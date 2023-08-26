DNY59

"There is no better teacher than history in determining the future. There are billion-dollar answers in $30 history books." - Charlie Munger

Listening to market analysts and economists, it's clear sentiment has made an abrupt shift. The "soft landing" commentary has gripped the scene and when we look at the stock market's price action this year it seems to agree with that scenario.

However, there are still plenty of risks on the horizon. Here are four reasons why we still need to be concerned about the MACRO fundamentals;

Consumer Strength Likely To Hit Some 'Crosswinds'

Consumption has been supported by a historically tight labor market, the strongest wage gains in nearly forty years, and excess savings from the pandemic. However, these tailwinds are fading. The excess savings buffer is slowly disappearing, student loan payments resume on October 1, and gas prices are now trending higher. Consumers' balance sheets have been reasonably healthy, but with credit card balances increasing and borrowing rates at historically high levels, consumer spending is likely to slow in the months ahead posing downside risks to economic growth.

Employment Trends Are Slowly 'Weakening'

There are signs that the labor market is cooling. The pace of job growth eased to its lowest level since December 2020. What has gone unnoticed is the last six prior payroll reports were downwardly revised-the longest negative streak since 2009. Other indicators, such as the declining number of job openings, easing quits rates, falling temp jobs (a historically strong signal that the labor market is weakening) and a pullback in the average workweek suggest cracks are forming in the labor market. I doubt if we will see a sharp rise in the unemployment rate, but this softening trend to continue may continue.

'Services' spending is moderating

As we entered 2023, consumers shifted back to spending on services, particularly on travel and experiences. However, after two consecutive summers of 'revenge' travel, spending on services is showing signs of fatigue. Airline fares have moderated on a month-over-month basis for three consecutive months, restaurant activity is lower relative to last year, and attendance at theme parks has softened.

Since we've already been through the "Goods spending" as the first part of the post-pandemic cycle, it is unlikely to pick up the slack in service spending this time. Both goods and service spending will be on a flat to downward trajectory

The "CAPEX" surge is ending.

Corporate non-residential capital expenditures have been a significant tailwind for economic growth, rising at an annualized rate of 7.7% in 2Q23 and contributing nearly 1.0% to GDP growth. However, with recession risks elevated and small business loan rates at their highest level in 2007, the outlook for future capital expenditures is clouded.

The percentage of small businesses that view now as a bad time to expand due to higher interest rates is near the highest level on record. The composite of capex plans in the regional Fed Manufacturing surveys remains near the lowest level since 2009. Historically, these low levels have led to sharp declines in non-residential fixed investment.

Finally, only 22% of CEOs surveyed plan to increase their capex budgets over the next 12 months-the lowest level since 2020. This sour sentiment suggests that CAPEX is likely to be challenged going forward. And this has already started to translate into weaker demand for loans, as the net percentage of banks reporting stronger demand for loans has fallen to its lowest level since 2009.

All of these "issues" add up to the conclusions I have drawn and discussed many times. Economic growth is going to be hard to come by for the remainder of this year and into 2024.

Inflation Revisited

That brings us to another problem that is being discounted by the investment community. They are counting on the death of inflation and that the Fed will not need to increase the fund's rate further. I'm not ready to join that parade. I will acknowledge that if I'm correct that growth will slow, it will go a long way in adding to the Fed leaving the scene. However, there are other factors to consider.

Can we be so sure that CORE inflation will subside quickly? Do we believe the FED will remain ultra-patient and wait for the inflation rate to decline gradually on its own?

There has been an impressive reduction in the core inflation rate in the past year, but the pace is likely to slow in the months ahead. One reason for that is the dramatic increase in crude oil and natural gas prices which has not yet filtered into the CPI. But it will. The price of crude oil has risen from $70 per barrel in early July to $83 currently. That is an 18% increase which is eventually going to filter into the CPI.

Rising energy prices impact more than the energy component of the CPI. They raise the cost of everything, from jet fuel which will push up airfares, to diesel fuel which will increase the cost of shipping anything by truck and rail - which includes almost every commodity. The increase in transportation costs will be passed along to retail customers so the price of everything that moves by truck and rail will be higher - from furniture to cars to food and apparel.

