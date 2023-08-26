Wasan Tita

Introduction

The last quarter for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was a story of solid insurance growth as demand picked up and the company was able to do very well capitalize on this too. Insurance is up on a sequential basis but still lacks every year as it's a far way to get back to $20 billion in total insurance. That doesn't stop a buy case though in my opinion and with momentum building up I think it's wise to get in now before more investors get their eyes on this company and the share price is no longer such a good deal.

The products and offerings are diversified and this has led ESNT to be able to generate the yields and returns it has, that being very good ones. An ROE of nearly 15% is strongly supporting a growing dividend and net margins are beating out the sector by 157% right now using TTM numbers. I am optimistic about the future of the company and will be issuing a buy rating for ESNT right now.

Company Structure

ESNT specializes in delivering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance solutions tailored to residential properties across the United States. The company's extensive portfolio encompasses a range of mortgage insurance products, including primary, pool, and master policy offerings. Beyond its core insurance services, ESNT extends its expertise to encompass a suite of information technology maintenance and development services. To generate a sound return the company needs to properly manage risks and not overleverage themselves in times of higher interest rate environments, such as now. This is to maintain a sound margin profile and a growing portfolio base.

Mortgage (Investor Presentation)

The company has during its many years of operations managed to gather up quite a solid market position and right now it's a leader in the industry generating strong net incomes and continuing to deliver robust returns to shareholders through dividends and buybacks as well.

Operating Model (Investor Presentation)

The business model entails buying, managing, and then distributing to grow the portfolio. A strong balance sheet as well as lending the company to be more financially flexible and deliver the returns it has. The debt capital is currently 8.2% for example which I find to be a great position to be in, besides, the company also has access to an additional $400 million in undrawn capacity from its credit facility.

Earnings Transcript

On August 4 2023 the company held its last earnings call and it was great to get some insight into the company's views on their performance for the quarter. The CEO Mark Casale had some wise words to share:

“Our long-term outlook in housing remains constructive as we believe that demographic-driven demand and low inventory should provide foundational support to home prices. While there is still uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy, we remain confident in our robust capital position and the strength of our buy, manage, and distribute operating model”.

The view that housing will remain in high demand is one that I subscribe to. There is a lack of housing in the US and catching up on that will not be possible in the next decades at least. That leaves ESTN still with a very active market that it can provide private mortgage insurance among other financial products and services

“As of June 30, our insurance in force was $236 billion, a 9% increase compared to a year ago. Our 12-month persistency on June 30 was 86%, and approximately 75% of our in-force portfolio has a note rate of 5% or lower. We expect that the current level of rates should support elevated persistency through the back half of this year”.

An increase in insurance further highlights the relatively positive market sentiment there is. Interest rates aren't quite biting into the needs of consumers yet and more and more are still getting homes and of course then in need of insurance for loans and mortgages.

Valuation & Comparison

GGM Model (Author)

As the chart for the GGM model above showcases, the target price for 2023 is right around where ESNT is trading right now. I think the quality of the business is visible and the trends they are riding on are lasting and will continue to help them yield a high ROE which is approaching the 18.3% the company has historically had. Despite the share price perhaps being slightly above the target, a 1% or so more to pay is worth it in my opinion and I have already accounted for some margin of safety in the required return I have and the dividend terminal growth rate. Nonetheless, this model further supports my issuing of a buy rating for ESNT right now.

Risk Associated

Indications of strain are becoming apparent within the housing market, as individuals are displaying a growing inclination to accept reduced property prices as a means to extricate themselves from mortgage commitments. Notably, median sales prices have experienced their first decline in a decade, marking a significant shift in the market dynamics. This trend is further underscored by a notable surge in property resales.

Home Prices (Statista)

Amid these evolving conditions, the housing landscape is experiencing a notable transformation. Homeowners, in a bid to alleviate mortgage-related pressures, are embracing the option of relinquishing properties at lower price points, thereby shaping a new paradigm in property transactions. The willingness to forgo higher asking prices in favor of financial relief is casting ripples throughout the housing sector.

The downtrend in median sales prices signifies a departure from the longstanding trajectory of housing values, revealing the tangible impact of changing economic circumstances. This phenomenon is being mirrored by a surge in property resales, where homeowners are opting to liquidate assets and realign their housing choices to suit evolving financial priorities.

Investor Takeaway

For investors seeking a solid insurance company that is growing its bottom line efficiently whilst also maintaining a robust portfolio from which a higher ROE can be leveraged ESNT looks great right now. The p/e is below the sector and the discount rate is within my preferred range. Together with a near 2% dividend yield, ESNT is looking like a very decent addition right now to a portfolio and I will be issuing a buy rating for them.