alarico/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wayne Gretzky famously said, "I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been." Understanding "the where" isn't simple nor perfect, such that investors might view this as art rather than science. Our focus using Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:CLMT) as the example isn't an accident, but rather an almost perfect fit. In the past, our several articles focused on progress made in renewables plus older specialty and niched markets. In particular, we noted progress in reference with a Montana Resources business and its impact on renewable energy coming on-line. Calumet's business is unique both with its highly valued specialty products, flexible refining and impeccable positioning for its renewables. For investors, finding the next locations for the puck differs than Gretzky's task; he chased the position for one puck. Investors must locate the next position of many. We divided the task into four pucks: interest and debt, capital, specialty/performance and MRL performances. It is important to note that current positions, either defined by the last value or future contracts stated with the current, are useless unless taken in aggregate. We begin our movement search with the performance of the last quarter.

Reviewing Last Quarter

On the surface, Calumet's June quarter disappointed until discovery opened the internals defining the puck's direction. Included next is a slide summarizing the results.

Calumet 2nd Quarter 2023

Again, at first glance, disapointments abounded with low Specialty and the extremely low MRL results. Digging deeper, the weather around Shreveport forced a plant shutdown again resulting in a loss of profit equaling $20 million, the difference plus the actual equaling our prior estimate. Management wisely decided to manage through an unscheduled turnaround with an unexpected outage, eliminating a future one

An ultra disappointment came also with MRL generating a smidgen of profit. More very relevant details follow later in the article. It isn't bad.

The Debt & Interest Puck

So, let's head onto the ice for close up viewing beginning with this next table on interest and debt.

Debt/Interest * Debt Interest June 2023 $1.3B $130M 2026 $800M ** $75 Million Click to enlarge

* Notes associated with Specialty & Performance Only (slide 13). (MRL carries approximately $550 million debt which we discuss later.)

** Management has stated that it plans to delever by $400-$500 million from cash flows or otherwise. We estimate all refinances at 9.5%.

The puck on these two important factors slides smoothly toward another goal.

Capital for the Specialty Businesses

The next table summarizes the specialty capital puck.

Capital Amount 2023 $135M * 2024 $135M 2025 + $60M Click to enlarge

* Half of the capital has been spent.

The long-term capital expenses stated by management equals approximately $60 million, but additional opportunities exists with returns of greater than 20%. We aren't totally confident of the actual capital expenses past 2024 except that it won't exceed $60 million without the operational cash generation to support it.

This completes the expenditure pucks. Now lets head to revenue.

Specialty/Performance

Several factors influence performance including demand within the economy and refining capacity. With economies forever cycling, our focus targets capacity.

The performance for specialty relies heavily upon crack spreads in particular the Gulf Coast 2-1-1. American refining capacity plus demand influences this factor immensely, which now equals 17.7 million barrels per day. It has dropped from near 19 million in 2020. An increase of 250K per day is expected during 2023. The EIA continues to report 95% utilization or effectively full-capacity maintaining upward price pressures. This was true even in the lower usage non-summer periods. Without plans for significant capacity increases, crack spreads can be expected to continue higher. The EIA also forecasts continued energy growth with fossil sources still growing modestly. We don't expect any major shift downward in crack spreads under normal economic conditions.

Our table outlining performance follows.

Projected Performance Low Range High Range September to Date Specialty Crack Spreads $30 $40 $50 $37 (half is hedged at $29) Results (Millions per year). * 70+ ** $100+ $130 *** **** $100 Estimate Performance Brands March 2023 June 2023 September Estimate Future Past Results # $16 ## $12 $15 $20? Click to enlarge

* Specialty suffered from several weather related events which materially lowered recent results in the $20-$30 million per quarter range.

** Used our formula with the September and June quarters as the base plus the adjustment stated in a previous article, "Again, in our previous article, It's the Final Countdown for Calumet Specialty Products, we noted that every $10 increase in GC 2-1-1 spreads adds approximately $30 million of EBITDA per quarter."

*** Average results for June and September quarters.

**** Crack spread were $50 in June and $40 in September.

# Performance Brands results suffered miserably from critical feed stock availability plus weather outage issues. Results prior to the March 2023 quarter aren't reflective of the business.

## Includes a one time insurance payment of $5 million.

The Specialty puck might range in the $80-$110 million range long-term with the existence of this constant market-place pricing pressure. Performance Brands appears poised for growth, significant growth into the $20 million per quarter region.

A final remark from management concerning specialty, "We try to stay out of the commoditized markets and focus more on the high-value applications, Group 1, Group 2." This is a critical note in understanding where the puck is headed in that this practice adds to profitability stability.

