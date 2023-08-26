Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Essent Group: Insurances Grow And So Does The Buy Case

Aug. 26, 2023 6:45 AM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
108 Followers

Summary

  • Essent Group Ltd. has experienced solid insurance growth and is capitalizing on this momentum.
  • The company specializes in private mortgage insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States.
  • Despite potential risks in the housing market, Essent Group is well-positioned with a strong market position and a solid portfolio.
Man in office showing an insurance policy and pointing with a pen where the policyholder must to sign. Insurance agent man presentation and consulting insurance terms detail to customer and waiting for his signing.

Wasan Tita

Introduction

The last quarter for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was a story of solid insurance growth as demand picked up and the company was able to do very well capitalize on this too. Insurance is up on a sequential

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
108 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.