Starting Small With Cannabis The Innovative Industrial Way

Bashar Issa
Summary

  • Innovative Industrial Properties allows investors to participate in the booming cannabis market while receiving regular income through dividends.
  • IIPR buys properties and leases them to cannabis businesses, providing a safe investment option for those interested in the cannabis industry.
  • IIPR's preferred shares offer a 9% return and are cumulative, ensuring investors receive their payments even if they are not made in a given year.

A cannabis dispensary sign with a large marijuana leaf on it.

A_Melnyk

Investment Thesis

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is like a two-in-one deal for those seeking to get in on the booming cannabis business while still enjoying the safety of regular income. The business model is simple: buying a property and getting

This article was written by

Bashar Issa
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Bucknfl
Today, 11:01 AM
Risky Business😎
Julian Lin
Today, 10:50 AM
Are you aware that the bonds are yielding ~10.4%?
They seem to be a better bet than the preferred stock, without the call risk.
PayNoAttention
Today, 10:43 AM
I don’t believe IIPR is at any risk of bankruptcy despite their tenant struggles so this isn’t a comment specific to IIPR.

But I do take issue with the idea that cumulative preferred’s have any more guarantee of payment than the common in situations where the issuer is struggling. They have to pay off the missed payments on the cumulative preferred before resuming the common dividend. That’s it. If they elect not to restart the common dividend, you will be “owed” the missed preferred payments until they do. In some cases, that turns out to be never.

And in cases where an actual bankruptcy follows, the position of the preferred in the capital stack above the common doesn’t usually make any difference. The bond holders get whatever is left of the carcass and all equity owners go to zero on their holdings.

Anyone buying a preferred needs a lot more info than was provided here. Is there a call date? What happens on the call date (fixed to floating or ?). It looks like this was trading above par when you wrote the article. If called, you lose that extra principal paid.

Basic investing 101: Read the covenants and know what you are buying on any preferred. There are tons of great opportunities available below par, with favorable investor covenants, and resets to a higher rate when called.
Retired One
Today, 10:54 AM
@PayNoAttention Nice Explanation on Preferreds. Bond Holders reign Supreme and IIPR volume is next to nothing on All of it’s equities issuances (common, preferred, bond).
