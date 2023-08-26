Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stride: Risk/Reward Attractive, But Caution On Enrollment Levels

Aug. 26, 2023 7:23 AM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
746 Followers

Summary

  • Stride Inc. is a profitable online education company serving a niche market that is growing in popularity.
  • The company's Career Learning segment has seen exceptional growth, with strong enrollment numbers and revenue increases.
  • Stride is embracing AI capabilities, which could make the company more efficient and profitable in the future.

Over-the-shoulder view unrecognizable male college student attending online class

SDI Productions

Investment Thesis

Stride Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been performing very well recently so, I decided to look into the company's financials and look into its outlook going forward and whether it is a good time to invest. It seems like

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
746 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.