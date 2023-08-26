DNY59

Introduction

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is a bank holding company for Citizens Bank providing retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small business concerns, corporations, and institutions in the US. CFG is based in Providence, RI and Citizens Bank has over 1000 locations in the northeast through the upper mid-west and Florida. CFG carries an investment grade credit rating from S&P of BBB+. While some investors may focus on the common shares currently priced at $22.68 and offering a 7% forward yield, I'm more interested in the series D preferred shares at this point in time.

CFG Series D Preferred Stock

The series D preferred stock (NYSE:CFG.PR.D) is a fixed to floating rate security with a first call and conversion to floating date of April 6, 2024. The security currently has a fixed coupon rate of $1.5875/yr and a current price of $22.50 per share, resulting in a current yield of 7.06%. The preferred stock carries a credit rating of BB+ from S&P and Baa3 from Moody's. A 7% stable yield from an investment grade bank is nice, but the total return on this preferred should be significantly better.

CFG.PR.D converts to a floating rate of 3 month LIBOR + 3.642%. Most folks know that LIBOR, used in US based financial contracts, was replaced July 1, 2023 by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus a small margin. For the 3 month LIBOR replacement, that additional margin is 26.16 basis points. The details of replacing LIBOR with SOFR in financial contracts and instruments can be found here on the Federal Register. On or any time after April 6, 2024, CFG has the right to call in CFG.PR.D at a price of $25. If not called, the coupon interest rate converts from its current 6.35% to SOFR + 26.16 bps + 3.642% updated quarterly. Today, the SOFR is sitting at 5.30% per the Federal Reserve Economic Database. If today's SOFR holds through April 2024, the CFG.PR.D coupon rate will convert to a floating rate of 9.20% adjusted quarterly.

If CFG Calls The Series D Preferred

Because April 6, 2024 is also the first call date and 9.20% coupon rate is a much higher rate than the current 6.35%, I fully expect CFG.PR.D will be trading around its $25 par value at that time. So, investors who initiate a position before the next ex-dividend date, September 20, 2024, will receive three quarterly dividends of $0.396875 ($1.5875/4) plus approximately the difference between the investor's cost basis and CFG.PR.D's $25 par value.

That works out to ($0.396875 x 3) + ~($25 - $22.50) = $3.69 or a total return of 16.4% over roughly 7.4 months. That is an annualized total return of about 26.6%. Not too shabby for an investment in a preferred stock from an investment grade bank. But, what happens if CFG does not call the series D preferred stock?

If CFG Does Not Call The Series D Preferred

I believe the CFG.PR.D preferred shares will be called on or shortly after April 6, 2024. However, we should look at all credible potential outcomes before investing. As noted above, CFG.PR.D will very likely be trading near its $25 par value as we approach the April 6, 2024, call date. If CHG does not call the preferred, investors have two options. Sell their shares to realize the capital gain between their cost basis and CFG.PR.D's $25 par value. In this case, total returns will be similar to those estimated above.

The second option available to investors is to hold their shares of CFG.PR.D and collect the increased dividend payout after the security converts to a floating rate. The decision to continue to hold the preferred shares will depend on the current interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve. I've lost count of the times I've heard the Federal Reserve chair or bank presidents state we expect to have interest rates higher for longer. If the Federal Reserve is in the mood to hold rates steady beyond April 6, 2024, holding the CFG.PR.D preferred shares and collecting a roughly 9.2% dividend is a very viable option. Those investors that pay attention to Yield on Cost (YOC) should note that, at an entry cost of $22.50, that 9.2% coupon rate provides a YOC of 10.2%. At that rate, I'd probably choose to hold onto my shares and collect the dividend. Investors always have the option of cashing out if the Federal Reserve decides it is time to loosen up on monetary policy.

What Are The Risks

This is going to be a short section in this article. The credible potential risks I come up with are few and unlikely. There are a few folks in the business and members of Seeking Alpha that believe we could have another banking crisis similar to what we saw in 2008/9. I don't believe we have today nor are we likely to have in the near future, conditions similar to those that resulted in the 2008 banking crisis. Bank minimum capital requirements are higher today than in 2008. Home prices have been much more "sticky" in today's environment; we don't have large numbers of residential mortgages significantly underwater. While commercial real estate (CRE) loans are under some pressure due to falling valuations of some office properties, this is also not a widespread problem. In particular, it is clear that Bruce Van Saun, CEO of CFG, is sensitized to the potential impact of souring CRE loans would have on his bottom line. CFG is not heavily exposed to office property CRE loans and has a strong traditional retail deposit base. Bottom line, I'm not worried about a general banking crisis nor specific impacts to CFG's financial health.

The only other potential risk I can envision is a 180 shift in the Federal Reserve monetary policy. Rapidly lowering interest rates would materially change the calculus for investment in any FtF security. As noted earlier, the Federal Reserve has been beating the "higher for longer" drum at every opportunity. April 6, 2024 is only 7.4 months away. I'm doubtful that the Federal Reserve is going to do a 180 on monetary policy and drive interest rates rapidly downward between now and April 6.

In Summary

Citizens Financial Group is a traditional midsized regional bank with a solid retail deposit base and low exposure to office type CRE loans and an investment grade credit rating. The CFG.PR.D preferred shares offer investors the opportunity to collect a 16% total return in 7.4 months (26.6% annualized return) with very low risk and a high degree of certainty. While there are other investments that may provide higher returns, those higher returns typically come with higher risk and less certainty. The CFG.PR.D preferred shares look like a slow fat pitch to me.