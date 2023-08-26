BsWei/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Northland Power (TSX:NPI:CA)(OTCPK:NPIFF) stands to benefit from higher investment in clean energy and through their development projects currently in the works. Given the share price weakness in comparison to renewable energy peers, Northland is at an inflection point where they could see their share price increase favorably if they can capitalize on their growth projects and maintain reasonable leverage - something they have historically proven capable of.

Introduction

Northland Power is a producer of clean energy projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Northland has a gross production capacity of 3,156 MW and they operate through 4 key segments:

Offshore Wind Facilities (1,184 MW): ~52.1% of 2023 YTD Sales Onshore Renewable Facilities (1,229 MW): Canada: ~10.2% of 2023 YTD Sales

Spain: ~9.3% of 2023 YTD Sales

Total: ~19.5% of 2023 YTD Sales Efficient Natural Gas Facilities (743 MW): ~15.7% of 2023 YTD Sales Utilities (N/A): ~12.7% of 2023 YTD Sales

As of Q2 2023, Northland has 3 projects totaling 470 MW under construction, 2 projects totaling 2,162 MW that have been capitalized, 8 identified growth projects totaling 8,746 MW, and other various projects totaling 4,156 MW.

Northland Power Project Pipeline (NPI Q2 2023 MD&A)

Q2 2023 Update - Key Project Developments

In June 2023, Northland's 'La Lucha Mexican Solar Project' (130 MW) achieved commercial operations and is expected to contribute $6 million to adjusted EBITDA towards the 2023 results.

In the second quarter of 2023, Northland made financial close on the Oneida project which is expected to have a 5-year average annual adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $45 million per year.

The Hai Long project amended the power purchase agreement resulting in an extension from 20 to 22 years. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, they signed another amendment to extend the contract to 30 years. The project is progressing towards financial close in 2023 although management has stated it's been at a slower pace than expected due to market-specific factors.

The Baltic Power project has now signed all supply chain contracts and is also progressing towards financial close in 2023. The projects contract for difference agreement was updated to include an inflation indexation feature starting with a base year in 2021. This is beneficial for Northland because it should help reduce the inflationary pressures from higher project costs.

2023 YTD Update & Spanish Portfolio Changes

Northland has 3 key projects in their offshore wind portfolio including Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht. Since operations began the historical YTD average production has been 2,155 GWh, in 2023 production was 2,181 GWh, and in 2022 was 2,205 GWh. The decrease compared to last year is primarily due to lower wind resources. 2023 sales decreased by 12% due to higher prices realized in 2022 and slightly lower production.

In Northland's Efficient Natural Gas Facilities, production decreased 2% YTD primarily due to lower market demand as a result of a milder winter. Sales decreased 16% due to lower natural gas prices which is a pass-through cost.

In Northland's Utility segment which consists of regulated utilities in Colombia, sales increased 2% due to higher market demand and rate increases which were offset by a weaker Colombian Peso. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% due to higher operating costs. This portion of Northland's business is less volatile than the rest of their business and provides stable cash flows which I feel is beneficial. The acquisition also allowed Northland to enter into an untapped renewables market however, recent development projects such as the Suba solar project have failed to come to fruition. My outlook on this region remains positive as the last election resulted in the first left-leaning Colombian president (Gustavo Petro) in recent years. This should translate to an economy that is less focused on oil and gas.

The biggest cause for concern in Q2 2023 was related to Northland's Onshore Renewable Facilities, particularly within the Spanish Portfolio.

The portfolio is set to earn a pre-tax return of 7.4% for 20 of the sites and 7.1% for 13 sites regardless of the market prices. Northland receives merchant revenue which is based on the current market prices. If the merchant revenue is lower (higher) than expected, Northland receives (pays) 'band adjustment' payments which are paid in the following year.

On June 29, 2023, a new law was published in Spain that will have an impact on the revenue earned from the Spanish Portfolio. This new framework is expected to significantly reduce revenue in 2023 by approximately $90 million dollars. This is because the band adjustment for 2023 is now much lower. However, the decrease in revenue is simply a matter of timing on revenue recognition which will now be pushed to 2025 onwards.

Management has also reaffirmed this; When the acquisition took place in August of 2021, the 5-year average annual EBITDA (2021-2025) was expected to be $135 million. Considering realized results for 2021 and 2022 and the regulatory change in Spain, the 5-year average annual EBITDA (2021-2025) is now expected to be $155 million ($20 million higher annually). Additionally, from 2021-2030, the average annual EBITDA is expected to be $140 million. Therefore, Northland still expects to earn its designated regulatory return inclusive of the regulatory change.

Even with the effects of the Spanish regulatory change, Northland's 2023 guidance remains unchanged however, they expect results to be on the lower end of their range. Adjusted EBITDA (core operating performance excluding leverage, income tax, and non-core accounting items) in 2023 should be closer to $1.2 billion, adjusted free cash flow (cash generated from the business, before investment-related decisions, and available to pay dividends, while preserving the long-term value of the business) is expected to be closer to $1.70 per share, and free cash flow (adjusted FCF less growth-related expenditures) is expected to be closer to $1.30 per share.

Catalysts

Capital Allocation & Dividend Policy

Based on market capitalization, Northland is the 16th largest company in the world in the renewable electricity sector. Northland has been laser-focused on reducing their debt-to-equity ratio which has decreased from 515.4% at the end of 2019 down to 156.8% as of the last quarter. The average in the renewable electricity sector is 109.7% which means Northland is still well above their peers however, Northland's development pipeline is very large.

