Monroe Capital: The 13.5% Yield Is Safer But NAV Is Still Falling

Aug. 26, 2023 11:31 PM ETMonroe Capital (MRCC)2 Comments
Summary

  • Monroe Capital is paying its common shareholders a 13.5% dividend yield.
  • The $0.25 per share quarterly distributions have remained stable for the last 3 years with the BDC paying out 92.6% of its fiscal 2023 second-quarter net investment income.
  • Net asset value declined during the second quarter by $0.45, with the BDC currently trading at a 25% discount to NAV.

St. Regis - Chicago

Steve King

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a 13.5% annualized forward yield. Income is the prize and Monroe's double-digit yield has moved to

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.39K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

thebellsareringing profile picture
thebellsareringing
Today, 1:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.89K)
MRCC I have been long since 2017.I like the management and the income. MRCC is the new advisor for HRZN with current staff to remain. I appreciate your fair analysis. I know MRCC team is well seasoned and the ability to keep improving the assets conservatively. I recently added shares and increased my income, which is significant to my portfolio. I invest in many BDCs including HRZN.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 12:15 AM
Premium
Comments (685)
you are joking...sell is correct rating
