Brandon Woyshnis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

BMW's strong brand and technological development should support a successful EV transition, with the company currently weighted toward PHEVs.

Its specialism in high performance has inevitably dragged on its ability to further progress its transition efforts but we are not overly concerned.

BMW is outperforming its immediate peers, with better growth and margins. Despite this, it is trading at a discount. For this reason, we consider the stock a buy.

Company description

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) is a renowned German multinational corporation known for its luxury vehicles, motorcycles, and engines. The company operates under three main brands: BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce.

Share price

Data by YCharts

BMW's share price performance has been underwhelming in the last decade, as mild financial improvement in conjunction with a fair valuation has restricted upside. This said, total returns are far better, owing to cash generation and a lucrative capital allocation policy.

Financial analysis

BMW Financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above is BMW's financial performance in the last decade.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

BMW's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7% in the last decade, although much of this has occurred in the last 3 years. Between FY13 and FY19, BMW grew at an annual rate of 5%.

Business Model

BMW positions itself as a premium brand that emphasizes luxury, performance, innovation, and quality. The company's vehicles are known for their engineering excellence, advanced technologies, and driving experience. The Mini Cooper and Rolls-Royce businesses broadly follow this model.

Vehicles (BMW)

A strong heritage of producing cars with these characteristics has allowed the business to develop a cult following among enthusiasts and a positive reputation among the global public (although this does not extend to their drivers!).

BMW is positioned well to further solidify its brand association with high performance with its highly anticipated entry into the WEC hyper class, seeking to win the LeMans 24H in 2024. The potential success of this could draw BMW into Formula 1 again, an arena Mercedes has been incredibly successful in (both from a racing perspective and marketing), with Audi set to join and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) heavily rumored.

BMW operates in multiple global markets, selling its vehicles to a broad customer base. Its global presence provides revenue stability by reducing reliance on any single market. The business has focused on expanding into emerging and growing markets, with a strong presence in China and Asia.

Despite the premium positioning, BMW offers a wide range of vehicles, including entry-level luxury, SUVs, electric vehicles (EVs), and high-performance models under its "M" series. This diversified portfolio allows the company to cater to various customer preferences and market segments. Further, the broad portfolio alongside the natural discount that comes with the second-hand market allows BMW's cars to reach a significant portion of Western consumers, ensuring continued brand development and demand at MSRP.

BMW is known for its innovation in areas such as connectivity features, autonomous driving, and software integration. The company is a leader in over-the-air integrations into its fleet, allowing for increased monetization (although has faced some criticism for this). With continued investment in software, we believe BMW will be well positioned to benefit from the digitalization trend in the automotive industry.

Electrification

Similar to its peers, BMW is currently adjusting its fleet for the inevitable transition to electric vehicles. The traditional automakers have faced significant pressure from the likes of Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), as continued development of their traditional ICE-powered vehicles is required alongside EV investment.

BMW managed to develop a strong head start in this transition, creating the i3 and subsequently flexing its capabilities with the i8. This said, BMW rapidly lost steam, we feel due to the acknowledgement that prices would need to decline, contributing to reduced investment in the driver experience.

According to EV-Volume, BMW is ranked 7th in the world for EV sales, outgrowing 2 of the businesses ahead of it. Unlike many of its peers, BMW has an even split between PHEV and BEV, with the majority of its peers preferring BEVs. The concern here is that BMW will need to transition toward BEVs, meaning this is slightly misleading.

EV Sales (EV Volume)

The good news is that BEVs by unit are growing relatively quickly, which on an annualized basis would take BMW over 300k in FY23. Further, the company has the brands and models to achieve the growth required. The only concern is whether its customers want a BMW EV, which does not seem to be the case as evidenced by the PHEV demand. This is the same reason why Mercedes' profile looks similar.

BEV (BMW)

Competitive Positioning

BMW faces competition from luxury automakers such as Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), Audi (OTCPK:VWAGY), Lexus (TM), and Alfa Romeo (STLA), among others.

BMW's key competitive advantages include:

Brand. We have already discussed the importance of this but it is worth highlighting again that the BMW brand is globally synonymous with luxury and quality, allowing the business to continually grow with new releases. Its M car range is arguably unrivaled when considered holistically. According to Lux Digital, BMW is the most popular Luxury car brand online.

