Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Housing: As Rates Rise, Homeowners And Prices Stay Put

Aug. 26, 2023 3:25 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • Despite softening demand, US home prices remain elevated. The culprits are high interest rates, limited supply and owners' reluctance to take on new mortgages.
  • Sales of existing US homes are down nearly 17% since last July, according to the National Association of Realtors.
  • Home prices, as measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Index, are off just 1.7% since last May.

Aerial View of Illuminated Homes in Santa Clarita

halbergman

By Eric Winograd and James T. Tierney, Jr.

Despite softening demand, US home prices remain elevated. The culprits are high interest rates, limited supply and owners' reluctance to take on new mortgages.

A lot has been written about

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.34K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.