Investment updates

The investment prospects of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)'s equity stock are far more constructive given the latest investment updates. Critically, its Korlym overhang looks to be coming to a potential resolution, and its latest numbers support the narrative that CORT is a long-term cash compounder. It has a trial against its litigant in September, and this could prove to be a key inflection point should the court rule in its favour. Otherwise, CORT is tremendously profitable and rotates piles of cash back to its shareholders, as you will see in this analysis. I have commented on this at lengths in the last CORT publication, and taken this to more detail here today.

Net-net, there are hopes for CORT's equity now that it's trading above former highs, and buying momentum has added to this move. Good news also happens in uptrends-get used to it. Net-net, I rate CORT a speculative buy, aiming to harvest the risk premia around 1) a favourable outcome at the trial in September, 2) tremendous returns on capital that is funding sustainable business growth and regular stock buybacks, and 3) defensive industry positioning. Net-net, rate buy, looking for $40-$46/share.

Figure 1. CORT breaking past previous highs, now above 52-week range

Data: Updata

Critical facts of investment debate - Korlym overhang/trial, Return on capital deployed

Much of the investment debate and outlook for CORT hinges on its litigation outcome with Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) over its Korlym label, indicated in the management of endogenous Cushing's syndrome. A brief run-down of the situation follows-and a deeper-dive can be found in my January publication- but you'd be wise to know that Korlym forms the bolus of CORT's revenues and was 18% of its R&D investment in Q2 FY'23. Moreover, any snip to its market growth could potentially be damaging to CORT's top-line growth going forward, evidenced by language used in its latest filing:

If generic versions of Korlym are successfully commercialized, our business, results of operations and financial position would be adversely affected." -Corcept Therapeutics, Q2 FY'23 SEC filing, pp. 25

Korlym economics-brief overview

CORT's main operating focus is marketing and selling Korlym within the U.S. Its sales representatives get in front of physicians treating patients suffering from endogenous Cushing's syndrome, aiming to push conversions and referral pathways via this route. This form of Cushing's occurs when the body produces too much cortisol, which ends up producing the same symptoms as those who acquire Cushing's through the use of corticosteroids. Prevalence studies estimate the condition affects around 0.7-2.4 per 1 million people annually. Given the significant number of undiagnosed or under-treated endogenous Cushing's syndrome cases, CORT aims it to get the drug out to as many possible referral sources to hit its addressable market. The company also employs 1 specialty pharmacy and distributor for Korlym on the distribution side.

Legal proceedings

In February 2018, the company received a Paragraph IV Notice Letter from TEVA indicating its intent to produce a generic version of Korlym. TEVA submitted what's known as an Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") to the FDA, prompting CORT to file a lawsuit against TEVA in March of 2018 for patent infringement. In August 2020, TEVA's ANDA gained FDA approval under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

Patent review and appeals

TEVA then initiated a post-grant review of the '214 patent for Korlym, submitting a petition to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") in May 2019. The PTAB agreed to the review, eventually validating the patent's legitimacy in November of the following year. TEVA appealed this decision to the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, but the court upheld the ruling. The time frame for Teva's further appeal or reconsideration of these findings has since expired. It's worth noting the latest patent on Korlym is set to expire in 2036-2037, per the Orange Book, so there is potential validity in CORT's proceedings against TEVA. That's likely why the Court upheld the decision.

CORT has since filed a separate lawsuit in March of this year against TEVA's patent infringement. The trial for this matter, along with the other pending matters, is scheduled to commence on September 27th this year. I would encourage all those following the story to watch closely on price action in CORT's stock around that date.

The company seems confident enough, per language on the earnings call:

As a reminder, Teva cannot dispute the validity of the two patents we are asserting against it. We went for the patent and the 800 patent, which concern the safe coadministration of Korlym, the commonly prescribed class of drugs known as strong CYP3A inhibitors. Issues determinative of these patents' validity were decided in our favour, until the loss of the post-grant review challenge initiated padlocks. Teva's only defense with respect to these two patents is that its proposed products would not infringe, a position we believe has no legal or factual support. 214 patents are two of the four patents we are asserting against Teva." -Charlie Robb, Corcept Therapeutics Chief Business Officer.

What to make of the pending trial, I do not know. On the positive side, the company's efforts to defend its patent rights against TEVA is the right thing to do, in order to protect its intellectual property. It also stands to reason that CORT would be defensive over the production of a generic version of its label, of which the active ingredient is Mifepristone. The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in favour of the company back in December '21 provides a significant legal advantage in my view. It could possibly strengthen the company's position in the ongoing legal battle. Should it be successful, the trial on the 27th of next month could potentially secure the exclusivity of Korlym in the market, shoring up CORT's top-line growth for years to come.

However, the patent infringement dispute-and subsequent legal proceedings with TEVA-have diverted a considerable amount of resources from the company. The ongoing trial and market dynamics will likely shape the company's future trajectory, with the potential for further growth and solidification of its industry positioning at stake. Should TEVA be successful, and a generic be available to sell, this could severely hurt CORT's market value. No saying what it could do to TEVA's, however.

As an exercise, we consulted various legal databases to get a feel of how similar patent infringements and litigations have turned out in the past. There have been many-too many to talk about efficiently in this report-nevertheless, several cases within our coverage universe stand out. Figure 2 consolidates 4 of these infringement cases that have occurred in recent years. It does not show the drugs involved, the IP that's been infringed, nor the years each case occurred [for the full spectrum of this data, readers can get in touch with me here on SA through an inbox].

