Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week On Wall Street: The Soft Landing Consensus Grows

Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A "Soft Landing" is "possible" - but I'm not convinced it is "probable".
  • The 10-year treasury yield has rallied, adding more pressure on stocks. The contracting inversion in the "2-10 spread" is another warning sign.
  • Sentiment drove the rally, and now it's suffering a reversal of sorts.
  • Global "Manufacturing" remains in contraction, while "Services" are also slowing.

Economic Soft Landing

DNY59

"There is no better teacher than history in determining the future. There are billion-dollar answers in $30 history books." - Charlie Munger

Listening to market analysts and economists, it's clear sentiment has made an abrupt shift. The "soft landing" commentary has gripped the

This article was written by

Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
18.57K Followers

INDEPENDENT Financial Adviser / Professional Investor- with over 35 years of navigating the Stock market's "fear and greed" cycles that challenge the average investor. Investment strategies that combine Theory, Practice, and Experience to produce Portfolios focused on achieving positive returns. Last year I launched my Marketplace Service, "The SAVVY Investor", and it's been well received with positive reviews. I've been part of the SA family since 2013 and correctly called the bull market for over 8+ years now. 

MORE IMPORTANTLY, I recognized the change to the BEAR MARKET trend in February '22. 

Since then investors that followed my NEW ERA investment strategy have been able to survive and profit in this BEAR market. Winning advice that is well documented, helping investors to avoid the pitfalls and traps that wreak havoc on a portfolio with a focus on Income and Capital Preservation.

I manage the capital of only a handful of families and I see it as my number one job to protect their financial security. They don’t pay me to sell them investment products, beat an index, abandon true investing for mindless diversification or follow the Wall Street lemmings down the primrose path. I manage their money exactly as I manage my own so I don’t take any risk at all unless I strongly believe it is worth taking. I invite you to join the family of satisfied members and join the "SAVVY Investor".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LONG EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Any claims made in this missive regarding specific Stocks/ ETFs and the performance contained in this report are fully documented in the Savvy Investor Service. My Equity Portfolio is positioned with certain positions Hedged. Select Index Inverse ETFs are in place. This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. ONLY MY CORE positions are exempt from sale today. Of course, that is subject to change, and may not be suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique. Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you expire. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.