gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

In the modern REIT landscape, it's possible to get exposure from a wide range of real estate. From office buildings, grocery stores, Amazon warehouses, malls, and so much more. I like to diversify my portfolio between a hybrid of growth and income. Investing in REITs has been a great way to add steady income to the portfolio. Today, let's discuss one of these specialized REITs that offers the ability to get exposure to "experiential properties". EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opens the ability to invest in interesting and fun properties that are otherwise classified as experimental simply because of their uniqueness. With EPR, you get exposure to properties such as Top Golf driving ranges, AMC Theaters, Waterparks, Ski Resorts, Gaming, and other experienced based properties.

Overview

EPR Properties is a diversified experiential Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), EPR's primary focus revolves around the ongoing expansion of their Experiential Portfolio, primarily consisting of easily accessible destinations. These sites encompass a widening array of long-lasting, value-centered entertainment, recreational, and leisurely pursuits. In addition, EPR is expanding their portfolio to include Education based tenants in the hopes of supplementing geographical and operational diversity. Their investments total $6.7B with over 200 tenants throughout 44 states, including Canada.

Diversity & Concerns Of Theaters

EPR Properties Portfolio

93% of the total EPR properties are classified as experiential while only a small 7% falls to education. The majority of properties under EPR's umbrella consist of movie theaters, such as AMC (AMC) and Regal. It seems like being overweight in theaters makes investors pass on EPR but let's analyze why I don't think it's something to be stuck on. Now, I know it's been up for debate whether or not movie theaters are still the thriving businesses they once were so let's dig into some research on why this isn't necessarily a concerning figure for me.

The act of going to the movies remains the prevailing choice for out-of-home entertainment, boasting a consistent 25-year Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3% in revenue.

According to a forecast conducted by PwC:

"By 2025 box office is predicted to exceed the $10.0 billion mark regularly achieved in the pre-pandemic era." In 2026, PwC forecast calls for a U.S. box office of $10.7 billion, up from $10.2 billion in 2025 and finally slightly exceeding the figure achieved un 2019. In 2027, U.S. box office is projected to hit $11.0 billion, exceeding 2018's $10.8 billion. But the nearly $11.7 billion in total U.S. cinema revenue reached in 2019 and the $11.8 billion hit in 2018 will not be reached again until 2027, PwC estimates. That year, it sees U.S. cinema revenue climbing to nearly $11.9 billion. - PwC Forecast

What I gather is that the bottom from the pandemic era has already settled and we can expect more and more movie-goers to continue visiting theaters. The pandemic was a barrier that temporarily slowed growth but now that it is over, we should be forward-looking rather than stuck in the past of what was.

More Theater Related Good News

As part of EPR's 2Q23 highlights, Regal Theaters represents 13% of their total revenue. Regal has elevated past their previous bankruptcy as well as received deferred rent so things are looking much better. A lot of the risk was mitigated because of their master lease agreement with Regal. Master leases covers more than a single property and in the case of Regal, if they default on one of them, then they also default on all the others. This gives EPR control to sublease out other properties and prevents Regal from simply walking away from one negative performing property.

Regal completed its emergence from bankruptcy on July 31st, which is the effective date of the master lease and all ancillary documents. We received July rent and deferred rent from Regal - Greg Zimmerman, Chief Investment Officer

Some other theater related callouts are from Q2 was cumulative box office earnings amounted to $4.4 billion, signaling a notable 20% surge compared to the first half of 2022. Furthermore, the total box office revenue for Q2 reached $2.7 billion, showcasing a 15.5% upswing when compared against the prior year Q2 of 2022. Something to also note is that while movie theater based revenue was down, other experiential properties picked up for the slack as the total portfolio coverage includes 2.7x from non-theater related properties.

EPR Investor Presentation

Experience Economy - Spending Growth

Even when excluding theaters from the picture, we can see that EPR has a great location mix of properties. With a majority of their properties on the east side of the country, this leaves lots of room for expansion and growth in highly populated areas like California, where these types of experiential properties would thrive. Total capex spending for Q2 on new developments was $32M and the projected 2023 total is between $200M - $300M. EPR is actively pursuing expanding their portfolio of properties and their newest addition will be a standalone wave surfing experience in Dallas, Texas. I believe that as long as EPR continues to invest in these type of properties and diversify away from theaters, they will be extremely profitable.

EPR Investor Presentation

The "experience economy" is also projected to grow as things such as plazas and shopping malls start to include more of these experiential properties. While we can see a slight dip during the pandemic years, we can also see that spending has resumed its prior trajectory and crossed $1.2B in 2022. The total experience economy is expected to be $12B by the end of 2023.

EPR Investor Presentation

Dividend

While EPR did cut their dividend entirely back in 2020, I can give them a pass because of the circumstances of the pandemic. They reinstated the dividend distribution in 2021 and they now have an annual payout of $3.30/share, which represents an annual dividend yield of 7.5%. Their payout ratio currently sits at 65% and this is extremely healthy for a REIT.

EPR has a healthy interest coverage ratio of 2.94 compared to the sector median of 1.94. Cash from operations sit at $450M and this leaves me comfortable with the current dividend payment, so I do not anticipate any sort of risk to the dividend going forward.

I expect future dividend raises as the experience economy has increased spending and EPR continues to pump money into the development of more experiential properties.

Risk

EPR could've been more aggressively diversifying their property mix away from theaters after the Regal bankruptcy experience. You would think management would try to increase the percentage of total revenues not related to movie theaters, especially seeing how the closure of theaters during the pandemic was scary to navigate. AMC is notably more popular than Regal so if they were to file for bankruptcy, it will definitely sink the stock. Recent reports claim that AMC is in fact running low on cash so it's certainly a possibility.

EPR Investor Presentation

It's also worth noting that even though EPR's debt is considered "investment grade", they are also holding unsecured debt.

Conclusion

EPR Properties is a diversified experiential Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused on expanding its accessible Experiential Portfolio with diverse entertainment offerings. With over $6.7 billion invested across 44 states and Canada, EPR holds a strong market presence.

Despite concerns about its theater-heavy portfolio, research indicates a positive outlook for movie theaters. EPR's skilled management and master lease agreement with Regal help mitigate risks and could also help mitigate risks shall AMC theaters go through the same process.

EPR's strategic locations and emphasis on experiential properties position it well for the growing "experience economy," predicted to reach $12 billion by 2023. Their commitment to dividends is evident through reinstated distributions and favorable financial metrics post-pandemic.