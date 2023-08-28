Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

High Yield Or Fast Dividend Growth? Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

Aug. 28, 2023 8:35 AM ETABR, AMLP, CWEN, CWEN.A, DGRW, DIV, INTC, MMM, NEP, SCHD, SPHD, SPY, VICI, VIG1 Comment
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The conundrum for dividend investors is whether to invest in high-yield stocks or low-yielding stocks with fast dividend growth.
  • Higher yields benefit accumulators by reinvesting dividends into more shares, but dividend growth typically generates higher total returns.
  • For withdrawers, high yield has some obvious benefits but also some potential pitfalls, while some argue dividend growth is the best way to go even for retirees.
  • Finding dividend unicorns that offer both high yields and rapid dividend growth is rare, but I highlight three stocks with strong potential to do just that.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Yield Landlord. Learn More »
Balance

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The conundrum dividend investors often face is whether to invest in high yield stocks or low-yielding stocks with fast dividend growth.

This goes for both accumulators (workers) and withdrawers (retirees).

All else being equal, the core question is this:

Would

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.12K Followers

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWEN.A, NEP, VICI, SCHD, VIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Article Update Today, 8:52 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.01K)
Thanks for reading! If you enjoy this style of honest, no-nonsense analysis on dividend investing, please do me a favor and “like” this article. Studies show that those who like my articles are 47% smarter than those who don’t ;-)

Also feel free to click “Follow” to stay informed about my future dividend investing articles. Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.