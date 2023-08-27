Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The week ahead will include a major focus on economic releases, with the Fed's favorite inflation gauge and the August jobs report both due to arrive. The hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was an indication that there won't be much slack in the battle to bring down inflation, while the jobs report on September 1 will be the last such release before the central bank's meeting on September 20. The economic reports will arrive with Treasury yields on the march higher and futures trading pricing in roughly a two-thirds probability that the central bank will boost its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point in November after a pause in September.



Meanwhile, the earnings calendar includes key reports from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) (analysis), Broadcom (AVGO) (preview), and Lululemon (LULU) (preview). Other items to watch include potential new regulations from the FDIC in midsize lending and the release by the Biden Administration of the first 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 28 - Nordic American Tankers (NAT) and Baozun (BZUN).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 29 - Best Buy (BBY), J. M. Smucker (SJM), PDD Holdings (PDD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), HP (HPQ), NIO (NIO), and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 30 - Salesforce (CRM), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Brown-Forman (BF.A), and Five Below (FIVE).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 31 - Campbell Soup (CPB), Broadcom (AVGO), UBS Group (UBS), VMware (VMW), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Lululemon (LULU).

IPO and spinoff watch: Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) is expected to price its $28M IPO and start trading on August 29. The company is looking to scale up in the veterinary hospital market. Quiet periods expire on BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL), Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT), Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA), Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ:HRYU), and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) to free up analysts to post ratings. The filing by Instacart ('CART') of its long-awaited IPO could create some buzz over other major IPOs on the pending list.

Chinese EV sector: Investors will be watching the Chinese electric vehicle sector closely next week, with industry data due out. Chinese EV stocks have cooled off after a strong rally in July, due in part to concerns over the macroeconomic backdrop and high interest rates. Adding to the caution, another recent round of price cuts and promotions in the broad China auto market could pressure margins even further in the back half of the year, warned Mizuho. The firm pointed to new price cuts from Geely (OTCPK:GELYF), Hozon Auto, Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF), Leapmotor, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and NIO (NIO). As has been widely reported, Tesla (TSLA) has fired off several rounds of price cuts in China during the summer in order to boost demand. Looking ahead, NIO (NIO) will report earnings on August 29 to expectations for another quarterly loss and the monthly deliveries reports will arrive from major China EV players on September 1.

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Zuora (ZUO) to Strong Buy from Hold, Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Buy from Hold, and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Strong Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.



Volatility watch: Short interest levels moved higher again on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) and C3.ai (AI). Options trading volume on Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) has picked up after former President Trump returned to posting on X/Twitter. VinFast (VFS) is on watch to cool off after a sizzling rally that took the market cap of the Vietnamese electric vehicle stock to higher than the caps of General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) combined.

