The West Is Losing Control Over The Gold Price

Summary

  • The East has been driving up the price of gold, breaking the West's long-standing pricing power.
  • Western institutions were net sellers of gold while the price was up, indicating a shift in the market.
  • Central banks from emerging markets, along with strong private demand in Turkey and China, are likely behind the increase in gold price.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

An important change has unfolded in the global gold market. The East has been driving up the gold price, predominantly in late 2022 and the first months of 2023, breaking the West’s long-standing pricing power.

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.54K Followers
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Gainesville Coins. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.

