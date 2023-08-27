Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consol Energy Is Firing On All Cylinders

Aug. 27, 2023
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • CONSOL Energy has outperformed its coal peers and the S&P 500, thanks to its focus on export markets and operational improvements.
  • The company has successfully reduced its reliance on domestic power customers and increased revenue from export industrial, power generation, and metallurgical coal.
  • CEIX has a healthy balance sheet, generating significant free cash flow and achieving a net cash position, allowing for increased shareholder distributions through buybacks and dividends.
Coal

Indigo Division

Introduction

It's time to discuss CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX), one of my favorite coal stocks.

On June 22, I wrote an article titled CONSOL ENERGY: A 7% Yield And Massive Buybacks. Since then, CEIX shares have returned 23%, beating the S&P 500

Comments

Alex Hardman profile picture
Alex Hardman
Today, 2:11 AM
Alex Hardman
CEIX no longer pays a dividend at all, as they decided to focus all their cash on buybacks. Also, CEIX was always one of the better coal companies, not just now. Their mines are significantly cheaper to operate than most mines in the US. Plus their position and port give them much more flexibility in customers. The other thing to note is that CEIX locks up buyers a year or two in advance, so some of the elevated revs are likely a result of prices being contracted when spot cargoes were hard to come by. Odds are, CEIX will see declining sales prices after coal bottoms out and cycles back up in price a year or so down the road. Though always a chance buyers decide to not take contracted volumes, which seems CEIX in the past has had no recourse against. Though export markets do mean they have other outlets.
