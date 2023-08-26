Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Helios Towers: Solid Growth And Deleveraging Should Lead To Big Upside

Aug. 26, 2023 3:30 AM ETHelios Towers plc (HTWSF)
Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
217 Followers

Summary

  • Helios Towers is a telecommunication tower company focused on African and Middle-East regions.
  • The company aims to own 22,000 towers by 2026 and has a track record of revenue and EBITDA growth.
  • Potential catalysts for share price appreciation include deleveraging and continued growth, initiation of shareholder returns, and being a potential acquisition target.
  • The valuation appears attractive based on historical growth and low multiples on relative and historical basis.

Tietoliikennetorni

mahiruysal/E+ via Getty Images

Helios Towers (OTCPK:HTWSF) is a telecommunication tower company focused on African and Middle-East regions. The business model of the tower companies is rather simple. Purchase a portfolio of towers, operate them efficiently and add more tenants on the

This article was written by

Paid To Wait profile picture
Paid To Wait
217 Followers
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTWSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.