I do not doubt the glide path for inflation is lower, but the argument will be when will we reach the hanger (2% target). At the end of the day, the Fed may feel a need to encourage a faster drop in the inflation rate by raising the funds rate a couple more notches. Even if the BEST case for inflation unfolds, the Fed remains patient and monitors the CORE inflation rate, It is UNLIKELY they will change course and move into an easing mode anytime in the next few months. Yet there is plenty of commentary about rate cuts in 2024. That notion is more about what investors want, than what may be reality.

There is plenty of irony in the growth and inflation story. Let's say my outlook for economic growth is wrong- it stays more resilient for longer before it eventually caves due to the headwinds that are present. That simply means the FED will continue to fight an economy stronger than their forecasts suggest. Then lowering inflation to their 2% target becomes a more difficult task and they deem it necessary to continue to raise the Fed Funds rate. Either way, it then becomes difficult for me to put lipstick on this MACRO situation and call it pretty.

Sentiment continues to rule the short-term

We've discussed how the market's mindset will control the near-term price movement. Consider this. Last October when the 10-year treasury peaked at 4.20% the S&P 500 was around 3600. Fast forward to almost a year later and we have a 10-year that traded as high as 4.3% recently and the S&P 500 is trading around 4400. That implies sentiment is the key factor as investors' views have shifted from a "hard landing" to a "soft landing" thesis as the most likely outcome. Toss in a dash of AI (Artificial Intelligence) mania and we have our answer as to the "WHY" of the price action that sent stocks on a big rally this year. We're now starting to experience a reversal of sorts. How much of a reversal might depend on where the 10-year Treasury is headed.

Similar to other MACRO analyses - we'll place these near-term factors in the background and keep the long-term trends that have emerged in the foreground. Don't let the conflicting messages work on your emotions. We'll follow the price action, but it sure is a confusing scene out there.

That leaves investors tiptoeing around the landmines.

The Week On Wall Street

Trading opened after four straight days and three straight weeks of losses. BULLS were wondering if Friday's stable session may have set a floor for the S&P. It seemed that way but a quick positive opening was sold, and that's been the case during rallies in this slide. Typical action during a pullback. What is also typical is choppy price action, and the S&P reversed course again which led to a 0.69% rally. However, the day belonged to Technology. Led by Nvidia (NVDA) the NASDAQ led the charge in what turned out to be a risk-on day gaining 1.5%.

Technology and Nvidia continued to garner the headlines and at the close on Wednesday, the NASDAQ Composite posted a 3.2% gain for the week. The S&P added 1.1% on Wednesday as buyers showed up when the 10-year Treasury dipped. It was fun while it lasted. The choppy summertime trading continued. After the S&P 500 had its first 1% gain of Q3 on Wednesday, the bulls gave it all back and more on Thursday. After a sharp upside move at the open, the mood quickly shifted and all of the indices reversed earlier gains and closed lower on the day. All eleven sectors finish in the RED.

Global Markets

While US indices have not broken longer-term uptrends dating from the bear market lows (more clearly visible on the S&P 500 and NASDAQ than with small caps), European stocks have managed to fall below their 50 and 200-day moving averages. A more ominous sign of potential trouble.

STOXX 600 (www.bespokepremium.com)

An indication that the entire global growth scene may come into question unless there is a quick recapture of these trend lines. This and other signals are the reasons I have dragged my feet on embracing the NEW BULL market scenario. They highlight my questions and concerns that this is the next leg of the secular BULL market that began in 2009.

The Economy

Housing

Existing home sales dropped 2.2% to 4.07 million in July after sliding 3.3% to 4.16 million in June. This is the lowest pace since the 4.0 million in January. Also, it is the slowest July clip since 2010.

Manufacturing

Another month but the same story with PMI results - Manufacturing in contraction. The notion that the manufacturing sector is "bottoming" and ready to rebound is getting a bit long in the tooth.

US PMI Composite Output Index at 50.4 (July: 52.0). 6-month low.

Services Business Activity Index at 51.0 (July: 52.3). 6-month low.

Manufacturing Output Index at 47.5 (July: 50.2). 2-month low.

Flash US Manufacturing PMI (3) at 47.0 (July: 49.0). 2-month low.

The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index rose 2 ticks to -7 in August after dipping -1 point to -9 in July. However, the index has been in negative territory (contraction) for 16 months since May 2022.

