Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aviva: Shares Get Cheaper Despite Solid Results

Aug. 26, 2023 10:23 PM ETAviva plc (AIVAF), AVVIY
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • Aviva's share price has been declining for several months now, falling around 10.5% in sterling terms since May and 20% from its March high.
  • The company's financial results continue to impress, with profits growing and targets on track to be met.
  • Real estate exposure within the asset portfolio may explain the poor share price performance.
  • While that is a source of near-term risk, these shares offer a 9% dividend yield and the prospect of decent growth on top.

Exterior view of the building housing the headquarters of the insurance company Aviva France, Bois-Colombes, France

HJBC

This is a frustrating period for Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF)(OTCPK:AVVIY) investors. Shares of the UK composite insurer have been on a downwards trajectory for several months now, falling around 10.5% in GBP terms since my last

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIVAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.