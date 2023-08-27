REIT Fantasy Football: 11 Companies For Your Starting Lineup

Matt_Brown/E+ via Getty Images

The game of football is all about gaining control of real estate. Now that football season is upon us, what better time to put together a starting lineup for gaining wealth from real estate?

What a season it is likely to be! REIT valuations are down and yields are up. According to Hoya Capital Income Builder, the average REIT is selling for just 16.5x FFO, well below its usual 18.0 - 20.0 range, and yielding around 4.00%. With inflation now riding below the average REIT yield, REITs are likely to become relatively more attractive to income investors. With the exception of a few sectors hit especially hard by the pandemic (I'm looking at you, Office and Regional Malls), REIT balance sheets are in very good condition, with an average Debt Ratio of just 30%, and Debt/EBITDA of just 5.8. And historically, REITs do very well once interest rates stabilize, as it appears they have (or soon will).

In this article, I will craft (draft?) a starting lineup of 11 companies for beginners to start a solid, strong REIT portfolio with major allocations, plus eight more reserves that deserve a smaller spot on the roster.

Sector selection is the most important factor in REIT investing. Unfortunately, no one has yet developed a reliable methodology for forecasting sector performance over the coming year, much less the next 2 - 5. So the safest strategy is to have exposure to every sector.

So my roster will include one REIT from each of the 17 equity REIT sectors. An All-Star team if you will. And we will add a residential mortgage REIT and a commercial mortgage REIT to round out the bench.

Choosing the All-Star team

We begin by ranking each REIT sector by average Yield.

Sector Companies Avg. Yield Avg. Volatility Residential mREITs 19 13.0 41.0 Commercial mREITs 21 11.7 38.6 Cannabis 5 9.34 47.4 Regional Malls 6 6.61 32.6 Net Lease 18 6.00 23.5 Office 23 5.69 36.9 Billboards 3 6.75 33.7 Casinos 2 5.44 24.3 Medical 16 4.89 30.1 Shopping Centers 16 4.50 29.4 Cell Towers 4 4.21 30.8 Hotels 16 4.19 37.9 Apartments 15 3.95 26.8 Self-Storage 5 3.51 27.0 Manufactured Homes 4 2.95 28.4 Industrials 10 2.90 31.4 Single-Family Rentals 5 2.87 28.3 Data Centers 5 2.75 33.8 Timber and Farmland 5 2.66 31.6 Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Note that the median average yield belongs to Shopping Centers, at 4.50. Meanwhile, the median volatility belongs to Industrials, at 31.4.

I will choose a company from each sector that is currently selling at a substantial discount to its merited price, according to Hoya Capital Income Builder.

The Offensive Line

The job of the O line is to protect the quarterback and open holes for the running backs. They do this with size and strength, not speed. These are the plow horses. We are looking for large, stable companies, with low volatility and rock solid balance sheets, in sectors with average or better yields, and we want companies that yield at least as well as the sector average. This steady and predictable income stream provides protection for the backs and receivers when the market turns against them.

Our starters in the O line are:

W. P. Carey (WPC)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

VICI Properties (VICI)

Camden Property (CPT)

All five are considerably bigger than the average REIT in their respective sectors, and all five are selling at significant discounts to both the sector and the REIT averages. All five are bond rated, and all five sport debt ratios at or below their sector averages.

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/ EBITDA Bond Rating Market Cap Discount* WPC 6.64% 33% 6.5 BBB+ $13.8 B -28.1% Sector 6.00% 33% 6.1 -- $ 1.9 B + 0.6% SPG 6.86% 40% 6.2 A- $36.2 B -22.3% Sector 6.61 43% 6.4 -- $ 7.02 B -15.5% CCI 6.28% 32% 6.7 BBB $43.2 B -29.3% Sector 4.21% 33% 6.9 -- $33.7 B - 6.0% VICI 5.11% 32% 5.7 BBB- $31.0 B -17.5% Sector 5.44% 32% 5.5 -- $21.5 B -13.8% CPT 3.73% 23% 4.1 A- $11.5 B -19.4% Sector 3.94% 28% 5.0 -- $ 8.1 B - 7.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Backs and Receivers

The job of the backs and receivers is to exploit the openings created by the market, and rack up big gains. These are the thoroughbreds. These companies usually come from sectors that yield below the REIT average. They are strong candidates to outperform on share price alone, but often outperform on dividend growth as well.

