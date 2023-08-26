Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carvana: It Is Not That Simple

Aug. 26, 2023 11:39 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)2 Comments
Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a $7.5-billion market cap firm that operates a US e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.
  • CVNA's financials are poor and the valuation levels are ridiculously high. The problem is that everyone knows about it. That's why the stock is up a whopping 790% year-to-date.
  • I think we are still in a phase of euphoria where it is not worth trying to seize the moment to take a short position [just yet].
  • There are reasons to believe that the current rally could last longer than short sellers have the patience.
  • Therefore, I recommend speculators to wait for more signs of exhaustion of the current rally before going short, and long-term investors to avoid this meme stock altogether.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is a $7.5-billion market cap Arizona-based firm that operates a US e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Customers can research, inspect, finance, and purchase vehicles online, with options for delivery or pickup.

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.19K Followers

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

i
ialenzo
Today, 12:28 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (555)
The fact that the sell side now has some buys and they have upped their price targets to me is a sign of capitulation the market needed to see. There really is no one left to upgrade this horror show. They can talk about positive adjusted ebitda all they want but these guys have never made a dime. The debt restructuring is a sham - their debt will increase in two years from now when taking into account all the pik paper they will need to pay. Quite frankly I was shocked to see the Garcia’s put $125 mil in equity in but I’m certain they did it with some strings attached that will let them get out of it or sell shares very soon. On top of that you get idiots like Cramer saying they had a fantastic quarter- really? They never make or have made any money. I didn’t start shorting this until after the restructuring announcement when idiots ran this into the mid fifties and slightly higher that one day. I continue to short higher strike calls and collect every week since then. Yesterday’s move did not surprise me as the same idiots buying this were buying VFS. Anyway all the news is out. Not sure they can manipulate this higher from here in my opinion. The meme idiots moving this will get burned like they did in AMC and BBBY. Numbers matter over time and they are running out of time.
b
bottomupanalysis
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (2.74K)
Honest article. I would also mention the the Garcia’s are the furthest from ethical and moral values that exist in the c suite today and that is saying something. They are self dealing manipulators who cross the line.
They control the stock and the narrative thru side deals and fake metrics.
They will stop at nothing to pump this up.