Richmond Fed (www.richmondfed.org)

The employment component weakened to -3 from 5 and is the lowest since -5 in February and March.

GDP

The backdrop of labor strikes, successful wage hikes, and general labor bargaining power in a sub-4% unemployment rate economy makes the recent surge in Treasury yields feel if not justified then at least narratively correct. A ratcheting-up of estimates for the size of fiscal deficit Treasury needs to fund over coming quarters hasn't helped, and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow index tracking 5.8% annualized growth for Q3 doesn't either. If that estimate holds (and there's a lot of data to digest before it's a reality, of course) Q3 will see faster real growth than any quarter between 2009 and 2019. That's hardly an endorsement of Treasuries as a screaming buy and the reason they are being dumped kicking yields higher.

On the other hand, GDP can be incredibly volatile. Recall that 2022 saw a "real" GDP decline in both quarters of the first half. From Q4 of 2021 through Q2 of 2023, cumulative GDP growth was less than 1.4% per year. Even if we get a very robust quarter from Q3 2022 at the 5.8% the Atlanta Fed currently tracks via its NowCast, cumulative growth over the prior 7 quarters would be exactly 2.0% or only very slightly faster than the 1.8% real growth estimated by the FOMC as the longer-run trend.

Global Economy

Very soft flash PMIs were reported this week.

The UK

Services and Manufacturing are now both in contraction.

PMI Composite Output Index at 47.9 (Jul: 50.8). 31-month low.

Services PMI Business Activity Index at 48.7 (Jul: 51.5). 7-month low.

Manufacturing Output Index(3) at 43.3 (Jul: 47.2). 12-month low.

Manufacturing PMI(4) at 42.5 (Jul: 45.3). 39-month low.

Eurozone

Composite PMI Output Index at 47.0 (July: 48.6). 33-month low.

Services PMI Business Activity Index at 48.3 (July: 50.9). 30-month low.

Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 43.7 (July: 42.7). 2-month high.

Manufacturing PMI at 43.7 (July: 42.7). 3-month high.

Japan

Continues to buck the poor global results.

Composite Output Index, August: 52.6 (July Final: 52.2)

Services Business Activity Index, August: 54.3 (July Final: 53.8)

Manufacturing Output Index, August: 49.0 (July Final: 48.9)

The FED and the Fixed Income Market

I'm not sure why market participants weren't getting the Fed's message. Maybe they were fixated on a "hope" trade". A majority kept talking about the end of the hiking cycle and then participated in what I viewed as an absurd conversation about rate cuts this year.

Fed Chair Powell said the message is still the same;

Inflation remains too high which could warrant further tightening. While there has been some improvement on inflation but there is still a long way to go. The Fed will move carefully on whether more hikes are necessary. Real rates are now positive and are well above most estimates of neutral. But the Fed cannot identify "with certainty" what neutral is." The Fed is still balancing doing too little or too much, and will remain attentive to indications the economy is not cooling as expected. But there may still be significant further drags from the past hikes. He concluded by stressing that 2% is the target and will remain so, adding that "analysts will keep at it until the job is done."

So the investment community initially saw the tone of Powell's speech as hawkish, as they ONCE AGIN reiterated the "higher-for-longer" stance. Then the light went on. Perhaps today's turnaround action after Chair Powell said the same thing he has been saying for months finally resonated.

My message has not waivered since Q4 '22, and it has been reinforced every month this year. There is a decent probability that the Fed will have to raise rates further. When they finally do reach the terminal rate, there will be NO PIVOT. Interest rates will remain higher for longer. I've maintained a stance that rate cuts would never be on the table this year unless the economy fell off a cliff. I now reiterate that view going into '24. Investors should get the notion of rate cuts anytime soon out of their heads. I'm getting close to the point of forecasting there will be no rate cuts in '24.

Yields

The big news is the rise in Treasury yields as the 10-year yield increased from 3.97%, up to 4.20 on August 3rd, and then took another step higher trading at 4.34% this week. We may have gotten a reprieve and avoided a breakout that could have resulted in the 10-year march to 5%. Whether it was a resistance level or just too far too fast, the 10-year traded down to 4.22% this week before settling at 4.27% on Friday.

The whipsaw action in the treasury market has unnerved equities, as investors have no idea what might come next for rates. For the moment resistance has held and what happens next in rates could determine where the stock market trades in the next few weeks.

