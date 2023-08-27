cemagraphics

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) continues to trade at a premium over its net asset value. The premium is also pushing near historically high levels that haven't been seen since prior to the global financial crisis in 2008/09. For this reason, it remains an unattractive closed-end fund to consider putting capital to work today. That's even though convertibles are looking more attractive these days, with higher yields, lower conversion premium and even higher quality companies starting to issue more convertibles.

Since our last update, shares of CHI have provided fairly attractive total returns. At the same time, its premium had expanded even further, which is what helped provide these returns, or the results would have looked more flat.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.57

Premium: 9.81%

Distribution Yield: 10.50%

Expense Ratio: 1.39%

Leverage: 36.32%

Managed Assets: $1.232 billion

Structure: Perpetual

CHI states its objective as "seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds." This is fairly straightforward but can also be beneficial to retail investors.

The fund's total expense ratio, with the leverage costs, has risen to 4.02% in the latest semi-annual report. That's an increase from the 2.44% we saw at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, which finished on October 31st, 2022. This is due to the rising costs of leverage through this time. CHI is somewhat protected from rising costs due to fixed-rate preferred that are locked in at low dividend rates. However, that's only a portion of their total leverage.

CHI Preferred Leverage (Calamos)

In total, the fund carries $447.4 million in leverage, which means there is another $314.4 million they are borrowing that's based on OBFR plus 0.80%. Over the last year, they've taken down their borrowings. They finished fiscal 2021 with $399.4 million, which was then reduced to $339.4 million in fiscal 2022. Now, the latest report shows us once again they had taken their borrowings down to $314.4 million. At the same time, the fund still carries a high leverage ratio despite trimming the borrowings as its underlying portfolio valuations have come down.

Performance - Persistent Premium Makes This Fund Unattractive

The fund has delivered fairly solid results when looking at convertible peers, which CHI also has a meaningful allocation to high-yield bonds. That being said, this premium is becoming quite extended, as has been the case in our last couple of updates. Though it was heading lower in our prior update, it once again started heading to a larger premium. This is pushing the premium near levels that we haven't seen since going back to around 2006/07, before the global financial crisis.

Since the fund's inception, it has averaged to trade at a premium, but the current level is looking richer than usual.

If we look at the last ten years, which would remove that time prior to the GFC, the fund has tended to trade at a slight discount on average.

One of the reasons it can command this premium seems to be due to a more compelling distribution rate. An alternative that I've presented on more than one occasion would be the Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF). Bancroft Fund (BCV) could be another consideration. However, these funds have a less attractive distribution rate, and they pay quarterly rather than monthly.

That being said, the distribution rates for both ECF and BCV are still respectable. The performance between these three funds has also been close over the last decade despite what the distribution rates are. After all, it really isn't the distribution rate that determines the performance that a fund experiences. A fund can pay whatever they'd like, but if it isn't being earned, it won't translate into performance.

CHI's results have pulled away a bit more recently, but it was previously the laggard between these three. CHI carried a fairly significant weighting to tech, but that has been lightening up, and it has become more balanced. Still, the valuation difference between these funds and even if CHI can manage to still outperform a touch, would suggest that ECF or BCV have more upside potential than CHI currently. BCV's discount would suggest it is the better buy at this time.

CHI's sister fund, Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY), is also trading at a rather high premium, which also makes it less appealing at this time. That being said, the premium is lower than CHI's currently. Worth mentioning is the Advent Convertible & Income Fund (AVK) as well. It offers a tempting distribution rate if one wants to reach for yield, but even that fund is trading at a relatively narrow discount based on its historical average. Still, it's a little bit less pricey when compared to the Calamos sister funds.

Distribution - The Other Issue With Premiums

One of the main issues with paying a premium for a fund is the potential for downside moves if mean reversion takes place. As we saw above, this is pushing near a historically high level for CHI. However, one of the other issues is that investors receive a lower distribution rate than the actual fund has to produce to cover it.

