Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: September IPO Roster Gets A Boost As Arm, Instacart, And Other Large Filers Join The Pipeline

Aug. 26, 2023 3:30 AM ETARM, ICART, RIVN, KVUE, VNG, RYZB, GVH, MFI, ANL
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.06K Followers

Summary

  • The IPO calendar was quiet this past week, but the pipeline got a boost from several large deals.
  • UK-based chip designer Arm and grocery delivery platform Instacart led the week’s news, filing for IPOs that we estimate could raise up to $6 billion and $1 billion, respectively.
  • Just one IPO is currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, the final week of the IPO market’s annual August pause.

Initial Public Offering. IPO. Financial trade. Investment

Andranik Hakobyan

The IPO calendar was quiet this past week, but the pipeline got a boost from several large deals.

UK-based chip designer Arm (ARM) and grocery delivery platform Instacart (ICART) led the week's news, filing for IPOs

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.06K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.