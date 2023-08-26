DarkGel/iStock via Getty Images

Lyell (NASDAQ:LYEL) is a developer of T-cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. It is in early clinical stage, and has two wholly owned programs targeting a variety of solid tumors. These are personalized, functional and longer duration T cell therapies that are highly reactive to both hot and cold tumors.

LYEL’s pipeline looks like this:

LYEL PIPELINE (LYEL WEBSITE)

LYL797 is a CART cell targeting TNBC, NSCLC and other solid tumors. It is targeting a cell surface antigen called ROR1, which is highly expressed on “many aggressive solid tumors, including approximately 60% of patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and 40% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).” It is in a phase 1 dose escalation trial in patients with ROR1+ TNBC or NSCLC, with initial data expected in 1h 2024.

LYL845 is a Tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) also targeting ROR1. It is in a phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed and/or refractory metastatic or locally advanced melanoma, with expansion cohorts for patients with melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and colorectal cancer (CRC).

ROR1 is highly expressed in several solid tumors with a record of poor prognosis. In preclinical trials with LYL797, the following data were observed:

• NR4A3 KO and c-Jun overexpression synergize to reduce CAR T-cell exhaustion and enhance ROR1 CAR T-cell function

• Stim-R technology generates ROR1 CAR T cells with enhanced proliferative capacity and sustained antitumor activity

• Preliminary data suggest that ROR1 CAR T cells genetically modified to knock out NR4A3 expression and overexpress c-Jun and epigenetically reprogrammed using Epi-R and Stim-R technologies demonstrate additive functional enhancements to further improve CAR T-cell antitumor efficacy in vitro and in vivo

• To test whether this strategy can enhance the efficacy of T-cell therapy in patients with ROR1-expressing solid tumors, Lyell is developing LYL119, an investigational ROR1-targeted CAR T-cell product candidate that incorporates these four reprogramming technologies

Thus, greater proliferation of therapeutic CAR-T cells, enhanced functionality, and improved antitumor efficacy after using Lyell’s proprietary technologies are some of the developments that were observed. In aggressive NSCLC syngeneic animal models, tumor reduction, enhanced cytokine production and tumor infiltration were observed using the company’s technology targeting c-Jun overexpressing ROR1. This model is similar to Kras/p53 overexpressing human NSCLC and where it is very difficult to achieve tumor regression, but LYL797 was able to achieve 50% tumor regression. Using their Epi-r technology, Stem-like phenotype, durability and enhanced cytotoxicity were seen. Combining the two technologies in NSCLC xenograft animal models, prolonged survivals were also seen.

Here’s how Evaluate describes it:

LYL797 uses both of Lyell’s ex vivo technology approaches. The T cells are modified to make them overexpress the protein c-Jun and thus resist exhaustion, an approach Lyell calls Gen-R; and they are “reprogrammed”, possibly by triggering signalling pathways including WNT–β-catenin, SMAD, Stat3 and Foxo, to give them durable stemness, meaning the ability to self-renew and generate potent daughter cells (Epi-R).

The second product, LYL845, is enriched for cytotoxic and stem-like T cells. These are the types of cells which produce improved clinical outcomes. In preclinical testing, LYL845 was shown to preserve 94% of predicted tumor reactive clones, which is going to enable it to target heterogeneous tumors. In cocultural testing, it was able to demonstrate robust primary tumor cell killing.

LYEL IPO-ed in 2021 with a $4bn valuation backed by its large $1bn deal with GSK, but mainly based on the presence of Juno founder Hans Bishop, who was a director at LYEL. Other key figures were Drs Stan Riddell, ex-Juno, and Crystal Mackall, ex-NCI, prominent CAR-T people. Lately, though, this company is only valued at about a seventh of that initial valuation, and there seems to be waning interest in ROR1 targeting, after Oncternal abandoned its market leading ROR1 program and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) also discontinued its own ROR1 project. GSK, too, has walked away from that $1bn deal with Lyell, abandoning the NY-ESO-1 T-cell receptor (TCR) program. As with a lot of other changes at GSK, this is also related to Hal Barron’s exit from the pharma giant.

Financials

LYEL has a market cap of $557mn and a cash balance of $633mn. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $47.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, while General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $19.0 million. At that rate, they have cash going well into 2026.

15% of the stock is held by retailers while institutions hold nearly 50%. Key holders are Arch Ventures, GSK and MWG Management. Insider transactions are nearly nonexistent, with two sell transactions from the ex-CEO, Dick Klausner.

Risks

LYEL is an early stage company which was, frankly speaking, “hyped up” at IPO, and people who invested lost money. They have no real data, and the ROR1 space is not exactly roaring right now. They do have a lot of cash, but until they have human data, they have nothing.

Bottomline

LYEL began life with a strong premise, and they still have time to do well. I will wait for clinical data before I take a call.