Meletios Verras

If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old”― Peter Drucker

Today, we take a look at a developmental firm that is deep in Busted IPO territory. However, the stock has seen some recent buying from a beneficial owner has some key trial readouts on the horizon. An investment analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) is a Waltham, Massachusetts based clinical-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development of allogenic (from a donor) T-cell therapies to treat viral diseases. The company’s lead off-the-shelf virus-specific T-cell [VST)] program is posoleucel, which is undergoing evaluation in three Phase 3 trials with a fourth likely to commence in the next twelve months. AlloVir was founded in 2013 as AdCyte (later ViraCyte) and went public in August 2020, raising net proceeds of $292.0 million at $17.00 a share. The stock trades around $3.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $335 million.

The company is an affiliate of ElevateBio, whose raison d’etre is to leverage its cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities into ownership interests of companies such as AlloVir – a sort of hedge fund hotel for biotechs. As part of their 2018 agreement, ViraCyte (now AlloVir) issued ElevateBio and other affiliated investors preferred stock that converted into 39.9 million common shares on its IPO. In return, AlloVir received $156.3 million in pre-IPO funding while obtaining access to ElevateBio’s gene and cell therapy manufacturing facility (known as Base Camp). In fact, the relationship is such that AlloVir shares the same Chairman, CFO, and several board members with ElevateBio, which still maintains an 18% ownership interest in the company.

Platform

AlloVir’s platform is designed to produce cell therapies that restore VST immunity and eliminate active viral infections.

In healthy individuals, the adaptive immune system produces CD8+ T cells that kill virus-infected cells, as well as CD4+ T cells that produce cytokines, support CD8+ cells, and signal other aspects of the immune system to broaden the overall response. T cells recognize a virus-infected cell by a specific human leukocyte antigen (HLA) receptor present on its outer surface. Once bound to the HLA receptor complex, the T cell multiplies, migrating to other virus presenting cells to control or eliminate infection. HLA composition is different human-to-human but there are only a limited number of unique HLA types – like blood types – which make donor T cells feasible.

The company’s first opportunity is the ~40,000 patients who receive allogenic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) for blood cancers, blood disorders, and other immunodeficiencies annually. Prior to this procedure, the patient’s immune system must be eradicated to engender the engraftment of donor cells. As such, post-allo-HCT, it can take up to a year for the patient’s adaptive immune system to return to normal function. In the interim, the body is extremely vulnerable to viral infection, with up to 70% of allo-HCT recipients developing clinically significant infection {CSI} which can spur disease morbidity and mortality. The same dynamic holds true for solid organ transplants.

Company Website

Enter AlloVir’s VST manufacturing platform, which employs T cells from donors who are seropositive for specific viruses. It then mass manufactures the polyclonal VST output ex vivo. The T cells are then filtered by another algorithm to match the HLAs with profiles specific to each patient and then are introduced into said patient. The whole process takes approximately two weeks with hundreds of VST doses produced from a single donor. To date, the company’s platform has spawned two clinical assets.

Company Website

Pipeline:

Company Website

Posoleucel. AlloVir’s lead program is posoleucel (formerly known as Viralym-M or ALVR105), which is an allogenic, off-the-shelf VST targeting six common viruses: adenovirus (AdV), BK virus {BKV}, cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6), and JC virus (JCV). It is undergoing evaluation in three Phase 3 studies: one for the treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis (HC}; one for the treatment of AdV infections; and one for the prevention of multiple CSIs from multiple viruses. The first two trials encompass patients who develop a CSI; the third study involves posoleucel in a preventative setting. All three should complete enrollment by YE23 and provide data in mid-2024.

Company Website

Optimism for the outcomes of these studies are buttressed by Phase 2 results. Most notably, in the company’s 58-patient Phase 2 CHARMS proof-of-concept study – read out in December 2020 – 95% of allo-HCT recipients with infections from one or more of the target viruses and were failing on or intolerant to conventional antiviral treatment, achieved a clinical response on posoleucel by week 6 with no cytokine release syndrome. In a separate Phase 2 study for multi-virus prevention, 88% of patients (23/25) remained free of CSIs caused by any one of the six viruses targeted by posoleucel through week 14.