MRL Performance

Now, next, MRL positioning is addressed. Thus far, the Great Falls performance for both the older refining business plus the new renewables has been reported together. The results for June were surprising low until a detailed look revealed the true story. We begin with the June results equaling $13 million. A table showing the critical parameters follows.

Summary Feed Margins Cash Asphalt Fixed Cost EBITDA Great Falls * 12000 b/d $51 ** $40M $15M *** $32.5 $22M Total Combined EBITDA Reported $13M MRL 7000 b/d # $1 ## $23M Estimate NA $32.5 -9M Operating Conditions with Untreated Feed 13000 $2 - $1+$1 @ $100M $32.5 $70M Click to enlarge

* Feed times 91 days times margins times 0.70.

** WCS plus GC 2-1-1 taken from our own data.

*** Our guess.

# Management reported this average feed rate.

## Back calculated from the data given and the asphalt assumption. The feed stock was a mixture of treated, very expensive, and untreated.

@ Back calculated margin equaled $1 plus the difference between treated, last quarters primary feed and untreated of $1.

The state of the business at quarters end can be summed with management's remark,

"By quarters end, the feed rate was 12,000 b/d." It is now 13000 b/d. Continuing management offered this comment, "Last quarter, I mentioned that the difference between treated and untreated feed cost was $0.80 a gallon. Right now, the pretreater advantage is roughly $1 a gallon."

Also, from the quarterly update,

"Feedstock mix is presently 8,000 bpd untreated and 4,500 bpd of treated safety stock as we rotate from clean to dirty inventory. "With these milestones met, we have demonstrated Untreated EBITDA of $1.25 to $1.45 per gallon and confirmed top-tier status given Montana Renewables' unique advantages of preferred location, better technology and higher margins," said Fleming."

At the mid-point using the above statement, MRL generates $65M per quarter in EBITDA. By another calculation presented in the above table, MRL clips along at approximately a $70M per quarter rate. We summarize September with a little more detail in the next table.

Quarterly Performance RND/SAF June 23 -$10M Sept. 23 $45 * Click to enlarge

* With 2/3s of the feed untreated at the quarters beginning, we used $1.6 for the average margin. This number is likely low.

In addition, the Great Falls fossil portion at 12,500 b/d feed rate and $50 crack spreads likely generated $20-$30M, asphalt revenue being unknown, but guessed at $10-$20M.

The puck is still moving. The company continues an evaluation for MaxSAF refining. From the June quarter remarks, "[W]e believe that with MaxSAF, we can more than double our current EBITDA run rate in 2025." And work is progressing on using a natural cover crop, Camelina oil. Management noted,

"It's in the low-20s carbon intensity, CI, and dramatically better than vegetable oils, and it grows in our latitude. . . . But this is competitive with untreated feeds, so that's going to be quite a good margin, albeit a small volume."

With respect to MRL, the quarterly EBITDA is likely to range from $65M to $140M depending on the final decision for SAF.

A question still remains, how are investors going to reap lucrative returns? The only hint we have is that the company noted its desire to begin an IPO approach in the early part of 2024.

Relationization of the Pucks

Let's relationize the pucks in whole. A summary follows with totals from the 2026 location.

Relationizing Quarterly Specialty $80-$110M Performance Brands $20M MRL $65-$140M Total $170-$260M Expenses Interest $18M Capital $15M Overhead $20M Total $53 Net Difference by Quarter $100M-$200M Click to enlarge

The capital expenses for next year equals approximately $140M. Debt repayment equals $500M for the older Calumet business and $500M-$700M for MRL depending on whether the MaxSAF project moves forward.

Yearly, cash flow from businesses equals approximately $100M per quarter into 2026. Yes, all of this changes if or when an MRL IPO occurs, but until then, Calumet could pay off debt for each entity after 2024, MRL or Specialty, in approximately one year, for each. After 2025, the net cash flow per quarter could increase to $200M or $800M per year. This is where the puck is headed and the coach pulled the goalie. With approximately 80 million units issued, a $10 per unit yearly result is possible.

Risk & Reward

Successful investing requires an accurate vision of the future followed by a comparison of the market's vision at today. The question, is or does the market have the price mismatched. In our view, with Calumet, it has. A unit earning $10/yr. is totally and completely mismatched at the recent prices of $17, completely.

Yes, risks exist. Over the past few years, the company experience three major storms which materially affected results. Also, another lockdown might occur for a quarter or so, drastically lowering sales. But, in our view, this compelling mismatch continues with a strong buy. In essence, this look at Calumet skates us into greater understanding. This approach offers meaning far past Calumet. Each winner we have held was determined by following this pattern. We haven't been always correct having had to bail a few times with significant losses. Yes, we missed! But the results from the winners has been a several orders of magnitude higher than the losses. We, again, rate Calumet a strong buy without apologizing.