Northland's capital allocation has been spectacular because of their ability to fund their projects by utilizing non-recourse project-level debt (lenders can't come after anything but the collateral). By having the debt tied to the assets, they have avoided taking on excessive corporate debt which tends to be more expensive than project-level debt due to the higher interest rates.

NPI Debt (Capital IQ)

Northland Power is currently paying a weighted average interest rate of 3.4% and given the current macroeconomic environment, this is an excellent rate.

Northland, unlike some of their peers, does not set a dividend target. Their dividend policy is conservative because they have not grown their dividend at the same rate as peers. This effort has allowed Northland to reinvest a higher proportion of free cash flow back into their business which is beneficial because of the size of their growth projects and it helps with liquidity due to the lumpiness in cash flows from offshore wind.

By being prudent with dividend policy, Northland has a much lower historical dividend payout ratio when compared to peers. Using Boralex (BLX:CA) and TransAlta Renewables (RNW:CA) as two peers, you can see how much higher their payout ratios are compared to Northland's:

Payout Ratio Comparison (Capital IQ)

Northland's ability to manage their capital and keep a prudent dividend policy are two key reasons why I believe Northland stands out. By paying a modest weighted average interest rate and a reasonable dividend. Northland's management has proven they have the ability to allocate capital where the returns are the highest while maintaining financial flexibility.

Robust Growth Outlook

As Northland Power gets closer to achieving financial close on the Hai Long and Baltic Power projects, as well as finishing construction on the Oneida project, it appears the stage is set for Northland to experience substantial growth from 2027 onwards.

The offshore wind market is expected to grow significantly over the next 30 years based on a report by McKinsey stating 12%-16% growth per year in the APAC region, 7-9% in the Europe, Middle East, and African regions, and 9%-13% growth per year in the Americas:

Offshore Wind Growth Forecasts (McKinsey & Company)

Growth isn't just expected to come from offshore wind as investment in clean energy as a whole is increasing by a considerable amount. More countries are making the push for net-zero goals and we are becoming more dependent on electric vehicles, battery storage, and other forms of clean energy. Investment in this sector continues to increase and isn't expected to slow down:

Clean Energy Investment (IEA)

Clean energy projects tend to be capital-intensive and lengthy in development, construction, and implementation. As Northland Power is a first mover in the transition to clean energy, I expect them to benefit from government support, higher investment, and growth within the clean energy segment. While the current macroeconomic environment proves challenging for renewable energy companies as higher interest rates and inflation persist, I believe Northland will benefit from the tailwinds that are expected in the long-term.

Attractive Trading Multiples

Due to higher interest rates, project delays, and persistent inflation, the renewable energy space has been battered in the stock market. Northland consistently trades below their peers when looking at the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Given the presence that Northland Power has in the offshore wind segment, I would expect that their multiples would trade at a premium to some of the smaller companies. As of 2021, Northland was the 4th largest offshore wind power developer by operating capacity only trailing behind Orsted, RWE, and Vattenfall:

Largest Offshore Wind Producers in 2021 (Statista)

Comparing Northland's multiple to companies such as Brookfield Renewables, TransAlta Renewables, Boralex, Orsted, and Innergex Renewables, you can see how much the market discounts Northland's multiple:

TEV/EBITDA (Capital IQ)

I expect this trend to reverse as Northland continues to grow their presence in the global renewables market. A reversal of this trend, or even having Northland trade closer to the EV/EBITDA multiples of some of their peers would cause the share price to increase dramatically.

Risks

Concentration Risk & Failure to Execute on Projects

Key risks for Northland Power include their concentration risk and failure to execute on development projects.

More than 50% of Northland's adjusted EBITDA comes from just 3 projects in their offshore wind portfolio. Gemini makes up 20% with the other two making up 16% each respectively. This raises concerns because if one of these projects were to suffer a natural disaster or any situation that would impair the operability of the projects, Northland's financial health and income would be significantly reduced. An event of this nature would likely require Northland to sell some of their existing assets to support their debt payments as well as impair Northland's ability to pay a dividend.

Failure to execute on the development projects is the biggest risk for Northland Power because a lot of their debt and future cash flow profile is based on these projects. Hai Long has already proven difficult to get financial close and costs have been higher for other development projects. The result of these higher costs has been Northland selling their ownership stake, such as the Nordsee Cluster project (however, they sold this at a premium to their investment). Another project that Northland pulled out of was the Suba solar project in Colombia which forced an impairment charge in Q2 2023.

High concentration risk and failure to execute on development projects are just two risks that Northland faces, I believe these risks are manageable and Northland has a proven track record of growth which helps mitigate some of the concerns. Other risks may include higher interest rates, inflation, exchange rates, and other risks not mentioned in this article.

Conclusion

In summary, my investment thesis centers on its position in the clean energy sector and its growth potential. The company's diverse portfolio, encompassing offshore wind, onshore renewables, natural gas facilities, and utilities, provides a strong foundation for tapping into various energy markets.

Recent project developments highlight Northland's commitment to expansion, despite challenges like regulatory changes in Spain affecting revenue. The company's adept capital allocation and conservative dividend policy contribute to its financial resilience and growth prospects.

Looking ahead, Northland's growth outlook is robust, especially in the offshore wind sector. Its leadership in the transition to clean energy positions it well for government support and increased investments in the sector.

While attractive trading multiples indicate potential undervaluation, risks include concentration risk from key projects and the successful execution of development initiatives.

In conclusion, Northland Power's investment proposition hinges on its ability to navigate challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and drive growth in the clean energy landscape, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the evolving energy market.