The Fullback

The fullback has to be big and strong, with the power to get the short yardage, but the explosiveness to break off big gains under the right conditions. My choice for this key position is global behemoth Equinix (EQIX). Massive in size at $72.1 billion and steely in its 4.4 Debt/EBITDA ratio, don't look to this bruiser for dividends. It is strictly a ground-gainer, and although it sells for slightly above its merited price, it is much closer to its merited price than the average company in the red-hot Data Center sector, which has returned 21% YTD.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Grow Debt/EBITDA Market Cap Discount* Discount EQIX 1.79% 5.1% 4.4 $72.1 B + 5.2% -28.1% Sector 2.74% 3.5% 5.6 $32.2 B +18.3% +0.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Halfback

Lighter and more volatile than the fullback, the halfback loses ground more often, but has the speed to break off huge gains. My choice for this position is Sun Communities (SUI). Slightly more volatile and better-yielding than the other companies in its sector, this is one of the best deep threats in the game, with its massive discount to merited price.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Grow Debt/EBITDA Market Cap Discount* SUI 3.00% 6.9% 5.8 15.4 B -26.2% Sector 2.94% 9.2% 5.7 7.4 B - 2.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Tight End

Big, strong, and steady, the tight end is nevertheless a threat to catch passes over the middle and overpower the defensive backs for big gains. The Rob Gronkowski of REITs is Alexandria Real Estate (ARE). Much bigger than its Medical REIT peers, with a stronger balance sheet, ARE yields a little more than the REIT average. But in a sector that is a little overpriced, ARE sells at a sleek 21.8% discount to merited price, and is poised to go long up the middle of the field.

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/ EBITDA Bond Rating Market Cap Discount* ARE 4.30% 28% 6.9 BBB+ $20.0 B -21.8% Sector 4.89% 36% 7.3 -- $ 7.7 B 6.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Split End

This wide receiver doesn't need to be big, but does need to be explosive, and have sure hands on third down. My choice for this position is Apple Hospitality (APLE), which is selling for a whopping 31.2% discount to fair value, while at the same time yielding a scintillating 6.52%. The first Hotel REIT to restore its dividend after the pandemic, this speedster sports a miniscule 3.7x EBITDA, and though not large, is bigger than the average company in the Hotel sector.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Grow Debt/EBITDA Market Cap Discount* APLE 6.64% (-4.4)% 3.7 $ 3.3 B -31.2% Sector 4.31% (-9.9)% 6.3 $ 2.0 B -11.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Flanker

This is the possession receiver. Though not quite as explosive as the split end, the flanker is steady, a deep threat in his own right, and always catches the pass on third down. The Fred Biletnikoff of REITs is National Storage Affiliates (NSA). Despite yielding almost double its sector average, and growing its dividends at a blistering 16.6% annual rate over the last 5 years, this speedster sports a 24.5% discount to merited price, so it is poised for big gains, despite being smaller and more indebted than its Storage REIT peers.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Grow Debt/EBITDA Market Cap Discount* NSA 6.74% 16.6% 6.6 $ 4.1 B -24.5% Sector 3.50% 3.3% 3.1 $17.8 B -11.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Quarterback

Fast enough to keep the defense honest, and steady at the helm, a perennial candidate for Most Valuable Player, this player's genius is distributing the ball to his teammates. My choice for this position is the global leader in distribution and logistics, Prologis (PLD). Over a career of 7 years or longer, this rapid dividend grower will outyield the average player more and more as the years go by. Big and strong like Ben Roethlisberger, this perennial powerhouse is on sale for 6.7% off its merited price, in an Industrial REIT sector that is a bit overpriced at the moment.

