Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semtech Corporation: Upcoming Report Could Be A Make Or Break Moment

Aug. 26, 2023 9:44 AM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)SWIR
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • Semtech Corp. stock has been able to rally in the last three months after a long decline, but the stock has started to falter once again.
  • The shorts have taken an interest in SMTC for several reasons, including an income statement and a balance sheet affected by the Sierra acquisition.
  • Demand remains weak, but SMTC was able to show enough to warrant the belief the worst is over and this needs to continue to keep the stock going.
  • The next earnings report could trigger another big move and some may want to take precautions to not get caught on the wrong side of the trade.

Futuristic high-tech computer Network concept with artificial intelligence

hh5800

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has staged a turnaround of sorts in the last few months. The stock is still nursing most of the losses stemming from a long decline that began roughly two years ago, but it has recovered some

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.