The data shows a fairly consistent pattern, and that is, that patent infringement cases in the pharma and biotech industry typically centre on 1) disputes around the validity of intellectual property/patents, and 2) the alleged infringement by generic manufacturers. TEVA is a repeat name in the list, and you'll also note Dr. Reddy's (RDY) case with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) over the latter's Revlimid label. We are long-term bulls on RDY, so I know the story well, but it, too, ended in BMY having ultimate authority on the matter (see my August coverage on RDY here).

Figure 2.

BIG Insights

Q2 FY'23 insights

CORT clipped Q2 product revenues of $117.7mm, up from $103.4mm booked last year. It saw $88.1mm in OpEx on this, up 22% YoY, with the bulk of expenditures tied to its clinical programs. You could say, therefore, the bulk of this spend was actually investment, that was expensed on the income statement under GAAP accounting convention. It pulled this to earnings of $27.5mm, flat on Q2 last year.

In terms of upcoming catalysts, CORT has several clinical trials underway as it mines its pipeline for potential opportunities. These are centred on its Cushing's syndrome segment. Its GRACE, GRADIENT, and CATALYST trials are all underway, and I'd advocate keeping a close eye on movements on these going forward. I've summarized the key points on each below. In addition, it has submitted a new drug application ("NDA") for its Relacorilant compound, also indicated for Cushing's syndrome.

As you may have noticed, CORT's momentum is clearly building around its Cushing's syndrome hypotheses, and you can see this from the studies outlined earlier:

It has enrolled all patients into the phase 3 GRACE trial for Relacorilant, designed to treat patients with all forms of Cushing's syndrome, versus just the exogenous type.

Enrollment in the Phase 3 GRADIENT trial is also near completion. This trial is aimed at assessing relacorilant's effectiveness in patients with Cushing's syndrome caused by adrenal adenomas.

Finally, the CATALYST study will look at a label expansion for Korlym by investigating its use in hypercortisolism for patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes ("T2DM"). It is a phase 4 trial encompassing 1,000 patients. You don't usually see phase 4 trials, (they are also known as "post-marketing surveillance trials"), but they are used in label expansion studies and this fits the bill for Korlym well.

In terms of the business economics, Figure 3 reconciles the capital attributed to CORT's shareholders to the earnings produced on this, from 2020-to date, on a rolling TTM basis. R&D is capitalized on the balance sheet and amortized over a 7-year useful life, and thus earnings after-tax are adjusted by this amount, less the added amortization. Critically, the firm has $421mm in capital on its books, but of this, $363mm is tied up in cash and marketable securities, meaning just $212mm of this is at risk.

The $412mm produces $220mm in post-tax earnings, >52% return on capital deployed. This is a tremendously high figure. It is a wonder why CORT doesn't catch a higher bid on this. Incremental investments and profitability are also attractive, with similar returns on incremental investment. Including share buybacks each period, it has spun off $216mm in cash to its shareholders over the TTM, up from $187mm in 2021.

Figure 3.

BIG Insights

To me, these are very attractive economic characteristics. The driver is all in the margin as well, with 51% post-tax falling from top-line sales in this series. This is all on product sales, corroborating that CORT has consumer advantages with its product lines. This is critical support to the firm's core products, and implies a profitable set of intangible assets via the formulations under its IP. It also suggests the firm is pricing above-industry rates (common in pharmaceuticals without generic competitors), which is why the Korlym outcome in September is so integral to the firm's economic outlook.

Figure 4.

Sources: BIG Insights, Company filings

Valuation and conclusion

The stock sells at a large premium of 29x forward reported EBITDA, but this reduces to 14x on the adjusted numbers presented here. To me, this is an attractive adjusted valuation, as the sector trades at 13x. The market has also valued its net assets at $7 for every $1 in book value which implies it recognizes the earnings power on these.

Given the recent upsides, the potential for a favourable outcome in September, and the attractive economics outlined earlier, this supports a buy rating in my view. Consider the following:

At an average 50-55% trailing post-tax margin over the past 4 quarters;

Invested capital turnover avg. of 0.86x in the same period;

This gets you to 48% projected ROIC and $435mm in capital invested off the $470mm in sales projected by management this year.

Here I'm looking at the return on existing capital and compound CORT's current market value at the projected ROIC of 48%. This calls for a compounding growth of its current market value to a $46 level from the current market price (31.6 x 1+0.48 = $46) and this is well supported in the point and figure studies below that eyes $40.50 as the next price objective. On this calculus, I'd have CORT spinning off $400-$428 in free cash to its shareholders for the year, including all buybacks.

Hence, when making the necessary adjustments, there appears to be long-term value in CORT, supporting a buy rating.

Figure 5.

Data: Updata

In short, CORT is a slow-growing entity that offers attractive economics for the consilient and patient investor. Findings reveal it spins large amounts of cash to its shareholders, including regular stock buybacks. Its product lines are tremendously profitable and pull down a c.50-55% post-tax margin on revenues each period. Further, should its litigation against TEVA turn out to be successful, this is another inflection point that must be considered in the debate. Whilst there's no way of knowing the outcome, positioning against CORT today will provide an ample entry point. The key risk is that the trial in September is not favorable to CORT, and thus, very tight risk management must be employed in this name. That includes 1) smaller position sizing on initial entry, 2) tighter stops than usual, I'd be looking at 12-15% of the last 2-weeks of price range, and 3) actively managing the position. Of course, one can also wait till the end of September pending the trial results. Net-net, rate speculative buy.

