MesquitaFMS/E+ via Getty Images

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is a company that sells mostly clothing through its owned brands. With the acquisition of Johnny Was made in September 2022 the company is setting itself up to have record earnings, but with a somewhat weak history of organic growth I have a hold-rating for the stock.

The Company

Oxford Industries sells clothing and other items through retail stores and ecommerce sites, as well as wholesale and restaurants. The company holds multiple brands such as Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Johnny Was, which was acquired by Oxford in September of 2022:

Oxford's Brands (Oxford Industries June 7th Presentation)

The company is very prevalent in ecommerce, as around a third of Oxford’s revenues come from the channel:

Oxford Johnny Was Acquisition Presentation

The operated brands are quite small in size, as Oxford’s entire revenue stands at a trailing amount of $1479 million. The majority of revenues come from Tommy Bahama, as 65% of revenues were projected to come from the brand in 2022 at the time of the Johnny Was acquisition:

Oxford Johnny Was Acquisition Presentation

The emerging brands seem to stay as small brands – for example, Southern Tide and Duck Head were acquired in 2016, and continue to stay as very minimal portions of the company’s revenues.

Financials

In the past nine years, Oxford Industries’ compounded annual growth rate has been 5.8%:

Oxford's Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

Throughout these years, Oxford’s growth has been quite stable until Covid – in FY21 the company’s revenues fell by 33%, an amount that has been regained since. As Oxford has clothing that is related to leisure activities and hotels, the company’s revenue slump due to the pandemic was large.

For the current financial year, Oxford guides towards a revenue of $1590 million to $1630 million, translating to a growth of 12.6% to 15.5%. The majority of the growth is non-organic, as in the previous year only Q4 had Johnny Was’ financials included – in Oxford’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Tom Chubb related 14% of the company’s 19% growth to the acquisition.

Oxford’s operating margin has jumped significantly throughout the pandemic – although the company had a negative operating result in FY21, the company’s operating margin jumped significantly in the years after:

Oxford's EBIT Margin (Tikr)

Oxford has had an operating margin between 8% to 10% for most of its history, but the company’s trailing operating margin currently stands at almost 15%, leading to a trailing EBIT of $221 million, in comparison to $96 million in the year before the pandemic. As I do not believe that the current economic situation should have Oxford’s margins at an unsustainably high level, the achieved margin seems to be on a sustainable basis.

The company’s balance sheet shows long-term debts of $94 million. Compared to the company’s market capitalization of $1570 million the amount of debt is quite low; I don’t believe the company’s debt poses any risks to investors. Oxford does operate at a thin cash balance of less than $10 million, as it has done for a lot of its history.

Upcoming Earnings

Oxford is set to report their FY2023 Q2 earnings on August 31st in the post-market. Analysts are expecting revenues of $424 million for the quarter, representing a growth of 17%, slightly down from Q1’s 19%. I believe the estimate is quite reasonable – as Johnny Was revenues count for the quarter, analysts aren’t expecting many percentage points of revenue growth.

The GAAP EPS estimate for the quarter stands at $3.35, down from the previous year’s EPS of 3.49. This would mean a significant drop in the company’s operating margin – although an important quarter for Oxford, previous year’s EBIT margin of 20.7% seems to be on a high side, rationalizing the estimate. I do believe that Oxford could have margins that are stronger than expected, but as the macroeconomic situation is turbulent, the earnings could vary by quite a bit; I wouldn’t necessarily take the earnings risk expecting a positive result.

Valuation

Oxford currently trades at a trailing P/E ratio of 9.7. The ratio seems to be on the low side, as the S&P 500 trades at a P/E of 25.2. Before stating the stock as undervalued, though, I believe a discounted cash flow model tells a more complete picture of the company’s valuation.

I constructed a DCF model to evaluate an estimate of the stock’s fair value. In the model, I estimate Oxford to have a growth of 13.5% for the current financial year – as Johnny Was numbers still count into growth for three of the quarters, I see the expected growth as reasonable. Going forward, I expect Oxford to have slight growth as the company integrates and improves Johnny Was – this is represented by a growth of 4% in FY25 and FY26, with the growth slowly descending into 2% after the years.

I expect Oxford’s operating margin to come down from the previous year’s 15.5% - in the DCF model, I estimate an EBIT margin of 13.9% for the current year. Going forward, I expect the margin to improve very slightly, as Johnny Was’ integration’s synergies realize. These expectations along with a cost of capital of 12.91% craft the following DCF model with a fair value estimate of $106.1, around 5% above the current price:

DCF Model of Oxford (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital of 12.91% is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM of Oxford (Author's Calculation)

I estimate Oxford’s long-term interest rate to be 6% - as the company currently doesn’t have a good amount of debt, a reasonable interest rate is hard to derive from financials. The estimated six percent is well above the United States’ bond yields, leaving room for margin. I expect the company to have a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 10%, a relatively low amount.

As for the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield as the risk-free rate, with the yield currently standing at 4.24%. The equity risk premium of 5.91 is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate made in July. Tikr estimates the stock’s beta to be 1.54 – a high amount as Oxford’s offering relates to leisure activities, and clothing can often be cyclical in nature. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.5% to the cost of equity, crafting a cost of equity of 13.84% and a WACC of 12.91%, used in the DCF model.

Takeaway

Considering Oxford’s financials, I believe the company is currently priced quite correctly. With the acquisition possibly creating further shareholder value through synergies and growth facilitated by Oxford’s ownership, I believe the stock is worthy of having in a watchlist. For the time being, though, I have the stock at a hold-rating as the DCF model tells a story of a fairly valued stock.