Company Website

Furthermore, in a Phase 2 solid organ (kidney) transplant study, posoleucel achieved greater viral load reduction versus placebo across all BK viral load measures with responses increasing over time. Its treatment effect was most pronounced in high viral load patients with biweekly dosing, where at least a one-log viral load reduction was achieved in 75% of patients (12/16) versus 25% (1/4) on placebo. Read out in February 2023, this trial will help inform a pivotal study when AlloVir huddles with the FDA, which is expected to occur sometime in FY23.

AlloVir’s lead candidate has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations for the treatment of HC caused by BKV following allo-HCT; AdV infection following allo-HCT; and for the prevention of CSIs and end-organ diseases from the six targeted viruses following allo-HCT. It has also been granted PRIority Medicines designation from the EMA for the treatment of serious infections from five of the six targeted viruses, as well as an Orphan Drug designation for targeted viruses in HCT patients.

ALVR106. AlloVir’s other clinical candidate is ALVR106, an allogenic, off-the-shelf VST targeting diseases triggered by four respiratory viruses: human metapneumovirus; influenza; parainfluenza; and respiratory syncytial. It is being assessed in transplant patients in a proof-of-concept study that is currently enrolling patients in the U.S.

Company Website

Share Price Performance

Long on RMAT designations and clinical trials, but relatively short on needle-moving data since the CHARMS readout in December 2020, the company burned through cash without another significant catalyst to propel it higher. It’s not that the subsequent multi-viral or kidney transplant studies weren’t positive, just not earth-shaking. When we last looked at AlloVir in October 2021, its stock was trading at $24.72 a share and it held cash of $313.3 million, but that only provided an operating runway into FY23. Knowing that the company would have to return to the capital markets and little clinical data to provide a spark to its stock price, the market slowly walked away. AlloVir waited too long to return for financing, eventually raising net proceeds of $126.4 million at $4.61 a share through a private placement in July 2022. However, with no results forthcoming from its Phase 3 studies until mid-2024, the company was compelled yet again to conduct highly dilutive financing, raising net proceeds of $81.1 million (assuming greenshoe exercise) at $3.75 per share in a secondary offering that was priced on June 21, 2023.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

These two post-IPO capital raises have boosted AlloVir’s share count by more than 50 million, bringing its total to 116.6 million (78% dilution). That said, cash and short-term investments (as of June 30, 2023) are ~$250 million, providing the company a cash runway into early 2025.

Over the past month, Piper Sandler ($27 price target), Morgan Stanley ($20 price target) and Bank of America ($18 price target) have reissued or assigned Buy ratings on the stock.

In addition to ElevateBio, Gilead Sciences (GILD) has a significant stake in the company. Its former head of virology, Diana Brainard, is now AlloVir’s CEO. On the recent secondary, Gilead purchased 2.93 million shares, maintaining its ownership interest above 14%.

Verdict:

Despite AlloVir’s ill-timed capital raises, it sits in a pretty enviable competitive position. First, there are currently no FDA-approved cell therapies for the viral diseases targeted by posoleucel, although Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) Ebvallo (tabelecleucel) received European marketing authorization for the treatment of EBV-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease in December 2022 and is expected to provide an update on a BLA submission in 3Q23. Other than Ebvallo, the only other remedies approved for any of posoleucel’s targeted viruses are anti-viral meds targeting CMV disease, which are associated with significant toxicity. Vera Therapeutics’ (VERA) MAU868 was scheduled to enter Phase 3 study for the treatment of BKV in kidney transplant patients but was recently deprioritized.

Given that enrollment in its three Phase 3 trials wrap up by YE23 and posoleucel produces output similar to its Phase 2 results in mid-2024, there is a pathway to approval and launch for at least one indication (if not more) before YE25. With over 40,000+ HCTs performed worldwide annually, posoleucel has blockbuster potential before tapping the solid organ transplant opportunity. As such, with the company valued at ~$100 million net of cash, it is worthy of a small 'watch item' investment as its stock should gain momentum into the mid-2024 Phase 3 readouts.