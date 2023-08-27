Marko Geber

With volatile markets and incredibly high interest rates, I've continued to reiterate the need for careful stock-picking in this environment, especially when sitting on risk-free cash can yield north of 5% at the moment. As such, I've focused my single-stock tech investments on "growth at a reasonable price" stocks, but both elements are equally critical here: these companies must both have superior growth rates while also trading at modest valuations.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) certainly is cheap, but its growth has recently come into question. This freelance-work platform has entered into a period of sluggish enterprise demand, driven by corporate spending cuts and a more cautious macroeconomic environment. Still, Upwork is one of the few tech stocks to see its stock pump higher during the August earnings season; year to date, the stock has rallied more than 35%.

Data by YCharts

Two key risks driving my downgrade

Let's cut to the chase: though I was bullish on Upwork throughout most of the pandemic, I flipped to a neutral rating earlier this year and am now fully bearish on the company.

I have two core concerns here. The first is poor growth. One of the biggest hopes for Upwork in the post-pandemic era was that more and more enterprises would embrace distributed, non-traditional workforces that would potentially include more gig-based workers. Upwork, as one of the most prominent enterprise-friendly marketplaces for freelance workers (having scored partnerships with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and General Electric (GE) in the past), would have been poised to see tremendous growth from more widespread enterprise adoption of these flexible work sources.

This thesis has not quite played out. As we'll dive into in the next section, Upwork's growth rates are decelerating sharply, and the company's net-new enterprise client additions are at a multi-year low. Companies are focussed on cutting overall headcount, and contractors are often the first heads to get cut.

The second risk is around AI. Now, Upwork is working hard to keep itself relevant in the AI race, and at least in the short term, AI is indeed a growth driver. A search for "AI" in the Upwork marketplace yields over 1,500 job posting results, ranging from services like designing AI chatbots to specialized AI integrations for specific applications. In the company's Q2 shareholder letter, management wrote as follows:

We continue to see clients come to Upwork for the professionals and solutions they need to execute on their most ambitious AI initiatives, hiring talent spanning roles from prompt engineers and AI model trainers to researchers, data annotators, and code checkers. Outstanding growth in this category of work continued in the second quarter, as AI was the fastest-growing category on Upwork in the first half of 2023(1). In fact, generative AI job posts on our platform were up more than 1000% while related searches were up more than 1500% when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022."

What happens in the long run, however? A good chunk of Upwork's gig services include functions like copyediting, coding jobs, and website building, all functions which are easy to imagine being replaced by generative AI. The question here is: will the number of AI jobs to design AI tools outweigh the revenue loss from AI replacing more traditional jobs?

With these two core risks in mind, I'm no longer comfortable investing in Upwork at all and am moving to the sidelines.

Valuation check

There's little doubt that Upwork remains a fairly cheap stock, even after the August rally. At current share prices near $15, Upwork trades at a market cap of $1.99 billion. After we net off the $516.6 million of cash and $355.2 million of debt on Upwork's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.83 billion.

For the remainder of this fiscal year FY23, Upwork has guided to $665-$675 million in revenue, representing 9-11% y/y growth; and for next year FY24, consensus pegs Upwork's revenue at $766.4 million, representing an acceleration to 14% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance).

Upwork guidance (Upwork Q2 shareholder letter)

This puts Upwork's valuations at:

2.7x EV/FY23 revenue

2.4x EV/FY24 revenue

Again, this is a cheap valuation multiple - but considering the sharp declaration in Upwork's growth rates and (in my opinion) the low likelihood that Upwork can stage a rebound to double-digit growth next year, I think the valuation discount is quite warranted.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Upwork's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 revenue trends are shown in the chart below:

Upwork revenue (Upwork Q2 shareholder letter)

As shown above, revenue growth of 7% y/y to $169 million did come in ahead of Wall Street's $163 million expectations (+4% y/y), but decelerated sharply from 14% y/y growth in Q2.

We can see, in fact, that gross services volume - or the aggregate sum of transactions on the Upwork platform - slid to -1% y/y decline in Q2, reflecting sluggish underlying activity. Take rates (what Upwork makes on each transaction) increased 30bps sequentially to 16.3%, an all-time high for the company as price changes went into effect - but like other marketplace companies, pricing is not a consistent lever that Upwork can pull and there will be a limit to the fees that its marketplace vendors will be willing to accept.

Upwork key metrics (Upwork Q2 shareholder letter)

Note as well that new enterprise client signings in Q2 were only 19, a multi-year low for the company that reflects sluggish enterprise demand.

Upwork new enterprise clients (Upwork Q2 shareholder letter)

Where Upwork did exceed expectations was on adjusted EBITDA, which skyrocketed to $14.4 million (a 9% margin) in Q2, a ten-point improvement versus a -1% margin in the year-ago Q2.

Upwork adjusted EBITDA (Upwork Q2 shareholder letter)

Cost-cutting has been a top priority for Upwork as the company foresaw growth deceleration; per CEO Hayden Brown's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As we discussed in our first quarter earnings materials, we moved quickly to adapt to the macroeconomic environment by reducing costs primarily in brand marketing and through reductions to our workforce. Throughout the quarter, we identified and implemented supplemental cost savings measures, including an additional reduction of brand marketing investments, deprioritization of lower return on investment vendor expenses and consulting projects, and reassessment of hiring plans to focus on our most important strategic initiatives. We expect to continue to identify new areas of efficiency within our organization, and at the same time, continue to invest prudently in the focus areas of growth that we see across the business."

But while we applaud Upwork's initiative in boosting profitability, the company's ~$50 million of expected adjusted EBITDA this year is hardly enough to justify its ~$1.8 billion enterprise value; even if adjusted EBITDA were to triple, Upwork still couldn't be valued from a bottom-line basis. And in order to achieve meaningful bottom-line growth, cost-cutting can only go so far: Upwork needs the economies of scale that can be achieved through top-line growth, especially among larger-spending enterprise clients.

Key takeaways

Without a meaningful path to growth in the near term, and with AI presenting more of a long-term risk to Upwork (at least in my opinion), I'm not confident in Upwork's ability to continue rallying and reclaiming lost ground. Stay on the sidelines here and invest elsewhere.