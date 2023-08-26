joebelanger

I have mentioned the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) product several times over the years. I personally have owned it when I want serious and quick exposure to an expected gold advance.

The trust's goal is to generate twice the daily price change of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (the same underlying index as used by GDX). And, the longer you hold NUGT, the wider your pricing changes become (usually losses over long periods of time). So, I would not bet the farm on this idea in your brokerage account.

This ETF is fraught with risk from expenses to create its leverage, where daily rebalancing in a bear market for gold hurts tremendously. The fund already charges 1.19% in fees each year to manage the leverage and asset weightings on fluctuating inflows/outflows into the ETF.

However, the reasons to own gold and silver assets seem to be multiplying with political divisions in America heating up, the Russia/Ukraine war possibly expanding soon, Chinese threats against Taiwan, worries over Iran's nuclear program and attempts at bullying tankers in the Persian Gulf, a major credit downgrade of U.S. Treasuries, a global economy sliding into recession, and central banks confused about lies ahead, all headlines this summer.

In addition, lease rates in the gold futures market hit a new modern record this week, as contract pricing with near-term delivery dates are set at extraordinary premiums to contracts a year out. The only way to read the setup is physical gold supplies are tighter than ever, which is partly explained through the 73-year high in buying interest by global central banks over the last 18 months.

Reuters Article - World Gold Council Estimates, Net Central Bank Gold Activity

My view is years of lackluster performance in the gold/silver mining sector could soon reverse into a strongly rising trend. And, few investors are prepared or expecting such to take place. As a consequence, now may be an intelligent time (with a contrarian stance) to consider adding gold miners on steroids, with the NUGT ETF.

Performance Pros and Cons of NUGT

To illustrate how you are playing with fire when owning NUGT over many years, I have drawn a 5-year graph of total returns vs. bullion replicating SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the plain vanilla VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the basic equity SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), and short-term savings rates through the Vanguard Treasury Money Market Fund (VUSXX). The summary is general equity, regular gold miner, and gold bullion gains in the +55% to +65% range were far better long-term ideas than owning NUGT as a buy-and-hold proposition at a -55% loss.

YCharts - NUGT vs. Alternatives, Total Returns, 5 Years

Yet, you will notice the huge NUGT spike in value during 2019 at the start of the chart. If your timing is lucky or right on target, amazing profits can be captured for traders and speculators over periods of 3-6 months. Between May 1st and September 4th, NUGT returned a whopping +203%, easily beating most every investment on Wall Street during this span. And, the 2x leverage with daily rebalancing actually "compounded" money even faster. Versus the equivalent GDX advance of +50.8%, the final real-world NUGT result was more like 4x the gain of the average gold mining concern!

YCharts - NUGT vs. Alternatives, Total Returns, May 1st to September 4th, 2019

More good news, the slight drift higher in gold bullion and gold mining quotes has helped NUGT to eke out a minor gain over the latest 12 months. If you own NUGT, you don't want to see multiple down days and weeks pile up. The math of the decay in swap agreements and difficulties to get compounding moving in the right direction again will sink your profit goals. What I am saying is timing is everything for NUGT ownership.

YCharts - NUGT vs. Alternatives, Total Returns, 1 Year

A secondary reason for better relative performance during 2023 is because of its large cash holdings, roughly 46.7% of assets at last count. Today, the company is able to earn 5% on its cash, where a few years ago it earned next to nothing. This added yield has been covering the management fee and increasing net assets by about 1.5% annually over the past 3-6 months. On August 23rd, 2023, 53.4% of holdings were directly held GDX units, with another 0.3% held in a leveraged swap to create double the exposure for the whole trust.

Seeking Alpha Table - NUGT, Holdings on August 23rd, 2023

NUGT Chart Readout

Buying momentum trends in the Direxion 2x Gold Miners Bull ETF are actually more positive than you would expect, given widespread pessimism about gold's future with the Federal Reserve still tightening credit conditions.

Movements in the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume are quite healthy, more like what you would see in a nicely rising stock quote. I have a drawn a 1-year chart of daily trading action below for you to review.

StockCharts.com - NUGT, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Another observation on the 12-month chart is volume has really slumped lower since late April, indicating very little investor interest. In fact, the cumulative 13-week volume is the weakest since the spring of 2019, just as price was bottoming, right before its last big upmove. I have drawn a 5-year chart of weekly changes below, with the low-volume idea boxed in gold.

StockCharts.com - NUGT, 5 Years of Weekly Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Bullion Lease Rate Spread Inversion

I recently mentioned a 2x leveraged silver bullion buy proposition, ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ) in August here. Both silver and gold have deeply inverted "implied" lease rates in the futures trading market, which is a super-bullish sign for bullion quotes over the next 6-12 months historically. The inverted yield spread for gold is even wider than the March 2019 occurrence, coincidentally (or not) the last time this steep inversion existed. As of yesterday (August 24th), the extra premium price spread between 2-month and 1-year contracts is the largest I can remember, trading gold over 36 years! Such indicates an exceptionally tight market for near-term deliveries of physical metal.

Goldchartsrus.com - Gold Lease Rates, 1 Year Goldchartsrus.com - Gold Lease Rates, 10 Years, Author Reference Points Goldchartsrus.com - Silver Lease Rates, 10 Years

Final Thoughts

If history repeats or at least rhymes, my current and well explained bullish view of the monetary metals in numerous previous articles, may be getting close to reaping meaningful rewards. Direxion 2x Bull Gold Miners is well situated to outline oversized gains the rest of the year into 2024, in my opinion.

In recent days, I have purchased NUGT for the first time in several years. It's one of the best ways to turbocharge your gold/silver mining exposure through one trade inside a regular brokerage account.

I will have a time limit for holding the position of six months or less (possibly including the seasonally strong December to February span for gold). If I can capture a quick +50% gainer, I will likely start whittling back my exposure and lock-in gains over time.

In my research, gold miners may be in a statistically-probable position to outperform gold bullion by percentage rates much greater than the usual 2:1 ratio, at least for a spell. So, doubling this basic mining exposure/leverage with a 2x NUGT investment, might produce a 3:1 to as high as 5:1 percentage return vs. coming gold price advances (depending on price zigzags and time held). For example, a +20% gold bullion jump into January, might bring a +45% GDX gold miner rise, with NUGT potentially up +100%.

Of course, if gold/silver metals pricing declines, NUGT may turn into a dramatic loser. So, I have only invested about 2% of brokerage account value into this above-average risk and volatility ETF. In other words, assuming gold and silver collapsed in value into 2024, NUGT dropping to zero in value would not be the end of the world for my finances.

I rate NUGT a Buy, with the odds tilted toward net gains over the next 6-12 months.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.