The 2-year Treasury Note traded at 4.90% on Friday leaving the yield curve inversion retreating to 68 basis points, down from 74 bps last week. The 2-year/10-year curve has been inverted since April '22.

Food For Thought

The Energy Transition

Another notable EIA dataset recently reported shows total primary energy consumption and CO2 emissions. As shown in the chart below, CO2 produced from the generation of energy has fallen from more than 6 Billion metric tons annually to less than 4.9 Billion today, a drop of 19%.

CO Emissions (www.bespokepremium.com)

I'm not about to start doubting the U.S. Energy Information Association, and the statistics do not lie. Emissions are in decline. For those who would like to make the argument that green initiatives are responsible for the drop, please look at the dates on the chart. Then please consider that power generation from the recently introduced alternatives - Solar and Wind is 5%.

The upward blip on the map that disrupted the trend was due to the emissions-intensive economic recovery from the Covid crisis. Emissions have now resumed their decline. Yet present policy continues to demand spending trillions while carbon emissions are already in retreat. The payback from these green investments is going to be negligible AT BEST.

BUT

The economic impact will be costly.

"Pushback" is Growing

The all-out march to renewables is running into potholes. Canada's recent action in Alberta where projects are under scrutiny and are now being halted, mirrors efforts in the U.S.

Renewable projects in states such as Kansas and Iowa have encountered resistance from local municipalities and state governments, which have cited the effect of solar and wind farm projects on small communities.

It's time to go back to the drawing board and rethink this entire transition before the negatives start piling up.

In the UK, new home and workplace chargers being installed must be "smart" chargers" connected to the internet and able to employ pre-sets limiting their ability to function from 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm.

In addition to the nine hours a day of downtime, authorities will be able to impose a "randomized delay" of 30 minutes on individual chargers in certain areas to prevent grid spikes at other times.

The UK Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations 2021 came into force on June 30, 2022. All home-installed electric vehicle chargers are required to be separately metered and send information to the Smart meter data communications network. Potentially this legislation allows the electricity used for charging EVs to be assessed and taxed at a higher rate than domestic electricity. The technology enacted also enables the rationing of electricity for EV charging because the government can decide when and if an EV can be charged, it also allows the EV battery to be drained into the grid if required.

One after the other, the dirty secrets are all being exposed, and the move now has a chance of dying on the vine. If so, that slows and perhaps temporarily stops a transition that has the potential to bring economic calamity.

In the U.S. California, the leader in EV deployment seems destined for huge problems. To support the State's EV growth, California imports more electricity than any other US state, more than twice the amount of Virginia, the second largest importer of electricity. California typically receives between one-fifth and one-third of its electricity supply from outside of the state. California has the highest electricity prices in the country and the expectations are rates will continue to rise.

The cart is before the horse, and that suggests there will be no progress that is meaningful on any front. While everything stands in place - money will continue to be tossed at a failed experiment. The term "clean energy" is a misnomer. In my opinion, NONE of what is being proposed in this transition is actually "clean". The process of producing an EV is hardly "carbonless", and that is why the return on investment is poor. That makes the transition a burden for global economies and unsustainable.

This week's Savvy Investor MACRO report brings this DEBT burden and others to light. In the coming weeks, I'll be introducing a new way for followers to get access to a streamlined service that shares some of my most important reports at a reduced rate.

Stay Tuned

The Daily Chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

A rally off the recent lows was thwarted right at obvious resistance levels. Once again demonstrates the need for employing technical analysis as part of an investment strategy.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

Investors can flip a coin as to what comes next. But in fact, there are three options now. A rally back to test the '23 high, a move to test the original breakout level that sparked the rally, and a trading range that suggests a sideways market.

Investment Backdrop

Wherever the market decides to find a floor and bounce, the characteristics of that bounce will then go a long way in determining whether that was "it" on the downside or if we should expect more weakness to come. The indices are in the process of that "bounce" and investors will have a better idea of how the end of Q3 shape up.