In this case, investors buying today would receive a distribution rate of 10.50%. At the same time, the fund has to earn 11.53% to cover the payout. There was some solid performance this year as the fund rebounded from the large sell-off in 2022, but even with the recovery, it's still a high hurdle for this fund to earn this regularly going forward. I believe that puts it at a place where I wouldn't necessarily be the most comfortable in terms of believing it's safe.

That being said, we should also consider the fact that Calamos doesn't often change the payout rate for this fund. In the fund launched, we are looking at only a fairly minor number of changes.

CHI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Considering yields are rising, it should bode well for generating more income from their portfolio too. Any net investment income the portfolio can generate will help provide more distribution coverage that can be more predictable rather than capital gains. However, the fund's last report would show us they didn't produce any NII at all.

CHI Semi-Annual Report (Calamos)

This is because they are continuing to have to amortize down the premiums they paid on their portfolio. This has been a factor for the last several reports now.

CHI Total Investment Income (Calamos)

If we add the amortization back to the NII, we would get a positive NII of $3.426 million. That reflects the higher income generation we expect to see with convertible yields rising relative to last year's report, especially when we consider this is only over a six-month period. Total investment income last year came to $22.789 million (reflecting amortization of $11.121 million.)

That compares to the TII of $14.027 million (with amortization of $4.565 million) or what would annualize out to $28.054 million. That would be a 23.1% increase in TII this year over last, while at the same time, they've taken down their borrowings meaningfully, and their borrowing costs have been exploding higher.

So ultimately, while I certainly don't want to consider the distribution safe and comfortable at this time, the trend of income generation is certainly heading in the right direction.

CHI's Portfolio

It isn't too surprising to see a tech-heavy convertible portfolio. This is because companies that would often be appealing to issue convertibles would be companies with strong growth potential. Yields are rising on convertibles, just as they are for all fixed-income investments, but the added bonus for convertibles would be the potential capital gains that can come from an appreciating common stock price that boosts the convertible bonds price. That being said, they have tempered their tech exposure.

CHI Sector Composition (Calamos)

This was previously at a weighting of 18.4%, but it also wasn't that long ago that we were seeing a weighting closer to 23%. I view the moderating out of that overweight allocation as a positive for the fund as it can balance the portfolio between other sectors, adding to its diversification.

Overall, CHI is also fairly balanced in terms of its allocation to each position in its portfolio. No position currently commands any sort of egregious overweight allocation relative to the rest of the portfolio.

The top ten of the fund only comes to around 13.5%, with its ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) the largest position at a 1.7% weighting. However, the next largest convertible holdings are from Wayfair Inc. (W) and Uber Technologies (UBER); in those cases, the fund holds an equal 1.6% weight in each.

CHI Top Ten Holdings (Calamos)

However, at one point, the fund had a significant position in Tesla (TSLA), and that would tend to be over double the next largest weighting of the second largest holding in the fund.

The turnover in the latest report only came to 16%, so it makes sense we haven't seen too many drastic changes in this latest update. ON's convertible position was the largest weighting previously, with UBER's convertible also being a top holding.

The Wayfair convertible does appear to be a newer listing for the fund. This was a position in the fund's semi-annual report, though, and it has a 3.25% coupon with maturity on September 15, 2027. The principal amount for that position at the time of reporting was $8.25 million, with the value at $7.09 million. That suggests that they could see some upside on that position, a least if the company doesn't go bankrupt and assuming they held until maturity.

Overall, CHI's asset allocation still favors convertibles at a 66.4% weighting, and that's followed by corporate bond exposure at 23.76%. These two assets make up the majority of the fund's total weighting.

CHI Asset Allocation (Calamos)

Conclusion

Overall, convertibles are looking more appealing these days as yields rise. Investors in CHI have benefitted in terms of share price performance thanks to the fund going to a higher premium. However, the premium remains at a level that makes it unappealing to consider adding to at this time. For investors still wanting to get exposure to convertibles, BCV could be a consideration for those who focus on valuations.

In terms of distribution yield, it certainly isn't as compelling as CHI's current distribution rate, but as we saw above, the longer-term results have still been highly correlated.