Operational capabilities. Investment in digital capabilities and expanding the value proposition of its fleet has allowed BMW to generate further differentiation. As an example, BMW has recently announced the "BMW I7 Protection", its first armored electric saloon. Admittedly niche, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the status quo as millions of people will look to change vehicles in the coming decade.

In mature markets, particularly Europe, the automotive industry has experienced saturation, with slower demand growth for new vehicles and relatively static competitive differences. The uptick is activity recently in a reflection of the EV adoption, which is why it is critical for BMW to improve its BEV output (which is currently in progress). Of its European peers, VW and Stellantis are ahead, but the more comparable Mercedes is lacking.

The risk to our current thesis is BMW's successful transition to EVs in the coming decade. We are of the view that its clientele will naturally delay adoption for as long as possible, seeking performance and the passion of a BMW. This is particularly the case given the premium pricing of the EV equivalents. This said, once the forced transition comes in (which in many nations is 2030), we suspect the strength of its brand will mean its clients remain loyal.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions represent near-term headwinds for the automotive industry, as high inflation and elevated rates contribute to reduced large-scale spending by consumers. As a result of this, there is a reduced desire and ability to purchase new cars, with consumers encouraged to postpone or consider the second-hand market.

Despite this, BMW has achieved healthy growth in deliveries at H1, with 11.5% growth in the BMW brand, 10.2% in Mini, and (1.7)% in Rolls-Royce. This has contributed to group revenue growth of 7.0%.

The resilience of demand is a reflection of the pandemic overhang we feel. Supply chain issues, primarily due to a shortage of semiconductors, contributed to the inability of most automakers to meet demand. As a result of this, retail prices soured and many consumers deferred purchases. As this effect has begun to unwind, consumers are finally getting vehicle allocations and the wealthy are clearly still eager to purchase.

We suspect demand will remain healthy but begin to step down, as this overhang supply unwinds and economic conditions increasingly harm the business.

Margins

BMW's margins have remained flat in during the historical period, with minimal improvement. This is a reflection of the maturity of the industry, limiting the amount of economies of scale that can incrementally be extracted. We do not expect material improvement from the current levels but there is the risk that if demand softens, margins decline.

Balance sheet & cash flows

BMW has deleveraged in recent years, allowing for further investment that may be required as part of the EV transition. At a ND/EBITDA ratio of 3.4x, we broadly consider the business well financed.

BMW's dividends have grown at an impressive 13% rate into the LTM, although broadly remained flat for most of this period. The company has arguably still taken a conservative approach, given its holding of c.€15bn in cash. We believe dividends and buybacks will be sustainable.

Data by YCharts

Industry analysis

Automobile Manufacturers Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of BMW's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (16 companies).

BMW is performing modestly relative to its peers. The company is glaringly lacking in growth, primarily due to its size, which restricts its absolute gains in a mature industry, and the inclusion of EV stocks in the cohort that are growing incredibly well (Tesla, BYD et al). On a 5-year basis, BMW exceeds Toyota, VW, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), GM (GM), Honda (HMC), and Ford (F).

BMW's real strength is in its margins, which are slightly above the industry average. This is particularly impressive given it includes Ferrari's (RACE) 31% EBITDA-M and Tesla's 17%.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

BMW is currently trading at 6x LTM EBITDA and 6x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average. Given the limited share price movement in the last decade, it is critical that any entry price is sufficiently below fair value.

Our view is that to conservatively assess BMW, it should trade at a discount to its historical average. This would adequately reflect the risk of margin contraction if demand softens and the risks associated with the EV transition.

Further, we believe BMW should trade at a discount to the peer group, primarily due to the inclusion of Ferrari, Tesla, and BYD. If we exclude these three, the peers are trading at 7.2x LTM EBITDA, a multiple BMW can conservatively trade alongside.

Based on this, we believe BMW is slightly undervalued. The key factor which confirms this for us is its NTM FCF yield, which has improved to 12%.

Final thoughts

BMW is an attractive business, owing to its strong distribution and exposure to the growth in EVs. Although we believe the company has slightly fallen behind, it is further progressed than Mercedes and its strong brand should support an uneventful transition.

With a better FCF yield than historically achieved and a discount to its peer group (that it outperforms), we consider BMW a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.