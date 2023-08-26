Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vera Bradley: Stock Price Rise Likely To Continue On Earnings Release (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 26, 2023 11:01 PM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)
Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • Vera Bradley's stock has run up by over 42% YTD, likely on an improved profit outlook for FY24.
  • Even though the company's Q1 FY24 figures were lacklustre, the revised expectation of a 158% YoY EPS increase is very encouraging.
  • Despite its price uptick, VRA's market multiples look attractive, indicating some upside to the stock for now.

Vera Bradley Partners With Blessings In A Backpack To Continue Back-To-School Philanthropy Tour With JoJo Fletcher

Cooper Neill/Getty Images Entertainment

When I checked on the bag maker Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) the last time, in May, its prospects looked vastly improved even since late 2022. This led me to a rating upgrade in the stock to

Manika Premsingh
Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. 

