I've built a full position in the Series B Preferreds (NASDAQ:FATBP) of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) (NASDAQ:FATBB) on the back of a 12.6% yield on cost which I bought for around 65 cents on the dollar. These are the sole outstanding preferred stock of the Beverly Hills-based operator and franchisor of several fast casual and casual dining restaurant brands including Twin Peaks, Fatburger, and Johnny Rockets. To be clear, the preferreds are not training at a 35% discount to their $25 par value for no reason. The Fed funds rate currently sits at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.50% and the business has an aggregate net loss from operations of $133.5 million for the trailing 12-month as of the end of its fiscal 2023 second quarter. Critically, investing in preferred shares should be an exercise of safety and stability and FAT sits at the other end of any such exercise.

Bears would be right to highlight that the preferreds are made less tenable by a broadly loss-making restaurant brand owner who is currently paying out $2.3 million in dividends to its common shareholders. FAT recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, in line with its prior payout and for a 7.85% annualized forward yield. FAT spends an aggregate of $4 million in paying dividends to both its common and preferred shareholders, a quarterly outlay that is set against a $120 million market cap and cash and equivalents of $30.6 million as of the end of its second quarter.

Revenue Beats As Expansion Takes Hold

The company recently reported second-quarter revenue of $106.8 million, up 3.9% over its year-ago period and a beat by $300,000 on consensus estimates. FAT has opened 66 restaurants since the start of 2023, around 25 of which opened during the second quarter with the company stating it was on track to open 175 new restaurants by the end of 2023. This growth of its operating footprint will represent a 25% unit expansion over 2022 with the company signing over 150 new franchise development deals in 2023 to bring its total pipeline to over 1,100 signed agreements. FAT expects this pipeline of organic growth to drive roughly $60 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA over the next few years.

Twin Peaks is leading the growth with FAT on track to open at least 18 lodges this year, 8 of which have opened by the end of the second quarter. A critical part of the preferreds investment pitch is FAT's plan to take Twin Peaks public sometime in 2024. The brand was acquired in 2021 for $300 million and has seen its unit footprint grow by 40% since then with at least 115 lodges set to be open by the end of 2023.

System-wide sales for the wider company grew by 1.7% during the second quarter with FAT realizing adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million, down from $29.5 million in its year-ago comp. This decline was driven by unfavorable comps with last year seeing the company realize a $10.1 million benefit related to employee retention credits. Adjusted EBITDA would have grown by $3.7 million or 19% if this figure was excluded. However, FAT's net loss for the quarter came in at $7.1 million, down from $8.2 million in the year-ago period but a figure that drove cash outflows from operations of $9.5 million. The company's core year-to-date metrics are broadly showing growth with systemwide sales and royalties up.

Lack Of Dividend Cover Render The Preferreds As A Tough Buy

FAT held total debt of $1.26 billion as of the end of the second quarter, up from $1.15 billion in its year-ago comp. Hence, with free cash outflow for the second quarter coming in at $14.5 million, the suitability of the Series B preferreds for anything outside of speculation should be questioned. The market has reasonable confidence in the ability of the company to keep up payments to the preferred or the current discount would be more marked. Whilst the IPO of Twin Peaks would strip out FAT's primary growth engine, it would raise hundreds of millions for the repayment of a large tranche of its debt burden.

Further, bulls would be somewhat right to flag that the preferreds distribution would be inherently safer was FAT to suspend payments to common shareholders. However, the company does not cover its preferred distributions anyway and any such suspension of common share dividends would likely also come with a suspension of the preferreds distributions. In sight of a possible safer and more stable preferred investment pitch are the expansion plans and a successful IPO of Twin Peaks at a significant multiple to what FAT for the brand in 2021. I will continue to hold the preferreds as a moderately sized high-yield play but with no plans to build a position in the commons.