Ticker Div. Yield Div. Grow Debt/EBITDA Market Cap Discount* PLD 2.84% 14.5% 5.1 $113.0 B - 6.7% Sector 2.91% 13.2% 5.1 $ 16.3 B +14.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Special Teams

Since there will be 19 players and only 11 starters, useful roles need to be found for the 8 non-starters. Our special teams players will fill a niche that others don't. For example, we will need a place-kicker and a punt return specialist.

The Place-kicker

The place-kicker isn't big enough or strong enough for the O line, nor fast and explosive enough for the backfield, but does one thing very well: pays special dividends, that act like field goals, putting extra income in your pocket when the chips are down. Our place-kicker is a Timber REIT, and one of the most respected companies in the world, Weyerhaeuser (WY). With its exceptionally low debt ratio and Debt/EBITDA a microscopic 2.3x, this bond-rated behemoth never gives you a minute's trouble on the bench, but don't be deceived by the 2.33% dividend yield. That reflects only the quarterly distributions. This veteran comes off the bench nearly every year with a special dividend that dwarfs the regular payout, like a game-winning field goal. In a sector that is slightly overpriced at the moment, WY sells for a 5.4% discount to merited price.

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/ EBITDA Bond Rating Market Cap Discount* WY 2.33% 20% 2.3 BBB $23.8 B - 5.4% Sector 2.71% 27% 2.9 -- $ 6.6 B + 3.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Punt Return Specialist

The punt return specialist plays a special role on the team. His job is to secure the ball without fumbling and make whatever yardage he can. Most punt returns are short, often resulting in a fair catch or even a loss of yardage, but a great punt return specialist is capable of game-changing returns under the right circumstances. Our punt return specialist is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), a sure-handed receiver paying a safe but extraordinary 9.41% yield, and capable of big gains, selling at a 21.9% discount in the out-of-favor Cannabis sector. Much too volatile for the starting lineup, you don't pay this player much, but you keep him on your roster.

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/ EBITDA Bond Rating Market Cap Discount* IIPR 9.41% 10% 0.9 -- $2.2 B -21.9% Sector 9.33% 33% 1.8 -- $0.6 B -16.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Depth

We will need backups for the O line and the backs and receivers, in case at least one of them gets injured. These will be candidates for their respective positions that just weren't good enough to be starters but may shine if a starter stumbles.

Our reserves are all solid performers, and standouts in their respective sectors, but not strong enough to crack the starting lineup. They include:

Invitation Homes (INVH), our all-purpose back

Kimco (KIM), backup O lineman

Highwoods Properties (HIW), sure-handed backup wide receiver

Lamar Advertising (LAMR), backup O lineman

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/ EBITDA Position Market Cap Discount* INVH 3.08% 30% 5.6 Back $20.7 B -11.8% Sector 2.87% 35% 6.1 -- $ 7.2 B - 6.1% KIM 4.91% 35% 6.2 O Line $11.7 B -25.0% Sector 4.52% 36% 6.0 -- $ 3.7 B - 2.2% HIW 8.76% 51% 6.0 Receiver $ 2.4 B -28.6% Sector 5.69% 52% 6.9 -- $ 2.0 B - 3.9% LAMR 5.60% 32% 3.6 O Line $ 9.1 B -20.3% Sector 6.75% 39% 8.2 -- $ 3.9 B + 1.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Water Boys

The job of these guys is to keep the players hydrated with massive shots of fluids -- dividend income, in our analogy. These guys are too small and too subject to big losses to make the starting lineup, or even the bench, but they still have a role to play on a winning team. They are the Mortgage REITs.

Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

Rithm Capital (RITM)

Ticker Div. Yield Debt Ratio Debt/ EBITDA Bond Rating Market Cap Discount* CMTG 14.0% 50% 3.1 B $1.5 B -13.7% Sector 11.7% 69% 6.6 -- $1.4 B +0.7% RITM 10.1% 68% 6.5 B $4.8 B - 8.4% Sector 12.9% 79% 8.2 -- $1.5 B 0.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Wrap-up

There you have it, sports fans. Your REIT fantasy football team. Except you can actually sign these players up to work for you. Make sure you pay your starters more than you pay your benchwarmers, and have a great season!