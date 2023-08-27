Indigo Division

Introduction

It's time to discuss CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX), one of my favorite coal stocks.

On June 22, I wrote an article titled CONSOL ENERGY: A 7% Yield And Massive Buybacks. Since then, CEIX shares have returned 23%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 22 points.

Even better, the stock has crushed its major coal (both metallurgical and thermal) peers in the United States, who are both down on a year-to-date basis.

In this article, we'll discuss what CEIX is doing right. The company is successfully exploiting export demand, cleaning up its balance sheet, expanding operations, and boosting shareholder returns.

I'm extremely impressed, as management has turned CEIX into what might be the best coal stock on the market.

So, let's dive into the details!

CEIX Is Making Smart Decisions

The chart below compares CONSOL Energy to the price of ICE Newcastle Coal, which is my favorite benchmark for thermal coal.

Coal prices have been in a steep downtrend since 2022, caused by a mild winter in the northern hemisphere and weaker economic growth.

Unlike most of its peers, CONSOL Energy doesn't seem to care.

Its stock price is making new highs.

As I've said in the past, this Pennsylvanian coal giant is making a lot of smart decisions. One of them is the focus on export markets. While coal will be a cornerstone of the North American economy for a very long time, it's in secular decline.

For example, in the energy sector, coal demand peaked in 2008.

As CEIX is a producer of thermal coal (coal used to produce electricity), it knows it needs to find new markets to sell to. After all, betting on pricing to save the day in the U.S. isn't a winning strategy.

Looking at the overview below, we see that CEIX has increasingly focused on export markets. In 2017, more than 60% of its revenue came from domestic power customers. That number has dropped to 23%, using the most recent data.

Now, the biggest share of its revenue comes from export industrial, power generation, and metallurgical (steelmaking) coal.

On top of that, the company is making tremendous progress in its operations in America.

For example, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex ("PAMC") achieved its second-highest quarterly realized revenue per ton sold and average cash margin per ton sold during 2Q23.

CONSOL Marine Terminal also set a new record by shipping over five million tons.

This performance aligned with the aforementioned strategic goal of focusing on exports, supported by strong relationships with railroad partners, which are Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX Corp. (CSX) - the two Class I giants that service the entire Eastern-third of the U.S.

The increased annual throughput capacity of up to 20 million tons boosts CONSOL's position in export markets.

To give you a few numbers, terminal revenues for the quarter reached a record $31.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA for the terminal hit a new quarterly high of $23.9 million, marking substantial growth compared to the prior year period.

The second quarter also saw progress and challenges related to the Itmann Mining Complex.

The ramp-up to full run rate production was near completion, marked by the installation of three continuous miner super sections underground.

However, the ramp-up process faced delays due to challenging geological conditions, including sandstone intrusions and water infiltration in certain sections.

With regard to demand developments, CONSOL saw weak domestic demand for its product in the second quarter due to a warm winter affecting coal demand for power generation.

With regard to the export comments above, the marketing team successfully diverted a significant amount of product to the export market, especially in industrial and crossover metallurgical markets.

For example, the Indian cement market, a significant industrial market for the company, showed substantial growth potential due to urbanization and infrastructure spending.

According to Reuters:

S&P Global on Thursday projected the Indian economy to grow by an average annual rate of 6.7% to March 2031, driven by manufacturing and services exports and consumer demand, despite short-term challenges from rate hikes and a global slowdown. Improving business sentiment and conducive policy measures have boosted domestic and global investor interest in construction, India's second-largest employer after farming.

Furthermore, the crossover metallurgical market also performed well, with higher demand due to new mine commissioning and shifting global coal supply dynamics away from Russian coal.

Hence, as we already briefly discussed, sales into the export market accounted for 78% of total recurring revenues, indicating a very successful strategy shift that could not have come at a better time.

With regard to future sales, the company also maintains a robust contracting position, being nearly fully contracted for 2023 and securing contracts for 17.6 million tons for 2024, exceeding previous years' progress at this point.

