Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks rallied Friday as investors welcomed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole that pointed to stronger than expected economic growth. Traders cheered Powell's confidence in continued U.S. economic growth, as he cited "especially robust" consumer spending and early signs of recovery in the housing market, while reiterating the Fed's commitment to pull inflation back to its 2% goal. The Fed chief's remarks were eventually seen as being free of surprises, with Powell reaffirming a data-dependent approach and saying that policymakers at upcoming meetings would "proceed carefully" while assessing incoming economic data. Meanwhile, stocks are continuing to adjust to bond market volatility, which saw short-term rates push higher this week while the benchmark 10-year yield remained unchanged. The top stock market indices were mixed for the week too, with the Dow Jones edging 0.5% lower, but the S&P 500 gaining 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite closing 2.3% higher.

The biggest IPO of 2023 is taking shape. In fact, it'll be the biggest IPO of the last two years. SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm (ARMHF) on Monday filed a preliminary prospectus for a Nasdaq listing that'll take place in early September, which could provide a windfall for SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) founder Masayoshi Son, whose Vision Fund lost tens of billions of dollars last year. Arm expects its market to grow by nearly 7% a year to reach around $247B by the end of 2025, and has sought to boost its profile by courting major tech companies to join as anchor investors, including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Intel (INTC). The success, or failure, of Arm's offering will be closely watched as a gauge of whether the recent revival in the IPO market is sustainable. (49 comments)

Property sales fell for the fourth time in five months, weighed by high mortgage rates and limited inventory that's driving prices higher. Existing home sales in July were down 2.2% M/M to 4.07M, less than the 4.150M expected, while on a Y/Y basis, existing home sales dropped another 16.6%, compared to an 18.9% drop in June. "Existing home sales were a little slower than expected in July, but the median sale price rose from a year earlier for the first time since January," said Bill Adams, chief economist, Comerica Bank. "House price declines are probably over in most U.S. markets, and prices are likely to rise modestly in the next few years." (18 comments)

Before paring the gains in the following session, Nvidia (NVDA) soared 6.6% in AH trading on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant reported Q2 results. Data center sales surged to a record $10.32B, topping the $7.98B consensus estimate, while Q3 sales were forecast at around $16B, well above the $12.5B that analysts were expecting. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Nvidia's guidance will be the fuel igniting a tech rally that should continue into the rest of the year. "The Godfather of AI" also approved a $25B stock buyback and announced it would continue to repurchase shares this fiscal year. (518 comments)

More regulation is coming to one of the foggier areas of finance after the SEC voted 3-2 to strengthen requirements on how private equity, hedge funds and venture capital interact with investors. It's a big deal for an industry that has doubled over the past decade, and currently manages more than $25T in assets. Proponents say the new rules target unfair behavior, while combating opaque fees and leveling the playing field for investors. Others accuse the SEC of overstepping its authority by dictating sales practices, and reducing investment opportunities for pensions, foundations, and endowments. Despite the new rules, there were some big wins for the private fund industry as aggressive lobbying efforts resulted in several parts of the final rules being eased. (11 comments)

The BRICS nations this week invited six countries to join the group as the bloc seeks to unseat the West's dominance on the global stage. The latest news also caught the attention of investors with three of the invites sent to top oil-producing countries. The expansion would mark a major victory for Russia and China, which are advocating for a new world order that would level the global playing field and reduce dependence on the greenback (DXY). "News of this faster expansion - especially among oil exporters - clearly adds some momentum to the de-dollarization debate," noted ING Economic and Financial Analysis. Separately, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan called on China to be more transparent about its economic data, saying its decision to stop releasing youth unemployment figures and its corporate due diligence crackdown are not “responsible steps.” (11 comments)