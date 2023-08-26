e-crow/iStock via Getty Images

Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) second quarter results were solid, but it appears likely that activity levels are going to impact the company going forward. The drilling rig and frac spread count in the US is falling sharply, which will have an outsized impact on Halliburton's financial performance at some point. While international activity may hold up going forward, there is a real possibility Halliburton's earnings have already peaked. The company continues to trade on an elevated multiple for this stage of the cycle, creating elevated downside risk.

Market

Demand for oil and gas remains reasonably robust as economic conditions have held up better than generally expected. Despite this, China’s reopening has had limited impact and there are growing signs of serious economic problems there. Economic data is also deteriorating rapidly in Europe and is probably close to the point where a negative feedback loop becomes possible. Given these conditions it is difficult to see significant upside in oil and gas prices outside of supply weakness. Higher oil and gas prices would further pressure already strained economies and give central banks further reason to continue tightening monetary policy.

Halliburton remains a believer in the “supercycle” and has stated that customers are planning on increasing long-term activity. North America customer spend is expected to grow around 10% in 2023 and international customer spend is expected to grow in the high teens. As a result of solid demand globally, Halliburton expects the market for quality services and equipment to remain tight, with improved pricing.

Offshore is expected to be an important growth driver going forward, with around 50% of Halliburton’s international revenue (including the Gulf of Mexico) coming from offshore. The Middle East is also expected to be a source of increased demand over the next 12-24 months.

Figure 1: Global Rig Count (source: Created by author using data from Baker Hughes)

Halliburton is overexposed to the onshore market in the US though, and there are signs of weakness there. The rig count in the US is falling rapidly and the frac spread count is declining along with it. There is also evidence that falling activity is contributing to softer pricing. Halliburton has rejected the importance of this though, suggesting that it doesn’t participate at the lower end of the market and hence isn’t as impacted.

Figure 2: Oil and Gas Drilling Services Inflation (source: Created by author using data from Baker Hughes and The Federal Reserve)

Halliburton

Halliburton remains focused on delivering profitable growth through:

Differentiated technology

Selective contract wins

A collaborative approach to working with our customers

An example of this is Halliburton’s e-fleets and SmartFleet real-time monitoring service that can be used for fracture optimization. In what is a fairly commoditized market, Halliburton is positioned to extract higher prices, even if slack develops in the market. Halliburton deployed additional Zeus fleets on multi-year contracts in the second quarter while retiring diesel fleets. Any advantage is likely to prove temporary though, with competitors introducing comparable solutions over time. In addition, differentiation will not matter at some point. Lower activity will lead to lower pricing and in turn less profits.

Figure 6: Pressure Pumping Fleet Composition (source: ProFrac)

Financial Analysis

Halliburton's revenue increased 14% YoY in the second quarter, with international revenue up 17% and North America revenue growing 11%. International growth was driven by activity increases and pricing gains across multiple product lines, although results were negatively impacted by lower software sales in the eastern hemisphere. North America results were negatively impacted by decreased stimulation activity in US, partially offset by increased artificial lift activity and higher activity across multiple PSLs in the Gulf of Mexico.

Completion and Production revenue increased 19% YoY, with margins expanding by 320 basis points, driven by increased activity from multiple product lines in international markets and higher artificial lift activity in North America. Drilling and Evaluation revenue grew 7% YoY, with margins expanding around 300 basis points, driven by higher drilling activity and increased fluid services.

Halliburton's revenue is expected to continue increasing going forward, but given stagnating activity levels, this appears hopeful. Further revenue growth is likely to be more difficult to come by, particularly if economic weakness begins to spread globally.

Figure 3: Halliburton Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Halliburton, Seeking Alpha and Baker Hughes)

Halliburton's operating profit margin was 17.4% in the second quarter, with the C&P division delivering a 20% margin and the D&E division delivering a 16% margin.

Operating profit margins are expected to continue increasing, but this appears unlikely based on current market conditions. Oilfield service margins are highly dependent on how tight the market is. While service companies have been preaching discipline, lower activity levels could lead to a fight for market share in time.

Figure 4: Halliburton Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Halliburton, Seeking Alpha and The Federal Reserve)

While Halliburton's operating income continues to rise, free cash flows are coming under pressure from a rise in CapEx. Capital expenditures were 303 million USD in the second quarter and are expected to be approximately 6% of revenue for the year.

Hiring data already points toward Halliburton switching focus to cost control in order to protect profits. If market conditions are pressuring Halliburton to this extent already, this may begin to undermine investor confidence, even if the company can protect profits through cost control in the near term.

Figure 5: Halliburton Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

Tight market conditions over the past 18 months have enabled Halliburton to generate significant free cash flow, which the company has used to improve its balance sheet and return capital to shareholders. In the last 18 months Halliburton has retired 1.2 billion USD of debt, increased its dividend, and repurchased approximately 600 million USD worth of shares.

Halliburton's valuation is relatively high for this stage of the cycle though and share repurchases may not be the best use of cash. If growth stagnates and margins begin to fall, Halliburton's share price could come under significant pressure. Particularly if investor faith in the "supercycle" begins to fade.