Investment Thesis

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) is a leading provider of information technology ("IT") solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, government, education, and healthcare customers under multiple brands. The company operates in the United States (90%), the United Kingdom, and Canada. My thesis is based on three points: diversification, market growth, and Q2 performance, which suggest signs of stabilization. CDW operates a business that some might describe as boring, but despite this, the firm has outperformed its industry and the S&P 500 by delivering double-digit growth (~27% CAGR) over the past five years.

Additionally, the company's capital allocation strategy has been sound in the last few years. Dividends have increased by 31% CAGR in the past 12 years and reduced the number of shares outstanding by 11% from 2018 to 2023. An 18% ROIC, which is higher than my WACC calculation of 9.06%, indicates that CDW is healthy and growing. My 10-year DCF suggests a 19% upside from the price of this writing; therefore, I assign a buy. Now let me explain my thesis in more detail.

Diversification

The company has over 250,000 customers, It operates as the middleman in the IT ecosystem. In short, the company procures products (more than 100,000) from multiple vendors (more than 100) and helps customers navigate through complex options and implement the best solution for their business.

Having such a broad range of customers doesn’t just put the company in the good graces of vendors; it also minimizes risk by reducing the dependency on fewer clients. The top five customers accounted for $1.5 billion of revenue in 2022, which equates to 6% of revenue. Customers are also not new and risky startups that can implode at any signs of weakness; these are well-established businesses that have strong demand and have survived economic downturns (see the picture below for customers).

Recent Performance

After posting disappointing earnings in the last two quarters, missing revenue estimates by $758 million in Q4 and $110 in Q1, CDW posted strong and better-than-expected Q2 results. CDW reported Q2 EPS of $2.56 vs. $2.49 (+3% YoY), higher than FactSet's consensus expectations. Sales of $5.6. a billion vs. $5.3 billion fell 9% YoY, beating estimates by ~$250 million, The decline was mainly due to reduced spending from Corporate and Small Business segments.

Despite revenue declining, strong gross margin performance and a variable cost structure helped increase adjusted operating income by 2.6% YoY, which led to EPS growing in Q2. The firm revised EPS guidance from low single digits YoY to flat YoY and kept revenue unchanged. The CEO said in the earnings call that CDW sees a little uptick and improved spending from large customers.

Large commercial customer spending sequentially improved.

I believe the strong Q2 performance indicates that demand might be slowly coming back, which is encouraging. Regardless of the YoY revenue decline, profitability remains strong, which speaks to the resiliency of CDW’s business model.

Growth

CDW is a primary beneficiary of high IT spending. With $23 billion in revenue in 2022 and a TAM of ~$460 billion U.S., the firm has ~10% market share domestically. I believe the company still has significant room for growth given that the IT market is highly fragmented, which presents an opportunity for CDW to capitalize on by acquiring smaller companies and is still growing. According to a report by Statista, the U.S. IT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the next five years. I believe this growth is achievable because there are always new technologies being developed, and the rise of data is only going to force companies to spend more on their IT infrastructure

As you can see from the graph below, CDW has grown at a much faster rate than the U.S. IT market for quite some time now. I believe this was possible due to the company's unique offering to both vendors and customers. I expect this trend to continue as the firm's channels continue to snowball, using its current customers to attract new vendors and using products from vendors to attract new customers.

Valuation

My 10-year DCF analysis suggests a 19% upside from the price of this writing. I project revenue to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, underpinned by market growth and new products. Also, demand for new products and data, as I said before, will force companies to spend more on infrastructure, resulting in more demand for IT solutions and products.

Management has made sure that shareholder value is looked after. Dividends have increased by 31% CAGR in the past 12 years, and CDW has spent more than $4 billion in buybacks from 2015 to 2021 and $429 million in the last two quarters. The firm's ROIC (18% in 2022) is also higher than my calculated WACC of 9.06%, which means the company is healthy and growing.

I model the company to generate $13.2 billion in free cash flow. I expect this cash to be used on dividends, buybacks, debt repayments, and tuck-in acquisitions here and there. Using my WACC calculation of 9.06% and a 3.5% terminal growth rate, I arrived at an equity value of $32 billion.

Below is a sensitivity analysis that shows how the value per share is impacted by a different WACC and growth rate.

Risk

I believe there are a two main risks associated with CDW. The first one is less demand for hardware as more companies transition to the cloud. 76% of the firm's revenue came from Hardware sales in 2022. The second is vendors wanting to get rid of the middleman and sell directly to customers themselves. I believe CDW's business model mainly depends on their vendor and customer channels; once those start to fade away, so will their clients. Both of the risks above are critical to CDW's business, and one should consider them before taking the next step.

Final Thought

The bottom line is that CDW is a leading provider of IT solutions to the world's largest conglomerates. The firm is well diversified, which minimizes risk. With a 10% market share and strong channels, I believe the firm is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in the IT Market. Despite disappointing earnings in the last few quarters, the company reported good second-quarter earnings due to an uptick in demand. Management has done a good job looking after shareholder value, which led the way to the stock average ~27% return CAGR from 2018 to 2023. My 10-year DCF valuation indicates the company is trading at 19% below its value.