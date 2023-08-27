Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Internet Bancorp: At A Discount But Not Without Risk

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • First Internet is a bank founded in 1999 with a history of ups and downs, and its share price does not exhibit a long-term upward trend.
  • The bank's loan portfolio is growing, but loan yields are not increasing fast enough, leading to a compression of net interest margin and net interest income.
  • Deposits are a weakness for the bank, with their cost rising too fast, and reducing the interest on deposits could result in losing customers.
Business people in the office.

VioletaStoimenova

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is a bank that capitalizes only $170 million and was founded at the peak of the Internet bubble in 1999.

Its history has been characterized by a series of ups and downs, with often disappointing

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.73K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
Dan100k
Today, 5:08 AM
Comments (549)
I think you are stating things that have happened but not what is coming up

Margin compression is slowing down and yields on new loans are very high plus fed easing. They are also concentrating on variable rate loans meanwhile low yield fixed rate loans are slowly phasing down

I think stock is still very attractively priced. Earnings outlook is very good once market conditions stabilise
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 5:52 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (131)
@Dan100k The Fed has not yet said anything about "easing"; indeed, there may be further hikes.
Once the terminal rate is reached, the problems will not be over, as we do not know how long rates will be kept high.
As far as I am concerned, the cost of deposits for this bank is getting out of hand, and I do not believe that in the short to medium term the NIM trend will reverse. I would only buy it at a bargain price.

Just my opinion.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.