Just about every technician has the S&P 4200 level as their line in the sand on the downside. That tells me the index will never get there OR when it does, it slices through that level like a hot knife thru butter. A break below ~4150-4200 would start to do some damage to the charts. If this is a normal correction within an ongoing rally, I think the odds favor finding a bottom above these lower levels. Below there, it will raise the probability that despite the strength of the rally off of last October's low, we may need to consider the possibility of another deeper wave lower. However, don't jump to conclusions, this has to be taken one step at a time.

On an individual stock/sector basis, I see many situations that still have some room to fall before they "revert to the mean". Many could test their respective 200-day moving averages or as I noted to members of my service the MEGA cap charts open the possibility for them to retrace their entire move from the breakout level. In many cases, that infers ~10% or so below current levels. So, there is space for this to develop into a more complex pullback even should it remain part of a "normal correction."

Given the fact that rally attempts are quickly thwarted and the fact that several red flags (overbought conditions) had popped up before this decline, I remain in no hurry to try to jump in front of this retracement until I see more evidence of buyers stepping in.

Seasonality

The calendar may not make it any easier for the market either. We have now entered a period of poorer seasonality that could last until around the beginning of October.

Seasonality is always more of a guide than a rule, but over the past 10 years, the S&P 500 has, on average, topped out around this time and then drifted lower into early October. Going back 20 years, at best the S&P has gone sideways from August to October when we average them all. This year, such a pullback or stall period would make a lot of sense after such a one-sided rally since the beginning of the year.

Small Caps

I've highlighted the numerous failures to break the downtrend the Russell 2000 (iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) has racked up since the all-time high in November '21. It's been three weeks since the last failure, and there is nothing BULLISH in the chart of the small caps.

The index took the elevator down and found itself right back at support levels. The BULLS are hoping support holds to avoid a move to the March lows which is another 7% lower from current levels.

I admit that I have been surprised that this "laggard" didn't step up and start to stabilize and move higher in Q3. That was my "call", and while there is still time for the small caps to gather momentum, these constant failures at resistance levels are unnerving.

The fact that it's lagging again is sending what may be an ominous signal for the economy and the outlook for stocks in general. This price action also starts to question this NEW BULL market and adds more evidence to the argument that we are not embarking on another leg higher in the Secular BULL market.

Sectors

So far in 2023, the S&P 500 has risen ~15% with a big thanks to the Consumer Discretionary, Technology, and Communication Services sectors, all of which have risen more than double that of the S&P.

Sector performance (www.bespokepremium.com)

As for the other end of the spectrum, Utilities have been left in the dust with the sector down almost 11% YTD. The underperformance of the Utility sector is more or less a casualty of the shift from TINA (there is no alternative) to TARA (there are reasonable alternatives). Utilities are often used for dividend income, the rapid rise in yields over the past year is a big reason for the sector's underperformance. The 10-year yield moves up and the Utes move down.

Entering Q3 we knew the strength in the outperformers wouldn't disappear overnight, but we are starting to see some of the gains melt away. I believe once the overall market finds its footing and stabilizes, the Laggards are going to continue their outperformance.

The S&P is down 1% in the quarter while three of the laggards are up so far in Q3. Energy (+7%), Financials, and Healthcare have modest gains of less than 1%. Commodities have also surprised with a 6+% gain in Q3, after being down 4% in the first half. I continue to like this sub-sector as the year progresses.

For the month, only Energy (XLE) and the Oil Explorers, two groups that I highlighted in July have posted small gains EVERY other sector and sub-sector is in the red.

Energy

A new high, a test of the bottom of the trading range, and now a pause in the latest run back to the old highs. While all of that was taking place the Energy sector (XLE) remained in a long-term BULL trend.

Other than tweaking holdings along the way, the best strategy during a BULL trend is to stay with it. Unless you are an active trader there is little reason to leave a long-term uptrend.

Natural Gas

No one said it was going to be easy owning the Nat Gas ETF (UNG) and the ETF is demonstrating why it's a tough trade.

It's ready to break out, then it's ready to break down. For the most part, the trading range has held. UNG closed the week at the bottom of that trading range, leaving investors questioning what comes next.

Financials

The Financial ETF (XLF) isn't showing a positive picture. That last rally attempt has to now be considered a lower high in a series of lower highs since the December '22 high. The sector is also teetering on the brink of falling back below its long-term moving average. If it closes below that level at the end of the month, then we can conclude the brief move above was a false breakout. That is a bad omen for the group and the market in general.

