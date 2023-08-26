Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold: The Anti-Bubble

Aug. 26, 2023 6:53 AM ETDBC, GDX, GDXJ, GLD, SPY, IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR, IAUM, OUNZ, AAAU, SESG, XAUUSD:CUR1 Comment
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.93K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is an insurance policy, not a risk asset, and its value will increase when bad financial things happen.
  • Gold stocks have underperformed due to their connection to the macro environment, but they will rise when the bubbles burst and gold outperforms stocks and commodities.
  • The changing macro environment, indicated by the rising 30-year Treasury yield, suggests a potential end to the age of inflationary bubble making and a future post-bubble outperformance of gold.

3D rendering of golden bubble

Jinda/iStock via Getty Images

Gold is not a risk asset, it is an insurance policy, and the gold mining industry will one day leverage that characteristic

Just as a standard financial insurance policy is meant to only pay out when

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.93K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
gret
Today, 7:42 AM
Premium
Comments (3.57K)
Quality miners at low valuations paying nice dividends are a nice way to be long gold
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.