CEIX Shareholders Remain In A Great Place

Besides the increasing focus on export markets, strength in emerging markets, and increasing output in its mines, the company has a healthy balance sheet.

In the second quarter, the company successfully amended its revolving credit facility, adding $95 million in incremental capacity with commitments from new lenders.

On top of that, restrictive covenants were eased, offering more flexibility for capital allocation. In other words, the rules of the credit facility were eased a bit, which shows more confidence from lenders. This was unthinkable 2-3 years ago.

Related to this, the company's credit rating was upgraded to B+, reflecting its improved credit profile. It's still a junk rating, but the trend is up, which I expect to continue.

Financially, the company generated $181 million in free cash flow during the quarter, with a significant portion deployed to reduce gross debt levels. The company achieved a net cash position for the first time, and its liquidity position stood at $515 million.

Essentially, the company has more cash than gross debt.

According to the company, proactive debt management led to a discretionary redemption of second-lien notes, resulting in a manageable debt structure with maturities separated by multiple years.

As a result of solid demand and a healthy balance sheet, shareholder distributions are rising.

For example, roughly 70% of the second quarter's free cash flow was allocated towards repurchasing nearly 2 million shares of the company's outstanding common stock.

This brought the year-to-date share repurchases to 3.1 million shares, equivalent to almost 10% of the public float as of the end of 2022. Since introducing an enhanced shareholder return program in Q3 2022, the company has already returned more than $10 per share to its shareholders via buybacks and dividends in a span of just 12 months.

This translates to a distribution yield of 12% using current prices!

The current dividend yield is 5.2%.

Going forward, the company will continue to prioritize buybacks as a flexible way to reward shareholders. Personally, I would prefer special dividends in cyclical industries like coal, but that's just me.

Speaking of going forward, the company has a number of priorities.

First, the company's sales team will continue leveraging high-quality products to expand the contract book and diversify revenue streams. Despite challenges in the market, progress has been made, and the existing contract book positions the company for opportunistic growth. The sales team also aims to optimize the 2023 sales book to maximize arbitrage potential for the remainder of the year.

Second, the focus will be on achieving consistent production levels at the Itmann mine. While there have been delays in ramping up to full rate production, the company remains enthusiastic about the revenue diversification that the Itmann low-volatility product will bring. Strong customer interest and successful test trials have been key indicators of its potential success.

Valuation

This part is the worst. It's hard to value stocks that are highly correlated to commodity prices. It gets even worse when stocks have avoided commodity weakness due to successful business improvements.

In my prior article, I wrote that the consensus price target was $80, which implied 18% upside. I agreed with it.

Now, CEIX shares are at $84.

The consensus price target is now at $90.

Once again, I agree with it.

However, I do believe that the company has much more potential. Trading at just 5.0x forward earnings, I believe once we get support from higher natural gas prices, we could see a steep increase well beyond $120 per share.

Having said that, I wouldn't chase the chart at these levels.

Investors interested in buying coal might be better off waiting for a correction.

I'm well aware that this comes with new risks. However, I'm not comfortable making the case to jump in after a strong rally - especially not given the pressure on (global) economic growth.

Nonetheless, I will maintain a Buy rating to reflect the company's long-term potential, its healthy balance sheet, and smart strategic decisions.

Also, if you decide to invest in coal, be aware of sky-high volatility!

The only reason why I don't own CEIX is my significant exposure to natural gas and oil. I also prefer to own the railroads that ship coal.

Takeaway

The company's focus on export markets, prudent financial management, and strategic operational enhancements have been key drivers of its success.

With a diversified revenue stream, record-breaking terminal revenues, and impressive shareholder returns, CEIX has solidified its position as a leader in the coal sector.

The stock's recent rally and current valuation indicate substantial room for growth, but cautious investors might wait for a correction before considering an entry point.

Considering CEIX's long-term potential, robust balance sheet, and astute decisions, I'm maintaining a Buy rating.