complex capital-intensive projects also expose HESM to the risks inherent to large projects, including budget overruns, delays in launch, and technical challenges.

Bottom line

To conclude, HESM is a "Buy". I think the current valuation and stellar dividend yield provide an excellent investment opportunity for investors seeking for deep value. The company's solid financial performance and wide profitability metrics give me high confidence in dividend growth sustainability. I believe that the benefits of investing in HESM outweigh all risks and uncertainties.