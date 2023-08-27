Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD.com: Market Meltdown Creates Another Golden Buying Opportunity

Aug. 27, 2023 8:30 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)BABA, BABAF2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JD.com stock has fallen 50% from its January highs as investors fled Chinese stocks, fearing things could get much worse than anticipated.
  • China's property market debt crisis and weak employment indicators have led to significant pessimism in the market. However, the fear gauge may be peaking.
  • JD's robust execution in the first half corroborates my belief that China's leading first-party e-commerce leader is on its way out of its worst days.
  • As such, the market pessimism has created another fantastic buying opportunity for investors willing to tolerate near-term volatility.
  • I make the case for why JD dip buyers could return to hold the current levels robustly.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Chinese Online Retailer JD.com Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange

Andrew Burton

China's leading first-party or 1P e-commerce leader, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock has suffered another meltdown at the hands of investors bailing out as the Chinese economic recovery stuttered.

I last covered JD's recovery thesis in June, highlighting the

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.37K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.05K)
JR for JD! Makes sense, if you are only looking at the traditional financial metrics. But I cannot trust the Chinese Government or the VIE structure of investments in Chinese companies. I am not picking on the Chinese alone. I have a similar aversion to investing in South American companies. From my myopic perspective, investing in companies domiciled in the USA provides many benefits that include tax qualified dividends, the absence of foreign currency translation affects, no foreign withholding issues and, yet, exposure to international markets by the large cap stocks in which I invest here. I do understand the consequences of the lack of direct foreign exposure, and I might very well be missing an opportunity to invest in markets that are not as pricey as ours, but I am doing very well without such exposure.
Jake Goldi profile picture
Jake Goldi
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (428)
Thanks, but not thanks. China is NOT investable. NO ONE in America should invest in Chinese stocks because China is not a free market and the country run by a dictator. Invest at your own risk.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.