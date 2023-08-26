Andranik Hakobyan

The IPO calendar was quiet this past week, but the pipeline got a boost from several large deals.

UK-based chip designer Arm (ARM) and grocery delivery platform Instacart (ICART) led the week's news, filing for IPOs that we estimate could raise up to $6 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Arm is expected to headline the 2023 IPO market, surpassing the year's current leader (KVUE) to complete the largest offering since late 2021 (RIVN). Based on the timing of their initial filings, both Arm and Instacart will be eligible to launch in the short Labor Day week.

Four other issuers filed to raise $100+ million: Vietnamese e-commerce play VNG (VNG), radiopharmaceutical therapeutics biotech RayzeBio (RYZB), digital marketing software platform Klaviyo, and brain disease biotech Neumora Therapeutics.

Just one IPO is currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, the final week of the IPO market's annual August pause. A few small issuers may also join the calendar during the week.

Look out for new filings in the week ahead, as more companies prepare for post-Labor Day launches. The fall IPO pipeline grew this past week, with notable filings from chip designer Arm (ARM), grocery delivery unicorn Instacart (CART), Vietnamese gaming platform VNG (VNG), oncology biotech RayzeBio (RYZB), digital marketing platform Klaviyo (KVYO), and brain disease biotech Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA). Arm is eligible to launch its roadshow post-Labor Day, with Instacart and Klaviyo eligible to launch the following week.

Holdover oncology biotech Adlai Nortye (ANL) again plans to raise $72 million at an $896 million market cap. Operating through subsidiaries in the US and China, Adlai Nortye's lead candidate (in-licensed from Novartis) is a kinase inhibitor designed to act against solid tumors that is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial. The company expects to submit an NDA to the FDA seeking potential accelerated approval in the 2H24.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Adlai Nortye (ANL) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands $72M $896M $22 - $26 3,000,000 Cantor Fitz. CITIC CLSA Phase 3 biotech developing immunotherapies for various cancers. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for four companies in the week ahead, and three lock-up periods will be expiring.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/24/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 25.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 15.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Airbnb (ABNB) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 14.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou and Porsche.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.