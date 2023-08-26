Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week Ahead: Slowing U.S. Jobs And Softening EMU Inflation

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.67K Followers

Summary

  • Bond yields have risen in the US, Japan, and the eurozone, potentially due to a variety of factors including inflation, adjustments in yield caps, and the actions of bond vigilantes.
  • Japanese investors have continued to buy foreign bonds despite the rise in yields, suggesting that higher rates may not necessarily reduce demand for foreign bonds.
  • Attention is turning towards upcoming economic data releases, including the Eurozone's CPI estimate and the US jobs report, which are expected to show continued trends of subsiding inflation and a slowing labor market.

business, finance and economy with Euro banknotes and stock market chart

filmfoto/iStock via Getty Images

The Jackson Hole symposium marks the end of summer just as much as the autumn equinox next month. It has been a tough few months for bond markets as yields have soared. For the US economy, which has

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.67K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.