Regional Banks

We've known since the California Banking crisis in March, the regional banks (KRE) have stayed in a BEAR trend. After forming a rebound rally that looked encouraging, resistance held and now the beleaguered regional banks have come down to a big support test. The ETF failed that test and now looks for a level where it can stabilize. Another critical point in time for the banks. It is getting very close to the time the banks need to step up, or it's another signal questioning the "BULL" market backdrop.

Commodities

Gold

Since the last failure to take out resistance in May, the Gold ETF (GLD) has been in decline and is attempting to hold support. The entire precious metals complex that I follow got a lift this week. The longer-term BULL trend remains in place for GLD and so I continue to HOLD my position.

Silver

I've had some success trading the Silver ETF (SLV) and the trading shares that were added over a week ago are up 6.5%. I continue to HOLD a CORE position as well.

Uranium

Last week I noted that Uranium was making up its mind about whether to break up or down out of a tight trading range that has been in place since July 12th. The metal moved higher and I cashed in another trading profit (+12.5%) on shares that were added in July. Similar to the other two metals I HOLD a CORE position as well.

Healthcare

Not much has changed in the trading range that has been established. An optimist would note the series of HIGHER Lows that have been established since the October '22 lows. However, it's been a tough year of underperformance as the group is down 2.5% in '23.

Biotech

Rising interest rates are poison to companies that are always needing to raise capital. The Biotech group (XBI) finds itself weakening and may eventually test the March lows.

Technology

The NASDAQ Composite and the NASDAQ 100 have led the rally in '23, and they led to the downside on this pullback. The "reversal" on Thursday was some of the worst price action seen in a while. I continue to believe the sector will be an underperformer for the remainder of this quarter. I'll reiterate what I've said for the last couple of weeks - I'm not inclined to buy dips in the mega caps just yet. All of their short-term trends have been broken.

Semiconductors Sub-Sector

The semiconductors (SOXX) show a couple of breakout areas on the DAILY chart. I've wondered if the last move would take the ETF higher or if it was a false move. Recent price action indicates the latter as the group was rejected at resistance. Like other pullbacks in other indices or sectors, no one can be certain when support comes in. Given the big move off the October lows, probabilities suggest there is more weakness ahead. If that is the case it's another factor that keeps Technology very weak in the near term.

Final Thoughts

After the S&P 500 posted the best YTD performance through July since 1997, the Index is now down -4.4% MTD in August. Heading into the summer, stocks looked vulnerable to a temporary setback, owing to excessive economic optimism and lopsided positioning. Technically, 96% of sub-sectors were overbought. Consensus interprets the recent drawdowns as a pause that refreshes, as opposed to a change in trend.

As I have noted in recent reports, there has been a change in the market profile lately from feeling like stocks can't fall to feeling like stocks can't rise. Out of the 19 sessions so far in August, more stocks have declined than advanced, and the S&P has posted losses in 15 of them. The breadth indicators, therefore, continue to weaken, and we are now back to having considerably more stocks making new 52-week lows than highs across the market. Support levels have provided little help, as well, with the S&P 500 breaking down through initial, and then secondary support quickly.

Three weeks ago we discussed the market situation and noted how positive the situation looked and noted;

"What happens if there is so little to worry about."

For those that have been around a while, they know that usually means something is about to "change". That is exactly the scenario that has played out as the market has run out of steam aided by a few material negative catalysts.

Perversely, the largest concern from markets in terms of activity has been China. Everything from equity market performance to news flow to economic data suggests that the Chinese economy is extremely weak and getting weaker. Historically, weakness in the Chinese economy has been met with declining global growth and inflation pricing in bond markets, driving yields down.

But over the past month, increasing pessimism over Chinese economic growth has been met with surging Treasury yields. That leads many experts to scratch their heads, wondering exactly what the bond market is telling us. 10-year yields have hit their highest levels since 2007 while 30-year yields are the highest since the summer of 2011.

As we have discussed, the stock market runs into trouble when the inversion spread is "normalizing", and that is starting to occur now. Whether this is a short-term phenomenon or it morphs into a bigger issue for the markets is yet to be determined. So it's no surprise a market that had run out of things to worry about a few weeks ago, all of a sudden has plenty of things to be concerned about.

That's how market sentiment works.

Best of Luck to Everyone!