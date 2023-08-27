JD.com: Market Meltdown Creates Another Golden Buying Opportunity
Summary
- JD.com stock has fallen 50% from its January highs as investors fled Chinese stocks, fearing things could get much worse than anticipated.
- China's property market debt crisis and weak employment indicators have led to significant pessimism in the market. However, the fear gauge may be peaking.
- JD's robust execution in the first half corroborates my belief that China's leading first-party e-commerce leader is on its way out of its worst days.
- As such, the market pessimism has created another fantastic buying opportunity for investors willing to tolerate near-term volatility.
- I make the case for why JD dip buyers could return to hold the current levels robustly.
China's leading first-party or 1P e-commerce leader, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stock has suffered another meltdown at the hands of investors bailing out as the Chinese economic recovery stuttered.
I last covered JD's recovery thesis in June, highlighting the constructive actions from the Chinese authorities to bolster its consumption-led recovery further. However, while JD saw an initial recovery through its August highs, a further meltdown in China's property market debt malaise ignited another crisis of confidence as investors fled JD and its Chinese peers in a hurry. However, I assessed that JD's recent bottoming process is getting increasingly attractive due to the massive pessimism, creating another fantastic buying opportunity for investors to follow up.
Therefore, even though JD posted a remarkable second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release, JD investors saw the stock fall back toward its June 2023 lows, down an incredible 50% from its January 2023 highs.
Accordingly, JD posted a revenue growth of 7.6% YoY, while adjusted EPS increased by 32.6%, demonstrating a remarkable recovery in its operating leverage. Notably, its growth was underpinned by the surge in service revenue (up 30% YoY), including the growth in its third-party or 3P business. As such, it helped to mitigate the relatively tepid 3.5% YoY increase in product revenue. The company is expected to tighten its operating efficiencies in its 1P business and further develop the margin accretive 3P business to boost its corporate margin profile further.
However, as product revenue accounted for more than 80% of JD's Q2 revenue base, investors could be concerned about the weak recovery of China's economy. As such, investors are justifiably worried as dip buyers from October 2022 and June 2023 saw their gains evaporate as investors fled, fearing more trouble ahead for China's economy.
Economists and analysts have also turned increasingly pessimistic, seeing substantial downside risks to reaching its 5% GDP growth target for 2023. It's a remarkable reversal from their optimistic targets earlier in the year, banking on a rapid recovery from China's post-COVID reopening.
However, China's property market malaise has worsened recently, as its leading property developers are inching deeper into the crisis that the market fears could worsen. Youth unemployment has crept up above the 20% level, as official statistics for the keenly-watched metric will be axed by the authorities moving forward.
Bearish investors would likely point out that the geopolitical and transparency risks in Chinese stocks aren't worth the trouble despite the relative appeal of their leading wide-moat stocks like JD. Accordingly, JD last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 5.4x, even lower than market leader Alibaba (BABA) stock's forward EBITDA multiple of 7.2x. Seeking Alpha Quant's "B" valuation lends credence to JD's attractiveness, corroborating my price action thesis on JD.
Despite that, given the recent doom and gloom painted by the financial media, I concur that the market is likely discounting significant downside risks in JD's recovery in the second half. Investors will need to assess whether they believe JD's operating leverage story could play out through 2025 if the Chinese economy fails to find its footing in the second half. While the government remains committed to achieving its 5% GDP growth target for 2023, investors are increasingly skeptical that this could be attained without major stimulus measures.
Given the critical role of the Chinese consumer in JD's recovery thesis, the selloff sending JD back toward its 2022 lows is a rejection of the market's confidence, as sellers voted with their feet. Authorities are palpably concerned, as they met up with institutional investors to encourage them to invest in Chinese stocks to drive up demand and improve buying sentiments.
However, it remains to be seen whether China could emerge from its malaise in the near term, given the debilitating effect of its massive property market debt crisis and weak employment indicators. Moreover, the economic slowdown in the global economy has also threatened its export growth drivers, inflicting more macroeconomic headwinds on leading e-commerce players like JD to execute its growth recovery.
Despite that, the consensus estimates suggest that JD's earnings could inflect upward strongly toward the forecast period through 2025. Accordingly, JD could see its adjusted EPS recover from $2.55 in FY22 to $4.07 in FY25, representing a 3Y CAGR of nearly 17%.
Based on JD's execution in the first half, the company seems well-primed to continue its operating leverage growth story, with strong GMV growth in its higher-margin 3P business. Coupled with strong operating efficiencies in its wide moat logistics business, the company should see margin accretion as it scales its 1P and 3P business, further strengthening the margin profile and moat of its market-leading logistics business.
Hence, I have confidence that dip buyers would help sustain JD's bottoming process, proffering high-conviction investors another golden dip-buying opportunity at the current levels. Let's see.
As seen above, JD fell steeply in August, taking out gains it painstakingly built over the past two months since its June 2023 bottom.
However, I also gleaned a possible bottoming opportunity at the current levels, although I must emphasize it has not been validated.
In other words, if you require price action validation before adding, there isn't any yet from my perspective. However, if you are a high-conviction JD investor who anticipates dip buyers supporting the current support zone without allowing it to be decisively breached, I believe you would likely consider it attractive to buy more.
My analysis suggests that the current levels are still expected to hold and remain valid until proven otherwise. Given the high level of pessimism seen in the financial media on China's recovery thesis and JD's operating leverage growth potential, I believe the current levels are attractive.
Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
