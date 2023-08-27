Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JAKKS Pacific: Not Buying The Bargain Thesis

Aug. 27, 2023 2:48 AM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)
MNRF Investments profile picture
MNRF Investments
25 Followers

Summary

  • JAKKS Pacific is a licensing and toy design company that operates in an inherently unpredictable business environment.
  • Margins are still tight, despite operational improvements.
  • We think the potential for long-term returns for common equity holders is estimated to be around 7-9%, making it a less attractive investment on a risk/reward basis compared to alternatives.

Toy Industry Previews Holiday Season"s Toys

Spencer Platt

Thesis

Our thesis is the JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock is not a bargain. Long-term equity holders might be able to expect a 7%-9% return on an effective compound annual basis, which they can find elsewhere with much less risk. Due to

This article was written by

MNRF Investments profile picture
MNRF Investments
25 Followers
We have done work in both public and private investment markets. Our research is based on fundamental business analysis. Our investment philosophy is that as long as the underlying business fundamentals are strong and an investor can afford to be patient, the stock price will ultimately follow. We look for investments to generate a minimum of 10% investment return CAGR. This leads to act infrequently in any given year as we only invest when the odds are in favor. We have experience across a wide range of industries like manufacturing, real estate, financials, insurance, etc. and seek to comment when we think we can add clarity to a conversation. Formerly contributed as Spartan Value.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.