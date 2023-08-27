PM Images

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is one of my favorite REITs for several reasons, and it still looks interesting after a top and bottom line beat on its Q2 earnings. STWD was the first REIT I invested in, no matter what the economic cycle was, the dividend remained intact, and Barry Sternlicht is one of my favorite CEOs. STWD recently reported a top-line beat of $0.75 million and a bottom-line beat of $0.01. Shares of STWD have slightly declined since earnings and are now trading under book value, and the dividend yield is 9.77%. I have kept my initial investment into STWD separate to track the long-term growth, and the results I see are precisely why I love dividend investing. This winter will be 7 years, and the income continues to roll in and grow each quarter. After reading through the earnings report, I am still bullish on STWD going forward and feel that it will become significantly more attractive in 2024 when the Fed starts to cut rates.

Seeking Alpha

Despite a tough environment for REITs, STWD is managing its way through a tricky environment well

STWD continued to thrive throughout a rising rate environment thanks to superior management. When I was looking to make my first investment into REITs almost 7 years ago, I conducted a tremendous amount of research, and STWDs management team led by Barry Sternlicht was the key differentiator for me. I feel that STWD has been a set-it-and-forget-it investment thanks to senior leadership and their underlying understanding of the economy, which has allowed them to maneuver correctly in anticipation of the ramifications of the Feds actions. The Feds rapid increase of rates has forced transaction volumes to decline throughout the real estate sector as owners have waited for more enticing financial markets and lenders have reduced their borrowing output. STWD finished Q2 with $1.2 billion in liquidity and access to additional incremental liquidity, which should create lucrative lending opportunities for STWD during a period where access to capital has become constricted.

With rates over 5%, STWD generated $158 million in distributable earnings (DE) or $0.49 per share throughout Q2. On a GAAP level, STWD produced $169 million in net income, which correlated to $0.54 per share. Today, the share price is $19.70, which is 3.95% lower than its book value of $20.51. In Q2, its GAAP book value increased $0.07, and the undepreciated book value increased $0.09 to $21.46. Both the GAAP and undepreciated book values include an accumulated CECL reserve balance of $260 million, or $0.83 per share. Senior secured first mortgage loans represent 93% of STWDs portfolio, and they ended Q2 at $16.4 billion with a weighted average risk rating of 2.9 STWD increased its general reserve by $104 million due to forward modeling.

In an environment where REITs have taken a beating, STWDs book value continues to maintain strong levels. Throughout the rising rate environment, STWDs book value has gone sideways and barely depreciated. Today, you can still buy shares of STWD at a discount to book, and I would argue that STWD is a REIT that deserves to trade at a premium. STWD has $25 billion in bank financing lines across 25 banks, $8 billion of which is undrawn and $4.4 billion of unencumbered assets, which provides access to corporate unsecured term loan asset-specific financing and convertible bond markets. STWD is in a position to make strategic investments for the future and drive book value higher when the economic environment becomes less restrictive.

Seeking Alpha, Steven Fiorillo

My initial investment in STWD continues to do well despite the share value slightly declining

I have my portfolio segmented into different sections, and STWD sits on the income-producing side. My goal is to build out the income production of my portfolio, so it pays for all of my expenses during retirement without needing to access our 401Ks, IRAs, or other investments. Allocating capital toward income-producing assets is only 1 aspect of my investing strategy. I believe that working backward from your end goal and figuring out how to achieve that goal is one of the best ways to develop a long-term investment plan. Just because this strategy works for me doesn’t mean it will be applicable to your situation, so please think about these statistics from a holistic approach to achieving an end investment goal.

I have kept my initial investment in STWD separate from my other investments in STWD because I wanted to accurately track its growth. I initially purchased 135 shares for roughly $3,000 about 6.7 years ago. Since then, the share price has declined by -13.06% or -$2.96. Normally, this would be underwhelming, but with a large dividend that is continuously reinvested, I have significantly increased my share base, projected future dividend income, and investment value over time without doing anything. This is why I love dividend investing. As long as you do the homework and pick quality equities that trade in a range, they do the work for you. Granted, I have increased my position over the years, but those additional shares are in different accounts, and I am going to share all of the metrics from my first investment in STWD to show the actual results to date.

Steven Fiorillo

Since I made my first investment in STWD, that block of shares has generated 27 dividends. I have collected $2,383.45 in dividend income, which is 77.91% of my initial investment. My initial share base and forward projected annual income have both increased by 85.33%. Initially, I was projected to generate $259.20 in annual dividends from this investment, and now my forward projected income is $480.36. My overall investment, when I combine the lost principal and the dividends collected, I am up 61.12%. Over the next 2-years, I should have doubled my initial share count, and at some point, I will own my initial shares for free.

There are some who will find this interesting and some who won’t think that this is worth it. Everyone has their own investing style, and I will never argue against just sticking to an S&P 500 index fund because it’s the simplest approach for most people. For me, I have 100% of my 401K allocated toward an S&P 500 index fund, and 100% of my wife’s is allocated to a target date fund, so I venture out into other types of investments outside of the IRAs and retirement accounts.

Going forward, I modeled out what I am expecting my initial STWD investment to grow into from a dividend perspective. I have collected 28 dividends, and the average quarterly dividend growth rate over the last 27 dividends has been 2.31%. This is a long set of data, which I have seen vary from 1.85% to 3.2%. Based on a 2.2% quarterly growth rate, which is lower than my current dividend growth, I am expecting to collect an additional $9,637.38 from STWDs dividends over the next decade. This will bring my forward dividend income to $1,123.41, which is 333.41% ($864.21) larger than when I made the initial investment. You may be thinking that this isn’t nearly enough to retire on, and you would be correct. Remember, this is my initial batch and one of many investments. The important thing to look at is the compounding effect over time and, what the initial investment has grown into, and what the projected dividend growth is modeled to be. I only modeled for 10 years, but I don’t plan on retiring for at least 20–25 years, so there is significantly more time for these investments to mature.

Steven Fiorillo

Conclusion

STWD has been part of an overall income-producing portfolio I have been creating, and the overall investment has materialized quite well over the years. I think STWD is one of the best-run REITs, and their book value’s tight range is a testament to how senior leadership is managing this difficult environment. I think STWD is going to replicate what it did coming out of COVID, as they were able to make significant investments that drove its book value into the $20s from the mid-high teens. STWD has been one of the stronger REITS whose dividend wasn’t impacted during the pandemic or the rising rate environment, and I believe they will be rewarded when the FED starts to cut rates. I will continue to compound my way into larger amounts of dividend income each quarter, and applying this model to many other investments should make my wife and I very happy during our ladder years.