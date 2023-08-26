FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to developing medicines for cancer patients. Its focus lies in anticancer agents targeting vital cancer signaling pathways, notably RAF/MEK and FAK inhibition. The company's lead candidates, avutometinib and defactinib, are under study for various tumors. Their first commercial product, Copiktra, was approved by the FDA for specific hematologic cancers, but was later sold to Secura Bio in 2020.

Recent developments: Mizuho upgraded Verastem based on promising ovarian cancer therapy data. The odds for drug success increased to 65%, with potential accelerated approval by late-2023/early-2024.

The following article discusses Verastem’s financial health, drug developments for cancer treatments, and associated investment risks.

Q2 2023 Earnings

Looking at Verastem's most recent earnings report, the company closed Q2 2023 with cash and equivalents totaling $183.1M. Their total operating expenses for Q2 2023 were $20.3M, slightly less than the $21.4M in Q2 2022. These expenses are expected to remain between $16M and $20M in the foreseeable future with the start of the RAMP 301 trial. R&D expenses dropped by 13.4% to $12.9M due to reductions in drug product, substance costs, and contract research. Conversely, selling, general & administrative costs rose by 13.8% to $7.4M because of increased consulting fees and preparations for potential drug launches. The net loss for Q2 2023 was $24.3M or $1.37 per share, compared to a $22.0M loss or $1.41 per share in Q2 2022.

Cash Runway & Liquidity

Turning to Verastem's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2023, the combined values under 'Assets' for 'cash and cash equivalents', 'marketable securities', and 'investments' amounts to $183.1M. When evaluating their cash burn over six months from "Net cash used in operating activities", the company used $40.2M, translating to a monthly burn of approximately $6.7M. Given this burn rate, if we consider the total assets derived from cash and equivalents of $183.1M, Verastem has an estimated cash runway of approximately 27 months. However, it's essential to note that these values and estimates are based on past data and may not necessarily forecast future performance.

Regarding liquidity, Verastem's position seems solid with ample cash. On the liabilities side, the company has taken on debt, with a note payable amounting to $0.6M and long-term debt at $39.7M. The company has successfully secured financing in the past six months, evident from the issuance of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and proceeds from long-term debt, which bolstered its cash reserves. This history might suggest a potential for securing additional financing if necessary. These observations and/or estimates are my own and might vary from other analyses.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

According to Seeking Alpha data: Verastem's capital structure shows a notable cash position relative to its market capitalization, with a more modest level of debt. The company's enterprise value stands at $148.62M. On the valuation front, traditional metrics are not meaningful, suggesting challenges in assessing the company's value through standard ratios. Although Verastem currently displays weak sales, their projections indicate a substantial revenue spike by 2025, hinting at a transformative period ahead. This is consistent with pre-revenue biotechs, where the focus is on future earnings potential amid the inherent uncertainties of drug development. Stock momentum for Verastem is strong in the short term, vastly outperforming the S&P500, despite a dip over the past year.

Given its market capitalization is below $300 million, potential investors should exercise caution considering the risks associated with microcap investing, which include heightened volatility and lower liquidity.

Verastem's Two-Pronged Takedown on Tumors

Verastem is pioneering the development of avutometinib (VS-6766), a unique RAF/MEK clamp. When combined with defactinib, a FAK inhibitor, this drug seeks to effectively halt multiple cancer progression pathways. Specifically, Verastem highlights avutometinib's differentiated action. Unlike its counterparts, it disrupts both MEK kinase activity and RAF's capacity to trigger MEK, which may pave the way for a broader and more durable tumor response.

Delving into the RAMP 201 trial, Verastem's international Phase 2 study, it's evident that the company is committed to thoroughly understanding the implications and potential of their drug offerings. This trial, focused on recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer [LGSOC] patients, aims to determine the safety and efficacy of avutometinib, both as a standalone treatment and in conjunction with defactinib. The adaptive nature of the trial ensures that the most effective regimen is selected early on, maximizing the potential benefits for participants in the study's expansion phase.

One of the standout pieces of data communicated by Verastem centers on the impressive performance of the avutometinib and defactinib combination. An objective response rate (ORR) of 45% and tumor shrinkage in 86% of evaluable participants are not just numbers—they represent a beacon of hope for patients who have often exhausted other treatment avenues, including previous exposures to MEK inhibitors.

From a market perspective, the urgency for effective treatments is palpable. LGSOC, as described by Verastem, is a stubbornly recurrent cancer type that often eludes chemotherapy's effects. With an estimated "6,000 women in the U.S. and 80,000 globally" battling this disease, the demand for treatment solutions is pressing. Even more concerning is the fact that these women, typically diagnosed between the ages of 45-55, face a median survival time of roughly "ten years". With neither the FDA nor the EMA having greenlit any treatments exclusively tailored for LGSOC, the gap in the market is glaring.

The context underscores the importance of Verastem's quest for accelerated approval. The company intends to combine findings from the RAMP 201 trial with knowledge from the FRAME study sponsored by investigators, building a compelling argument for swift authorization. Considering the FDA had earlier granted the avutometinib and defactinib combination a Breakthrough Therapy status for recurrent LGSOC, Verastem clearly has wind in its sails. Additionally, Verastem is intensifying its campaign to enhance LGSOC awareness (and advocacy) by launching a website named, "let's talk about LGSOC". Lastly, RAMP 301, designed to be a confirmatory trial, is expected to commence later this year.

What stands out to me is Verastem's strategic positioning. They're not merely developing a drug; they're crafting a solution for a severely underserved segment of cancer patients. Their meticulous approach to clinical trials, combined with early promising results, indicates not just a potential breakthrough in LGSOC treatment but also hints at the company's broader vision. By addressing a clear market need and securing early regulatory nods, Verastem may well be paving its path to significant market influence. Their endeavors could serve as a case study in how biopharmaceutical firms can effectively bridge scientific innovation with genuine patient need.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, Verastem's journey underscores the exciting and transformative potential of biopharmaceutical research, especially when it meets a clear, unaddressed medical need. The company's financial health, backed by $183.1M in cash and equivalents, demonstrates a readiness to navigate the costly landscape of drug development. Furthermore, the firm's low valuation, juxtaposed against its impressive clinical momentum and strong stock performance relative to the S&P500, suggests that the market might be undervaluing its future prospects.

Over the coming weeks and months, investors should keep an eagle eye on the RAMP 301 trial's progress and any further regulatory communications concerning avutometinib and defactinib. Positive data from these trials could be game-changing, not just for the company, but for the thousands of LGSOC patients worldwide. Moreover, the potential accelerated FDA approval by late-2023 or early-2024 could usher in a new chapter for the company, dramatically reshaping its market valuation.

Given the company's solid financial footing, strong clinical momentum, and the looming possibility of major catalysts, I would recommend Verastem as a speculative "Buy". This recommendation is grounded in the belief that, if Verastem delivers on its promise, it stands to capture a significant market share in the oncology space, particularly in treating LGSOC.

Risks to Thesis

