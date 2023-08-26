Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone: Load Up Before It Recovers Its All-Time Highs (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 26, 2023
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blackstone's stock has defied its skeptics as it continues outperforming the S&P 500 since its December 2022 lows.
  • The leading global alternative asset manager could see further upside as equity market sentiments recover.
  • As calls for a hard landing fade away, BX's dip buyers who bought late last year have debunked the market's pessimism.
  • The company's well-diversified strategies and scale positions it well to capitalize on a further recovery of its AUM. Its FY25 distributable EPS multiple of below 15x remains attractive.
  • I make the case for why, while the market's discount on its commercial real estate exposure is justified, it also represents a fantastic opportunity for high-conviction investors to buy more shares.
The New York Times 2014 DealBook Conference

Thos Robinson/Getty Images Entertainment

Investors who held on to their positions in leading alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since it bottomed out in December 2022. BX buyers

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.34K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (9)

Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (1.84K)
I trimmed my BX position when it was over 100. If it dips again to 90 & below I will add. It’s a yo-yo 🪀
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.03K)
I enjoyed this article immensely. I have been an investor in BX for almost two decades. It was the first stock to fall hard when its own IPO signaled the end of the bull market in 2008-2009 and BX took it hard on the chin in that particular financial crisis. Subsequently I have become more enamored with the vision of BX and its various income drivers (including BREIT and BCRED), so I built a very large position over time in the largest publicly traded private equity company, and perhaps the largest real estate owner on the planet, to make it one of my Top 5 holdings. As a recession of unknown time, duration and severity likely looms overhead, I decided recently to reduce the huge position and harvest a chunk of the significant gains by reducing our position in BX by 50% at a price of $106. My current plan is to replace half of what I sold around $93, and replace the rest if BX falls to around $83.

Although I am committed to trading around our own position in BX, as described above, because BX tends to be a highly volatile trading name given its variable dividend and economic sensitivity, it remains a core holding in the portfolios that I manage for both my mother-in-law and my 3 granddaughters.
LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
Today, 10:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.83K)
APO, BAM, ARES and OWL better picks in this industry. Private credit is to Alts what AI is to tech. In current rate environment, APO has become the best choice. BAM will do very well long term as well.
r
robmceachran
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (353)
I might have missed it,But the also have a lot of money on side lines waiting for good deals,Similar to what buffet doing
m
murrskoka
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (434)
I’d much prefer BAM over this. Better run, better asset mix, better growth trajectory.
t
trsales
Today, 10:33 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
There is a more significant headwind than CRE in the safe interest rate level. They derive significant AUM from pension funds and insurance companies and Sovereign wealth funds who can now get a guaranteed rate of over 5%. In the zero interest world their 8% to 12% returns looked great. Those safe returns have now been cut in half which is going to slow growth.
BX has been a powerhouse investment for me but I lightened up by 1/3 to raise cash and am writing covered calls on the rest. Great management team and great market minds deserve a premium but there is still too much uncertainty IMHO.
J
Jimmy54
Today, 10:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (420)
You don’t discuss there exposure to commercial real estate. Many articles bring this up as negative. I’m not concerned about it I have faith it will be managed properly.
As much as I would like to see the market tick up overall, I am in the camp the first half September and will continue a downward trend. I have every intention of buying more over the first 2 weeks of September increasing my position to 2% of my portfolio
LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
Today, 10:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.83K)
@Jimmy54 BX has a very low exposure to office.
J
Jargon
Today, 10:04 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.41K)
BX is truly an underrated asset
