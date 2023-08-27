Dollar Gains May Bring Stock Market Pain In September
Summary
- The dollar is expected to continue strengthening as bond yields rise, with the Fed likely to hike rates at least once more this year.
- A barrage of economic data this week will heavily influence Fed policy decisions and impact the direction of the dollar and interest rates.
- Stronger-than-expected data could push longer-term rates higher, widening the spread between equity valuations and bonds, potentially leading to lower equity valuations.
The dollar is on a tear and may strengthen further in September if the economic data continues to surprise to the upside. The better economic data is increasing the odds that the Fed will likely hike at least once more this year, and the economic data to come this week will likely shape those expectations further.
It isn't only Fed rate hike expectations at play this week. But the data reported this week could also determine the market's path in September because this week's data will significantly impact Treasury rates and the dollar. Last week, the dollar cleared vital resistance levels as bond yield rose sharply at the front of the curve.
Data Dump
The data dump will start on Tuesday with the JOLTS report that is expected to show that Job openings fell to 9.45 million in July, down from 9.58 million in June. Wednesday will bring the ADP job data, which is expected to show that 198,000 jobs were created in August, down from 324,000 in July. Thursday will get the July PCE report, with estimates for PCE y/y rising 3.3% from 3.0% in June, while core PCE is expected to have increased to 4.2% y/y from 4.1% in June. Then, Friday brings the job report, which is expected to show 150,000 jobs created in August, down from 172,000 in July, while the unemployment rate is likely to remain at 3.5%, and average hourly earnings slip to 4.3% y/y, down from 4.4%. Finally, later on Friday, the ISM manufacturing report is expected to show a slight increase in activity to 47 from 46.4, while prices paid rose to 44 from 42.6.
All the data will be market-moving data by itself and is likely to set the tone for September as investors try to handicap the odds of the Fed hiking rates again, as well as how much higher they may need to go. Those odds increased for November, increasing to 63% following Powell's Jackson Hole speech from 42% two days prior.
Meanwhile, the odds of the first-rate cut from the Fed moved from June 2024 to July 2024 following Powell's speech. The market feels that Powell's speech was hawkish enough to increase the odds of further rate hikes and the time the Fed will likely hold the rate steady.
More Than The Fed At Play
But it is more than about the Fed and its rate hikes at this point, as stronger-than-expected data would help push longer-term rates higher. Longer-term rates have responded to stronger-than-expected economic data and inflation rates that remain higher for longer than expected.
Currently, economic models such as the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow see third-quarter GDP growth accelerating, while the Bloomberg model agrees with that faster-than-expected growth rate. There is, of course, a substantial divergence for the growth rate, but the trend in both for now supports the idea that economic growth this quarter is moving faster than previously believed.
Stocks Haven't Been This Expensive Vs. Bonds In Decades
The higher rates have also pushed the spread between equity valuations and bonds to multi-decade extremes, with stocks now trading at valuations not seen in some cases more than 20 years.
The S&P 500 dividend yield is currently around 1.58%, while the 10-year rate hovers around 4.25%, making the spread between the S&P 500 dividend yield and the 10-year rate 2.66%, the widest spread since 2007.
Meanwhile, the spread between the current earnings yield of the S&P 500 and the 10-year rate is just 40 bps. This is the narrowest spread between the two since 2004.
It seems that both the dividend yield and the earning yields of the S&P 500 are essential points because typically, when the spreads have reached current levels, in both cases, they have either stopped rising or stopped falling. It seems to suggest that further widening or narrowing of these spreads is unlikely to extend further and that equities will need yields to start falling for the equity market to extend its gains from this point.
Stronger Dollar
But higher rates would help to strengthen the dollar as interest rate differential widens further. Long-term rates have moved above their October highs, and this has helped to restart the dollar, as wider spreads have been the driving force of dollar strength over the past two years. For example, the dollar's strength versus the Japanese yen has been driven by widening spreads between the 10-Year Treasury and the 10-Yer JGB.
Over this past week, the dollar index cleared a few critical levels of resistance, and this could have the dollar on a path to reach around 106 in the coming weeks. Still, again, the economic data needs to continue supporting higher rates, which can help the stronger dollar.
The continued dollar strengthening will weigh further on equity prices and higher rates. The combination of the two will tighten conditions further, and this should work to push the VIX index higher and widen credit spreads.
But more importantly, this will lead to lower equity valuations. The equity market has been chiefly trading along with narrowing credit spreads due to the easing of financial conditions since mid-March. This is most visible when viewing the earnings yield of the S&P 500 and comparing it to the CDX High Yield Index.
Meanwhile, high yield spreads and the S&P 500 earnings yield have been trading with the dollar index, and if it turns out to be the case that the economic data can continue to support a stronger dollar, this, in turn, will move credit spreads higher and the earnings yield of stocks higher as well, pushing stock prices down.
Whether this week's data can support the continued economic acceleration is certainly up for debate. An upside surprise to data would undoubtedly provide the needed boost to push rates and the dollar higher and go equities lower.
It is going to take a round of Goldilocks data this week to push the dollar and rates lower, and that means coming in as expected, which certainly is possible but goes against the current trend of better-than-expected data points, which has resulted in the Citi US economic surprise index to reach its highest level since 2021.
Yes, this seems like a crucial week for markets that could shape where rates, the dollar, and the equity market head for September.
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
